Waco ISD fine arts teachers were recently recognized at a board of trustees meeting for helping the district earn the Texas Art Education Association's District of Distinction Award for the fifth consecutive year. WISD is one of only 68 districts in the state to earn the honor. Pictured are, from left, WISD Superintendent Susan Kincannon and teachers — Kevin Rivera, Hillcrest PDS; Larry Carpenter, WISD director of fine arts; Shawn Knuckles, Tennyson Middle; Devin Darden, Waco High; Bonnie Holmstrom, Waco High; Amy Garrison, Tennyson Middle; Kirsten Neff, Cedar Ridge Elementary; Joel Colosimo, Waco High; Shalley Coffin, Dean Highland Elementary, front right; and Michelle Owen, Mountainview Elementary, far right. Behind the teachers are, from left, Waco ISD trustees Jonathan Grant, Jeremy Davis, Jose Vidaña, Keith Guillory, Angelo Ochoa, Jim Patton and Stephanie Korteweg, second from right.