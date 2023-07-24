The Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce has announced 14 people as Waco Under 40 honorees for 2023, recognizing the next generation of local leaders:

James Beard, JRBT

Paige Beasley, Community Bank & Trust

Jaja Chen, Cha Community

Cameron Curry, Extraco Banks

Cari Detlefsen, Mountainview Elementary School, Waco ISD

Cory Dickman, Rogue Media Network and Triple Win Waco

Cameron Gomez, Century 21 Icon

Jonathan Olvera, RE/MAX Centex

Christopher Qualls, McLennan Community College Foundation

Daniela Rodriguez, Turner Brothers Real Estate

Clay Springer, Sturdisteel and Triple Win Waco

Jackie Villarreal, Spring Valley Elementary School, Midway ISD

Dr. Valerie Willis, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs

Josh Wucher, Transformation Waco

The Waco Under 40 program’s mission is:

Engage the community in identifying local leaders under the age of 40 and encouraging young citizens of Waco to become the future leaders Waco needs.

Create an atmosphere that fosters and encourages mentor/mentee relations and spreads awareness about the importance of investing in the next generation of leaders.

They will be recognized at a celebration to be held at 5 p.m. Nov. 16 at Bird Kultgen Ford, 1701 W. Loop 340.

Tickets are available online at wacochamber.com/WacoUnder40. For more information about the event, contact Alivia Gomez at 254-757-5617.