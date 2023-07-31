Students from Waco ISD placed third nationally at the Educators Rising national competition earlier this summer.

A team of University High School students — Nahyeli Villa, Kentavia Duffey-Dotson and Isela Martinez — produced a video to showcase the district’s Future Educators Academy, in which they are enrolled.

Competing against 52 other teams from across the country, their video took the bronze medal in the junior varsity “Inside Our Schools Presentation” category. The competition involves students showcasing an innovative strategy that their school or district is using to enhance teaching and learning.

WISD’s “grow-your-own” academy is meant to introduce high school students to teacher education through firsthand interactions, while also helping the district develop its own diverse future teacher workforce.

Students have the opportunity, through dual-credit classes, to earn an associate degree upon graduation from high school and enroll directly into a two-year bachelor’s degree program to achieve their teaching certificate. WISD partners with McLennan Community College, Tarleton State University and Texas Tech University in this effort.

“We started discussing the program as a strategy to address teacher turnover in the fall of 2019, just prior to the pandemic. We had no idea that the pandemic would hit and increase the demand for certified teachers. The timing was incredible,” said Superintendent Susan Kincannon. “We know that college graduates who have grown up in our community are more likely to stay with us. The Future Educators Academy helps our students reach their goals while giving the district a future pipeline of local teachers for years to come. It’s exciting to envision these students working in our classrooms. I am so proud of them.”

The academy has 80 students enrolled for the upcoming school year, up from 46 its first year.