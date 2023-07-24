The Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce has announced 14 people as Waco Under 40 honorees for 2023, recognizing the next generation of local leaders:
- James Beard, JRBT
- Paige Beasley, Community Bank & Trust
- Jaja Chen, Cha Community
- Cameron Curry, Extraco Banks
- Cari Detlefsen, Mountainview Elementary School, Waco ISD
- Cory Dickman, Rogue Media Network and Triple Win Waco
- Cameron Gomez, Century 21 Icon
- Jonathan Olvera, RE/MAX Centex
- Christopher Qualls, McLennan Community College Foundation
- Daniela Rodriguez, Turner Brothers Real Estate
- Clay Springer, Sturdisteel and Triple Win Waco
- Jackie Villarreal, Spring Valley Elementary School, Midway ISD
- Dr. Valerie Willis, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs
- Josh Wucher, Transformation Waco
The Waco Under 40 program’s mission is:
People are also reading…
- Engage the community in identifying local leaders under the age of 40 and encouraging young citizens of Waco to become the future leaders Waco needs.
- Create an atmosphere that fosters and encourages mentor/mentee relations and spreads awareness about the importance of investing in the next generation of leaders.
They will be recognized at a celebration to be held at 5 p.m. Nov. 16 at Bird Kultgen Ford, 1701 W. Loop 340.
Tickets are available online at wacochamber.com/WacoUnder40. For more information about the event, contact Alivia Gomez at 254-757-5617.