Waco roads expected to worsen as more ice accumulates Wednesday

Authorities Wednesday said continued precipitation and freezing temperatures were making Greater Waco road conditions worse as the National Weather Service extended its winter storm warning until 9 a.m. Thursday.

The NWS forecast for Waco called for a 100% chance of freezing rain Wednesday and temperature of 31 degrees, with these conditions prevailing throughout the afternoon and evening, until 9 a.m. Thursday. New ice could accumulate up to around 0.5 inches throughout the rest of the day.

"It’s been steadily sleeting for the past few hours so road conditions are even worse today," Waco police spokesperson Cierra Shipley said in a Wednesday morning statement.

Waco police say motorists should avoid areas around Lake Shore Drive, Interstate 35, the Waco Drive overpass of Highway 77, and Herring Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard bridges.

At midmorning Wednesday in Woodway, officers noted Ritchie Road began to ice over significantly as did the Hewitt Drive and Estates Road exit off of Highway 84, according to Woodway public safety statement.

All major highways, bridges and overpasses in the Greater Waco area had ice build up at noon Wednesday, according to Texas Department of Transportation's road conditions reporting website, DriveTexas.org.

Officers in Waco, Woodway and Hewitt responded to fewer crashes Wednesday morning than they did Tuesday morning and DPS received fewer motorist assist and crash calls well, authorities said. Full data for crashes on roads in McLennan County on Jan. 31 has not yet been made public in the Texas Department of Transportation crash reporting system.

Texas Department of Public Safety in McLennan County continued responding to crashes.

"We are still attending to motorists in need, conducting roadway assessments, and investigating crashes as they occur," Sgt. Ryan Howard said in a Wednesday morning email. "With the area still having winter weather advisory, I advise continuing to use preventive measures and staying off the roads if possible."

The NWS station at Waco Regional Airport showed overcast skies at 11:51 a.m. Wednesday and a temperature of 28 degrees, with winds out of the north at 10 mph and a wind chill of 19 degrees.

Oncor Electric reported outages affected only two customers in McLennan County but 4,809 in Bell County by 2 p.m. Wednesday.

This story will be updated.