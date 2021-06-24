Waco events calendar: July 2021

JULY
2
First Friday
First Friday in downtown Waco has special activities, and downtown stores will be open late, offering events and food and drink specials. Details are on the First Friday Waco Facebook page.
Online: Facebook.com/FirstFridayWaco
4
Fourth on the Brazos
The city of Waco’s Fourth on the Brazos celebration returns to Touchdown Alley outside McLane Stadium. Admission is free. Gates open at 6 p.m. Food trucks and live music will be available. The fireworks show is scheduled for 9:15 p.m.
Online: brazosnightswaco.com
8
Stars Over Texas Jamboree
The family-style musical jamboree will have its “Legends of Country” show, 7 p.m. at the Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave. Preshow at 6:45 p.m. Tickets from $12-20 available online at Waco Hippodrome website.
Online: wacohippodrometheatre.com
and on Facebook
9-11
‘Seussical Kids’
Waco Civic Theatre presents “Seussical Kids,” a musical, 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday at Bishop Reicher Catholic High School auditorium, 2102 N. 23rd St. Call box office at 254-776-1591.
Online: wacocivictheatre.com
10
Brazos cleanup
Keep Waco Beautiful will hold its quarterly Brazos River cleanup, 9 to 11 a.m. Waco Paddle Company will provide kayaks and canoes on a first-come basis. Call 254-339-1077.
Online: keepwacobeautiful.com
11
TriWaco
The TriWaco triathlon, sponsored by the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce, will be held at Indian Spring Park at 6:30 a.m. with sprint and Olympic distance races that combine swimming, biking and running.
Online: triwaco.org
Styrofoam recycling
Waco Friends of the Climate will hold a quarterly drive-thru Styrofoam recycling event from 1 to 5 p.m. in the parking lot in front of Ocean Buffet, at the corner of Valley Mills and Waco Drives.
Look for U-Haul trucks with recycling signs on the side. Donors are requested to wear masks if unvaccinated and to stay in their vehicles. Volunteers will remove the material from trunk and back seats.
Styrofoam cups and other food containers are accepted in addition to larger blocks and molded pieces. Peanuts cannot be accepted. Clean the Styrofoam and place small pieces in a plastic bag.
Avoid any non-Styrofoam materials. Plan to arrive early, as the trucks may reach capacity. The service is free. For questions, email anorthc@aol.com.
16-18, 22-25
‘Little Women’
Waco Civic Theatre presents “Little Women, the Musical” at Waco High School’s Richfield Auditorium. Tickets available on theater website.
Online: wacocivictheatre.com
22-25
Deep in the Heart Film Festival
Approximately 100 short films and five feature films will be showcased at the Deep in the Heart Film Festival at the Waco Hippodrome. A VIP party will be held at 6 p.m. July 22 at Cultivate 7Twelve, 712 Austin Ave. Film screenings begin the next day and panel discussions will be offered. Films also can be viewed online the next week.
Online: deepintheheartff.com
Submissions to Calendar
Items ideally should be emailed to ken.sury@wacotrib.com by the first day of the month prior to the month the event is held. Deadline for events for the August issue is July 6.