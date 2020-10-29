2020 H.O.T. Readers’ Choice Awards winners

Note: Honorable Mention listings are presented alphabetically, not in order of votes received.
AUTO
Auto Body Repair
C&C Collision Center, LLC — First Place
Anderson Precision Collision Center — Honorable Mention
Bebrick Collision Care Center — Honorable Mention
Auto Glass
Waco Auto Glass Center, Inc. — First Place
Ed’s Auto Glass & Trim — Honorable Mention
Waco Glass & Mirror — Honorable Mention
Auto New
Allen Samuels Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram FIAT — First Place
Jeff Hunter Toyota — Honorable Mention
University Mazda Kia — Honorable Mention
Auto Repair
Allen Samuels Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram FIAT — First Place
Dunn’s Brake & Tire — Honorable Mention
Jeff Hunter Toyota — Honorable Mention
Auto Service
Allen Samuels Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram FIAT — First Place
Chevrolet of West — Honorable Mention
Jim Turner Chevrolet — Honorable Mention
Auto Used
Allen Samuels Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram FIAT — First Place
Sykora Ford — Honorable Mention
University Mazda Kia — Honorable Mention
Car Wash
Genie Car Wash — First Place
Baird Brothers Car Wash — Honorable Mention
Champion Car Wash — Honorable Mention
Independent Auto Service
Freddie Kish’s Complete Car Care Center — First Place
Jesse Britt’s Automotive — Honorable Mention
Luikart’s Foreign Car Clinic — Honorable Mention
Oil Change
Champion Fast Lube — First Place
Freddie Kish’s Complete Car Care Center — Honorable Mention
Kwik Kar Lube & Tune — Honorable Mention
Transmissions
Green’s Automatic Transmission — First Place
Rudy’s Transmissions — Honorable Mention
Midas — Honorable Mention
EATERIES
Asian
Blasian Asian — First Place
Cathay House — Honorable Mention
Summer Palace Chinese Buffet-Hewitt — Honorable Mention
Bakery
Baked Bliss Baking Company — First Place
CakeAmor Bakery — Honorable Mention
Lula Jane’s — Honorable Mention
BBQ
Guess Family Barbecue — First Place
Honky Tonk Kid BBQ — Honorable Mention
Uncle Dan’s BBQ — Honorable Mention
Biscuits
Butter My Biscuit — First Place
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store — Honorable Mention
Red Lobster — Honorable Mention
Breakfast
Lolita Tortilleria — First Place
Our Breakfast Place — Honorable Mention
World Cup Cafe — Honorable Mention
Buffet
Golden Corral — First Place
Luby’s — Honorable Mention
Summer Palace Chinese Buffet-Hewitt — Honorable Mention
Cajun
Te'jun The Texas Cajun — First Place
Buzzard Billy's — Honorable Mention
Cajun Craft — Honorable Mention
Cakes
CakeAmor Bakery — First Place
Nothing Bundt Cakes — Honorable Mention
Simply Delicious Bakery — Honorable Mention
Caterer
George’s Restaurant and Catering — First Place
Lone Star Tavern and Steakhouse & Catering — Honorable Mention
Waco Bestyett Catering — Honorable Mention
Chicago Style Pizza
Rosati’s Pizza — First Place
BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse — Honorable Mention
Pizza Hut — Honorable Mention
Chicken
Krispy Chicken-Franklin — First Place
Bush’s Chicken — Honorable Mention
Raising Cane's — Honorable Mention
Chips and Salsa
Chuy’s — First Place
La Fiesta — First Place
El Paso Mexican Grill — Honorable Mention
Deli-Sub Sandwich
Jason’s Deli — First Place
Schmaltz's Sandwich Shoppe — Honorable Mention
Subway — Honorable Mention
Donut Shop
Shipley Do-Nuts — First Place
Daylight Donuts — Honorable Mention
Nightlight Donuts & Coffee — Honorable Mention
Fast Food
Whataburger — First Place
Chick-fil-A — Honorable Mention
Kim’s Diner — Honorable Mention
Food Truck
Sergio's Food Truck — First Place
Gelu Italian Ice — Honorable Mention
Las Trancas Taqueria — Honorable Mention
French Fries
Fuddruckers — First Place
McDonald’s — Honorable Mention
Twisted Root Burger Co. — Honorable Mention
Wing Stop — Honorable Mention
Hamburger
Cupp's Drive Inn — First Place
Captain Billy Whizzbang’s — Honorable Mention
Dubl-R Old Fashioned Hamburgers — Honorable Mention
Ice Cream Shop
Katie’s Frozen Custard — First Place
Baskin-Robbins — Honorable Mention
Coco’s Shaved Ice — Honorable Mention
Indian
Stone Hearth Indian Café — First Place
Saffron — Honorable Mention
Italian
Baris — First Place
Di Campli’s Italian Ristorante — Honorable Mention
Olive Garden — Honorable Mention
Kolaches
Gerik's Ole Czech Bakery — First Place
Czech Stop — Honorable Mention
Slovacek’s — Honorable Mention
Margarita
La Fiesta — First Place
Chuy’s — Honorable Mention
Ninfa's Mexican Restaurant — Honorable Mention
Mexican
La Fiesta — First Place
Chuy’s — Honorable Mention
El Conquistador Restaurant — Honorable Mention
Overall Favorite Restaurant
Poppa Rollo's Pizza — First Place
Cafe Homestead — Honorable Mention
Texas Roadhouse — Honorable Mention
Pizza
Poppa Rollo's Pizza — First Place
The Pizza House of West — Honorable Mention
Pizza Hut - Hewitt — Honorable Mention
Seafood
Sergio’s Food Truck — First Place
Buzzard Billy’s — Honorable Mention
Te’jun The Texas Cajun — Honorable Mention
Steak
Saltgrass Steakhouse — First Place
Jon Lillie’s Steak House — Honorable Mention
Texas Roadhouse — Honorable Mention
Sweet Tea
Bush’s Chicken — First Place
McAlister’s Deli — First Place
McDonald’s — Honorable Mention
Taco Bueno — Honorable Mention
EDUCATION
Daycare
Little Cougar Day Care — First Place
First Baptist Preschool — Honorable Mention
Maggie Stinnett — Honorable Mention
Private Elementary School
St. Paul's Episcopal School — First Place
Waco Montessori School — Honorable Mention
Woodway Christian School — Honorable Mention
Private Middle School
Vanguard College Preparatory School — First Place
Live Oak Classical School — Honorable Mention
St. Louis Catholic School — Honorable Mention
Private High School
Vanguard College Preparatory School — First Place
Live Oak Classical School — Honorable Mention
Reicher Catholic High School — Honorable Mention
Public Elementary School
South Bosque Elementary School — First Place
China Spring Elementary — Honorable Mention
Lorena Elementary School — Honorable Mention
Public Middle School
Midway Middle School — First Place
China Spring Middle School — Honorable Mention
Lorena Middle School — Honorable Mention
Public High School
Midway High School — First Place
Lorena High School — Honorable Mention
Waco High School — Honorable Mention
Tutoring Service
Mathnasium — First Place
Kumon of Waco — Honorable Mention
Sylvan Learning Center — Honorable Mention
ELDERCARE
Assisted Living
Clifton Lutheran Sunset Ministries — First Place
Arbor House Assisted Living — Honorable Mention
Stoney Brook of Hewitt — Honorable Mention
Independent Senior Living
Emerald Cottages of Waco — First Place
The Delaney at Lake Waco — Honorable Mention
Stilwell Retirement Residence — Honorable Mention
Private Residential Care Home
Lake Ridge Healthy Living — First Place
The Delaney at Lake Waco — Honorable Mention
St. Anthony’s Care Center — Honorable Mention
Retirement Living
Clifton Lutheran Sunset Ministries — First Place
St. Anthony’s Care Center — Honorable Mention
Stilwell Retirement Residence — Honorable Mention
Stoney Brook of Hewitt — Honorable Mention
Senior Apartments
Emerald Cottages of Waco — First Place
Saddlebrook Apartments — Honorable Mention
Stilwell Retirement Residence — Honorable Mention
Senior Services
Friends for Life — First Place
The Atrium of Bellmead — Honorable Mention
Heights Home Health — Honorable Mention
Stilwell Retirement Residence — Honorable Mention
Skilled Nursing Care
St. Anthony's Care Center — First Place
Bluebonnet Health Services — Honorable Mention
Clifton Lutheran Sunset Home — Honorable Mention
St. Catherine’s Center — Honorable Mention
ENTERTAINMENT
Children’s Birthday Place
Waco Lion’s Park — First Place
Cameron Park Zoo — Honorable Mention
Jump-N-Place — Honorable Mention
Convention Decorating Service
Bruner Events — First Place
Pendley Party Productions — Honorable Mention
RSVP Event Equipment Rental — Honorable Mention
Event Rentals
Action Rental Center — First Place
Bruner Events — Honorable Mention
Pendley Party Productions — Honorable Mention
Happy Hour
El Paso Mexican Grill — First Place
Mexicano Grill-Hewitt — First Place
Chuy’s — Honorable Mention
Local Annual Event
HOT Fair & Rodeo — First Place
Fuzzy Friends Barkin Ball — Honorable Mention
Pints in the Park — Honorable Mention
Local Brewery
Brotherwell Brewery — First Place
Bare Arms Brewing — Honorable Mention
Balcones Distilling — Honorable Mention
Local Winery
Valley Mills Vineyards — First Place
Kissing Tree Vineyards — Honorable Mention
Waco Winery & Vineyard — Honorable Mention
Wedding Planner
Vicky Parker — First Place
Bricker Bruner — Honorable Mention
Lois Ferguson — Honorable Mention
Wine Bar
Taste by Kissing Tree Vineyards — First Place
Klassy Glass — Honorable Mention
The Grape — Honorable Mention
FASHION
Bridal Shop
Georgio's Bridal — First Place
JoAnn’s Bridal — Honorable Mention
Pat’s Gowns — Honorable Mention
Children’s Clothing
Cottontail Jones — First Place
Dillard’s — Honorable Mention
Gigi’s Tiny Treasures-McGregor — Honorable Mention
Once Upon a Child-Waco — Honorable Mention
Clothing Boutique
Apricot Lane Boutique (Waco) — First Place
Courtney’s Boutique — Honorable Mention
The Village Shoppe — Honorable Mention
Consignment Store
Another Season Consignments — First Place
Amelia Fashion Exchange — Honorable Mention
The Bevy Boutique — Honorable Mention
Dry Cleaner
NuTone Cleaners — First Place
Patrick's Dry Cleaning — Honorable Mention
XPress Dry Clean & Laundry — Honorable Mention
Jewelry Store
Gholson Originals Fine Jewelry — First Place
Curtis Cox Jewelers — Honorable Mention
Di’Amore Fine Jewelers — Honorable Mention
Men’s Clothing
Dillard's — First Place
JoS. A. Bank Clothiers — Honorable Mention
Suit City — Honorable Mention
Western Wear
Ritchie's Western Wear — First Place
Boot Barn — Honorable Mention
Cavender's Boot City — Honorable Mention
Women’s Clothing
Dillard’s — First Place
Courtney’s Boutique — Honorable Mention
The Village Shoppe — Honorable Mention
FINANCIAL
Bank
Community Bank & Trust — First Place
Extraco Banks — Honorable Mention
The First National Bank of Central Texas — Honorable Mention
CPA – CPA Firm
JRBT — First Place
Pattillo, Brown & Hill, LLP — Honorable Mention
Whitaker, Spinks & Koslovsky, LLP — Honorable Mention
Credit Union
First Central Credit Union — First Place
Educators Credit Union — Honorable Mention
GENCO Federal Credit Union — Honorable Mention
Linkage Credit Union — Honorable Mention
Financial Planner
Community Bank & Trust — First Place
First Central Credit Union — Honorable Mention
Tom Flowers — Honorable Mention
Loans
Community Bank & Trust — First Place
First Central Credit Union — Honorable Mention
The First National Bank of Central Texas — Honorable Mention
FITNESS
Gym
The Muscle Cave Bar & Gym — First Place
Crunch Fitness — Honorable Mention
Gym Elite — Honorable Mention
HOME
Appliance Store
Discount Vacuum & Appliance — First Place
Austin-Closs Co., Inc. — Honorable Mention
Home Depot — Honorable Mention
Bath Remodeling
DreamMaker Bath & Kitchen of Central Texas — First Place
Diamond Remodeling — Honorable Mention
Re-Bath — Honorable Mention
Construction
Cen-Tex Roof Systems Construction Division — First Place
R&R Remodeling and Construction, LLC — Honorable Mention
Talbert Construction — Honorable Mention
Fence - Installation Provider
Ace Fence & Supply — First Place
Cen-Tex Metals — Honorable Mention
Pinnacle Fence Company — Honorable Mention
Flooring
Waco Carpet Company — First Place
Brazos Valley Carpet One — Honorable Mention
Gibson’s Interiors — Honorable Mention
Home Place Interiors — Honorable Mention
Foundation Repair
Waco Foundation Repair — First Place
Advance Foundation Repair — Honorable Mention
Discount Foundation — Honorable Mention
Frame Shop – Art
Frames Etc. — First Place
Michael’s — Honorable Mention
Studio Gallery — Honorable Mention
Furniture
The Furniture Center — First Place
DuBois Furniture — Honorable Mention
Furniture Outlet — Honorable Mention
Garage Door
Overhead Door Company of Waco — First Place
Jesse’s Overhead Door — Honorable Mention
Loop 340 Overhead Door — Honorable Mention
Garden Center – Garden
Greenlife Nursery & Landscape — First Place
Robinson Greenhouses — Honorable Mention
Westview Nursery & Landscape Co. — Honorable Mention
Gutters
Cen-Tex Seamless Gutters — First Place
Tri-Co Guttering — Honorable Mention
Waco Custom Gutters — Honorable Mention
Home Audio & Theater Contractor
Custom Integrators, LLC — First Place
Brazos Media Technologies — Honorable Mention
KHT Electronics — Honorable Mention
Home Remodeling
R&R Remodeling and Construction, LLC — First Place
Grant Goss Contracting — Honorable Mention
Southwest Remodeling — Honorable Mention
Home Restoration
Enviro-Serv Restoration & Cleaning — First Place
Target Solutions — Honorable Mention
Service Master Total Restoration Services — Honorable Mention
Hot Tubs
Lake Air Pool Supply — First Place
Lazy Days Pool and Spa, LLC — Honorable Mention
House Cleaning
English Maids — First Place
Green Cleaning — Honorable Mention
Neat as a Pin — Honorable Mention
HVAC (Residential)
Centroplex Service Co. — First Place
Lochridge-Priest — Honorable Mention
Rabroker Air Conditioning - Heating – Plumbing — Honorable Mention
Lawn Service
Mow Waco — First Place
Grass Kings Lawn Service — Honorable Mention
Lawns LTD — Honorable Mention
Ricks Lawn Care — Honorable Mention
Moving Service
Guerra Brothers Moving Service — First Place
Move Waco — Honorable Mention
Waco Moving Co. — Honorable Mention
New Home Builder
Oates Construction Service — First Place
Alford Company — Honorable Mention
Peavy Homes — Honorable Mention
Nursery
Westview Nursery & Landscape Co. — First Place
Bonnie's Greenhouse — Honorable Mention
Greenlife Nursery & Landscape — Honorable Mention
Paint Supply Store
Wigley’s Paint, Inc. — First Place
Home Depot — Honorable Mention
Sherwin Williams — Honorable Mention
Pest Exterminator
855Bugs.com — First Place
Jones Ladybug Termite & Pest Management — Honorable Mention
The Pest Inspector — Honorable Mention
Pool Supply & Service
Lake Air Pool Supply — First Place
Bellmead Pools & Supply — Honorable Mention
Lazy Days Pool and Spa — Honorable Mention
Waco Pool & Spa — Honorable Mention
Previously Owned Furniture
Another Season Consignments — First Place
Cedar Chest Antique Mall — Honorable Mention
Consignment Furniture Showroom — Honorable Mention
Professional Landscaping
Greenlife Nursery & Landscape — First Place
Infinite Landscaping — Honorable Mention
Westview Nursery & Landscape Co. — Honorable Mention
Roofing Business
Cen-Tex Roof Systems — First Place
Johnson Roofing — Honorable Mention
R&J Roofing — Honorable Mention
Sprinkler Systems
Westview Nursery & Landscape Co. — First Place
Central Texas Lawn Sprinkler Co. — Honorable Mention
H&M Landscape and Sprinkler — Honorable Mention
Unique Finds
Brazos River Dry Goods — First Place
Cedar Chest Antique Mall — Honorable Mention
James & Reid Home | Antiquities — Honorable Mention
Window Replacement
Window World — First Place
R.O.I. Home Improvements, Inc. — Honorable Mention
Universal Windows — Honorable Mention
Window Treatments
Schwartz Design Center — First Place
Blinds & More — Honorable Mention
Budget Blinds — Honorable Mention
MEDICAL
Audiologist
Miracle Ear — First Place
Beltone Hearing — Honorable Mention
Dr. Melody Martin, Martin Hearing — Honorable Mention
Cardiac Care
Waco Cardiology Associates — First Place
Dr. Shawn J. Skeen, M.D. — Honorable Mention
Waco Heart & Vascular — Honorable Mention
Cardiologist
Waco Cardiology Associates — First Place
Dr. Sherwin F. Attai, M.D., F.A.C.C. — Honorable Mention
Waco Heart & Vascular — Honorable Mention
Cataract Surgery
Brazos Eye Surgery of Texas — First Place
Waco Eye Associates — Honorable Mention
Chiropractor
Hillcrest Chiropractic, Dr. Shamonica Trunell-Morgan, DC — First Place
McKenzie Chiropractic Center, Dr. Brad McKenzie, DC — Honorable Mention
Airrosti, Dr. Andy Peregrine, DC — Honorable Mention
Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology (Pacemakers/ICDs)
Waco Cardiology Associates — First Place
Waco Heart & Vascular — Honorable Mention
Cosmetic Dermatology
U.S. Dermatology Partners — First Place
Epiphany Dermatology — Honorable Mention
Eric F. O’Neill, M.D. — Honorable Mention
Dental Implants
Waco Oral Surgery and Dental Implants - Dr. Larry J. Pritchard, D.D.S. — First Place
Starr General Dentistry — Honorable Mention
Stonehaven Dental & Orthodontics — Honorable Mention
Dermatologist
U.S. Dermatology Partners — First Place
Joseph E. Knipper, M.D. — Honorable Mention
James W. Mason, M.D. — Honorable Mention
Eye Surgery
Brazos Eye Surgery of Texas — First Place
Bealka Eye Surgery of Texas — Honorable Mention
Waco Eye Associates — Honorable Mention
General Dentistry
Stonehaven Dental & Orthodontics — First Place
Jeff Bauer, DDS, PLLC — Honorable Mention
Starr General Dentistry — Honorable Mention
Handicap Mobility
Interstate Mobility — First Place
Med-Equip — Honorable Mention
MobilityWorks — Honorable Mention
Hearing Equipment Provider
Baxter Hearing Specialists — First Place
Beltone Hearing — Honorable Mention
Martin Audiology — Honorable Mention
Home Health Provider
Home Instead Senior Care — First Place
Bluebonnet Home Healthcare — Honorable Mention
Visiting Angels — Honorable Mention
Hospital
Ascension Providence Health Center Hospital — First Place
Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Hillcrest — Honorable Mention
Coryell Memorial Hospital – Gatesville — Honorable Mention
Interventional Cardiology
Waco Cardiology Associates — First Place
Dr. Sherwin F. Attai, M.D., F.A.C.C. — Honorable Mention
Waco Heart & Vascular — Honorable Mention
Medical Equipment
Med-Equip — First Place
AeroCare Home Medical — Honorable Mention
Ascension Providence — Honorable Mention
Medical Spa
NuGenesis Medical Spa & Veincare — First Place
Waco Medical Laser & Skin Care — Honorable Mention
The Skin & Body Refinery — Honorable Mention
OB-GYN
Dr. Joel M. Rister, MD — First Place
Dr. Noelle Baker, MD – Ascension Medical Group — Honorable Mention
Dr. Kenneth W. Koeritz, MD — Honorable Mention
Ophthalmologist
Brazos Eye Surgery of Texas — First Place
Central Texas Eye Clinic - Dr. Jeffrey J Leinfelder, MD — Honorable Mention
Waco Eye Associates — Honorable Mention
Oral Surgeon
Waco Oral Surgery and Dental Implants - Dr. Larry J. Pritchard, D.D.S. — First Place
Brazos Oral & Facial Surgery – Dr. Corbin Gatlin, DDS, M.D. — Honorable Mention
Brazos Oral & Facial Surgery - Dr. Scott Warren, DDS, M.D. — Honorable Mention
Orthodontist
Brazos Braces — First Place
Dr. Charles Weathers, D.D.S, M.S.D Orthodontics — Honorable Mention
Collins & Team Orthodontics, Dr. Michael Collins D.D.S. — Honorable Mention
Plastic Surgeon
Central Texas Institute of Plastic Surgery — First Place
Dr. Eric F. O’Neill, M.D. — Honorable Mention
Dr. Darlene M. Sparkman, M.D. — Honorable Mention
Podiatry
Waco Foot & Ankle, P.A. — First Place
Dr. Brian D. Battles, D.P.M., P.A. — Honorable Mention
Dr. Eckart Alexander Pape, D.P.M — Honorable Mention
Primary Care Physician
Dr. Scott E. Blattman, MD — First Place
Dr. Keith D. Horner, MD — Honorable Mention
Dr. Timothy D. Martindale, MD — Honorable Mention
Skin Care
The Skin & Body Refinery — First Place
Facelogic Waco — Honorable Mention
US Dermatology Partners Waco — Honorable Mention
Vascular Disease Treatment
Waco Cardiology Associates — First Place
Waco Heart & Vascular — Honorable Mention
William A. Peper, M.D., F.A.C.S. – Thoracic, Vascular & Vein Surgery — Honorable Mention
Vein & Leg Care
Waco Cardiology Associates — First Place
Waco Heart & Vascular — Honorable Mention
William A. Peper, M.D., F.A.C.S. – Thoracic, Vascular & Vein Surgery — Honorable Mention
Vein Surgery
William A. Peper, M.D., F.A.C.S. – Thoracic, Vascular & Vein Surgery — First Place
Waco Cardiology Associates — Honorable Mention
Waco Heart & Vascular — Honorable Mention
OCCUPATIONAL
Attorney
Dominic Braus, The Carlson Law Firm — First Place
James Rainey, Rainey & Rainey, Attorneys at Law, LP — Honorable Mention
J.D. Ressetar, The Zimmerman Law Firm — Honorable Mention
Bail Bondsman
Ash Bail Bonds — First Place
Chapmans Bail Bonds — Honorable Mention
Player Bail Bonds — Honorable Mention
Elder Law
Rainey & Rainey, Attorneys at Law, LP — First Place
Dunnam & Dunnam, Attorneys at Law — Honorable Mention
Johnson Hobbs & Squires, LLP — Honorable Mention
Employment Agency
JobLink — First Place
Jack of All Trades Personnel Services — Honorable Mention
Sedona Staffing Services — Honorable Mention
Insurance Agent
Donald Rowan Insurance — First Place
State Farm Insurance Agent - Bob Anderson — Honorable Mention
State Farm Insurance Agent – Nicole Omo — Honorable Mention
Law Firm
The Carlson Law Firm — First Place
Naman, Howell, Smith & Lee, PLLC — Honorable Mention
The Zimmerman Law Firm — Honorable Mention
Local Television Personality
Kris Radcliffe, KCEN 6 — First Place
Julie Hays – KWTX — Honorable Mention
Lindsey Liepman – KXXV — Honorable Mention
OTHER
Alterations
Couture by Roxana Robles — First Place
Montoya’s Alterations — Honorable Mention
Tovar Tailors — Honorable Mention
Beauty Salon
De'Ja Do Hair Salon — First Place
Bella Vita Salon — Honorable Mention
Salon DaDa — Honorable Mention
Cleaning Service
Green Cleaning — First Place
Neat as a Pin — Honorable Mention
Pristine Clean — Honorable Mention
Customer Service
Westview Nursery & Landscape Co. — First Place
Freddie Kish’s Complete Car Care Center — Honorable Mention
Wild Birds Unlimited — Honorable Mention
Dance Center
Joy's School of Dance — First Place
Expressions Dance Studio — Honorable Mention
Laurie's Stepping Out Studio — Honorable Mention
Firearms Store
Praco Gun & Pawn — First Place
Kaase Firearms and Tactical — Honorable Mention
Unique Guns — Honorable Mention
Florist
Reed's Flowers — First Place
La Vega Flower Shop — Honorable Mention
Park Lake Flowers — Honorable Mention
Funeral Home
Lake Shore Funeral Home & Crematory — First Place
Pecan Grove Funeral Home — Honorable Mention
Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home — Honorable Mention
Gifts & Collectibles
The Gift Horse — First Place
Bankston's — Honorable Mention
The Craft Gallery — Honorable Mention
Grocer
H-E-B — First Place
Aldi — Honorable Mention
Jubilee Food Market — Honorable Mention
Holiday Lighting
Light Waco — First Place
Andy’s Sprinkler, Drainage & Lighting — Honorable Mention
Christmas Décor by GGA — Honorable Mention
Hotel
Hotel Indigo Waco-Baylor — First Place
Hilton Waco — Honorable Mention
Marriott Residence Inn — Honorable Mention
HVAC (Commercial)
Rabroker Air Conditioning - Heating – Plumbing — First Place
Haught Air Conditioning — Honorable Mention
Comfort Air — Honorable Mention
Oasis Heating & Cooling — Honorable Mention
License to Carry Training
Kaase Concealed Handgun School — First Place
Big Iron Concealed Handgun Classes — Honorable Mention
CenTex Gun Training — Honorable Mention
Liquor Store
Stoney’s — First Place
Twin Liquors — Honorable Mention
Ward's Liquor — Honorable Mention
Museum
Texas Sports Hall of Fame — First Place
Mayborn Museum Complex — Honorable Mention
Dr Pepper Museum — Honorable Mention
Nature Shop
Wild Birds Unlimited — First Place
Bear Mountain — Honorable Mention
Drug Emporium — Honorable Mention
New Locally Owned Business
Fable Bookstore & Cafe — First Place
Country Spring Vineyard & Wine Garden-Lorena — Honorable Mention
Revival Eastside Eatery — Honorable Mention
Non-Profit Agency
Mission Waco · Mission World — First Place
Care Net Pregnancy Center — Honorable Mention
Friends for Life — Honorable Mention
Place to Work
Brazos Eye Surgery of Texas — First Place
Heart of Texas Physical Therapy — Honorable Mention
Waco ISD — Honorable Mention
Place to Worship
Antioch Community Church — First Place
Highland Baptist Church — Honorable Mention
St. Paul’s Lutheran Church — Honorable Mention
Self-Storage
Ideal Self Storage — First Place
Aarons Self Storage — Honorable Mention
RPI Storage — Honorable Mention
Tattoo Shop
Infamous Ink — First Place
Embrace the Chaos tattoos — Honorable Mention
Star Ink — Honorable Mention
Tool Store
The Tool Shed Thrift (Friends for Life) — First Place
Keith’s Ace Hardware — Honorable Mention
Harbor Freight — Honorable Mention
Home Depot — Honorable Mention
Wireless Provider
AT&T — First Place
T-Mobile — Honorable Mention
Verizon Wireless — Honorable Mention
PETS & ANIMALS
Animal Rescue – Shelter
Humane Society of Central Texas — First Place
Fuzzy Friends — Honorable Mention
Birding Supplies
Wild Birds Unlimited — First Place
McGregor General Store — Honorable Mention
Petco — Honorable Mention
Feed – Agri Store
West Feeds, Inc — First Place
Atwood’s — Honorable Mention
Bar None General Store — Honorable Mention
Pet Grooming
Happy Hounds — First Place
Dogtopia — Honorable Mention
PetSmart — Honorable Mention
Woof Gang Bakery — Honorable Mention
Veterinarian
Ramsgate Veterinary — First Place
Hewitt Veterinary Hospital — Honorable Mention
South Bosque Veterinary Clinic — Honorable Mention
REAL ESTATE
Commercial Real Estate Company
Kelly, REALTORS® COMMERCIAL — First Place
Camille Johnson Realtors — Honorable Mention
Magnolia Realty – Kaitlyn Cates — Honorable Mention
Mortgage Company
Wallick & Volk Waco — First Place
The Koehn Mortgage Group — Honorable Mention
SWBC Mortgage Corporation — Honorable Mention
Property Management
C.I.F. Real Estate Services, Inc. — First Place
Brothers Management Company — Honorable Mention
Shamrock Property Management — Honorable Mention
Real Estate Agent
Camille Johnson - Camille Johnson, Realtors — First Place
Jennie Ellis – Coldwell Banker Apex, Realtors — Honorable Mention
Maritza Perez - Coldwell Banker Apex, Realtors — Honorable Mention
Real Estate Investor
C.I.F. Real Estate Services, Inc. — First Place
Brothers Management — Honorable Mention
Paula Guthrie, Coldwell Banker Apex, Realtors — Honorable Mention
Residential Real Estate Company
Kelly, REALTORS® — First Place
Camille Johnson, Realtors — Honorable Mention
Regency Park Properties — Honorable Mention
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!