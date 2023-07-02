The Rotary Club of Waco recently contributed 160 new books to the Greater Waco Advanced Healthcare Academy (GWAHCA) to help promote workplace literacy.

The books, purchased with a $2,900 grant from Rotary District 5870, center on health care themes and are intended to enhance students’ general knowledge. Waco Rotary this year also provided guest speakers who have careers in health care sector to share opportunities and inspiration.

A campus of Waco Independent School District, GWAHCA serves almost 300 high school juniors and seniors each year, teaching workplace skills needed to become a certified nursing assistant (CNA), certified clinical medical assistant (CCMA), community health worker or pharmacy technician. Students graduate with a high school diploma and career readiness certifications that prepare them to enter the health care workforce even before finishing high school.