Waco man charged with capital murder in shooting of wife, mother

A Waco man has been charged with two counts of capital murder in the shooting deaths of his wife and mother at a West Waco apartment complex overnight, Waco police said.
Adam James Gorski, 37, is accused of shooting his wife, Kimberly, 39, and his mother, Teresa Vise, 61, around 10:23 p.m. Monday inside the Gemini Village Apartments, 921 Wooded Acres Drive.
Police began first aid on the women but could not revive them, and the two were pronounced dead at the scene, officials said. Gorski was at the scene when officers arrived, and officers took him to the McLennan County Jail, where he remained Tuesday on two bonds of $500,000 each.
She said the deaths mark the seventh and eighth homicides of 2022.