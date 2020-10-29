 Skip to main content
2020 H.O.T. Readers’ Choice Awards winners
2020 H.O.T. Readers' Choice Awards winners

Readers Choice 2020

Note: Honorable Mention listings are presented alphabetically, not in order of votes received.

AUTO

Auto Body Repair

C&C Collision Center, LLC — First Place

Anderson Precision Collision Center — Honorable Mention

Bebrick Collision Care Center — Honorable Mention

Auto Glass

Waco Auto Glass Center, Inc. — First Place

Ed’s Auto Glass & Trim — Honorable Mention

Waco Glass & Mirror — Honorable Mention

Auto New

Allen Samuels Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram FIAT — First Place

Jeff Hunter Toyota — Honorable Mention

University Mazda Kia — Honorable Mention

Auto Repair

Allen Samuels Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram FIAT — First Place

Dunn’s Brake & Tire — Honorable Mention

Jeff Hunter Toyota — Honorable Mention

Auto Service

Allen Samuels Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram FIAT — First Place

Chevrolet of West — Honorable Mention

Jim Turner Chevrolet — Honorable Mention

Auto Used

Allen Samuels Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram FIAT — First Place

Sykora Ford — Honorable Mention

University Mazda Kia — Honorable Mention

Car Wash

Genie Car Wash — First Place

Baird Brothers Car Wash — Honorable Mention

Champion Car Wash — Honorable Mention

Independent Auto Service

Freddie Kish’s Complete Car Care Center — First Place

Jesse Britt’s Automotive — Honorable Mention

Luikart’s Foreign Car Clinic — Honorable Mention

Oil Change

Champion Fast Lube — First Place

Freddie Kish’s Complete Car Care Center — Honorable Mention

Kwik Kar Lube & Tune — Honorable Mention

Transmissions

Green’s Automatic Transmission — First Place

Rudy’s Transmissions — Honorable Mention

Midas — Honorable Mention

EATERIES

Asian

Blasian Asian — First Place

Cathay House — Honorable Mention

Summer Palace Chinese Buffet-Hewitt — Honorable Mention

Bakery

Baked Bliss Baking Company — First Place

CakeAmor Bakery — Honorable Mention

Lula Jane’s — Honorable Mention

BBQ

Guess Family Barbecue — First Place

Honky Tonk Kid BBQ — Honorable Mention

Uncle Dan’s BBQ — Honorable Mention

Biscuits

Butter My Biscuit — First Place

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store — Honorable Mention

Red Lobster — Honorable Mention

Breakfast

Lolita Tortilleria — First Place

Our Breakfast Place — Honorable Mention

World Cup Cafe — Honorable Mention

Buffet

Golden Corral — First Place

Luby’s — Honorable Mention

Summer Palace Chinese Buffet-Hewitt — Honorable Mention

Cajun

Te'jun The Texas Cajun — First Place

Buzzard Billy's — Honorable Mention

Cajun Craft — Honorable Mention

Cakes

CakeAmor Bakery — First Place

Nothing Bundt Cakes — Honorable Mention

Simply Delicious Bakery — Honorable Mention

Caterer

George’s Restaurant and Catering — First Place

Lone Star Tavern and Steakhouse & Catering — Honorable Mention

Waco Bestyett Catering — Honorable Mention

Chicago Style Pizza

Rosati’s Pizza — First Place

BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse — Honorable Mention

Pizza Hut — Honorable Mention

Chicken

Krispy Chicken-Franklin — First Place

Bush’s Chicken — Honorable Mention

Raising Cane's — Honorable Mention

Chips and Salsa

Chuy’s — First Place

La Fiesta — First Place

El Paso Mexican Grill — Honorable Mention

Deli-Sub Sandwich

Jason’s Deli — First Place

Schmaltz's Sandwich Shoppe — Honorable Mention

Subway — Honorable Mention

Donut Shop

Shipley Do-Nuts — First Place

Daylight Donuts — Honorable Mention

Nightlight Donuts & Coffee — Honorable Mention

Fast Food

Whataburger — First Place

Chick-fil-A — Honorable Mention

Kim’s Diner — Honorable Mention

Food Truck

Sergio's Food Truck — First Place

Gelu Italian Ice — Honorable Mention

Las Trancas Taqueria — Honorable Mention

French Fries

Fuddruckers — First Place

McDonald’s — Honorable Mention

Twisted Root Burger Co. — Honorable Mention

Wing Stop — Honorable Mention

Hamburger

Cupp's Drive Inn — First Place

Captain Billy Whizzbang’s — Honorable Mention

Dubl-R Old Fashioned Hamburgers — Honorable Mention

Ice Cream Shop

Katie’s Frozen Custard — First Place

Baskin-Robbins — Honorable Mention

Coco’s Shaved Ice — Honorable Mention

Indian

Stone Hearth Indian Café — First Place

Saffron — Honorable Mention

Italian

Baris — First Place

Di Campli’s Italian Ristorante — Honorable Mention

Olive Garden — Honorable Mention

Kolaches

Gerik's Ole Czech Bakery — First Place

Czech Stop — Honorable Mention

Slovacek’s — Honorable Mention

Margarita

La Fiesta — First Place

Chuy’s — Honorable Mention

Ninfa's Mexican Restaurant — Honorable Mention

Mexican

La Fiesta — First Place

Chuy’s — Honorable Mention

El Conquistador Restaurant — Honorable Mention

Overall Favorite Restaurant

Poppa Rollo's Pizza — First Place

Cafe Homestead — Honorable Mention

Texas Roadhouse — Honorable Mention

Pizza

Poppa Rollo's Pizza — First Place

The Pizza House of West — Honorable Mention

Pizza Hut - Hewitt — Honorable Mention

Seafood

Sergio’s Food Truck — First Place

Buzzard Billy’s — Honorable Mention

Te’jun The Texas Cajun — Honorable Mention

Steak

Saltgrass Steakhouse — First Place

Jon Lillie’s Steak House — Honorable Mention

Texas Roadhouse — Honorable Mention

Sweet Tea

Bush’s Chicken — First Place

McAlister’s Deli — First Place

McDonald’s — Honorable Mention

Taco Bueno — Honorable Mention

EDUCATION

Daycare

Little Cougar Day Care — First Place

First Baptist Preschool — Honorable Mention

Maggie Stinnett — Honorable Mention

Private Elementary School

St. Paul's Episcopal School — First Place

Waco Montessori School — Honorable Mention

Woodway Christian School — Honorable Mention

Private Middle School

Vanguard College Preparatory School — First Place

Live Oak Classical School — Honorable Mention

St. Louis Catholic School — Honorable Mention

Private High School

Vanguard College Preparatory School — First Place

Live Oak Classical School — Honorable Mention

Reicher Catholic High School — Honorable Mention

Public Elementary School

South Bosque Elementary School — First Place

China Spring Elementary — Honorable Mention

Lorena Elementary School — Honorable Mention

Public Middle School

Midway Middle School — First Place

China Spring Middle School — Honorable Mention

Lorena Middle School — Honorable Mention

Public High School

Midway High School — First Place

Lorena High School — Honorable Mention

Waco High School — Honorable Mention

Tutoring Service

Mathnasium — First Place

Kumon of Waco — Honorable Mention

Sylvan Learning Center — Honorable Mention

ELDERCARE

Assisted Living

Clifton Lutheran Sunset Ministries — First Place

Arbor House Assisted Living — Honorable Mention

Stoney Brook of Hewitt — Honorable Mention

Independent Senior Living

Emerald Cottages of Waco — First Place

The Delaney at Lake Waco — Honorable Mention

Stilwell Retirement Residence — Honorable Mention

Private Residential Care Home

Lake Ridge Healthy Living — First Place

The Delaney at Lake Waco — Honorable Mention

St. Anthony’s Care Center — Honorable Mention

Retirement Living

Clifton Lutheran Sunset Ministries — First Place

St. Anthony’s Care Center — Honorable Mention

Stilwell Retirement Residence — Honorable Mention

Stoney Brook of Hewitt — Honorable Mention

Senior Apartments

Emerald Cottages of Waco — First Place

Saddlebrook Apartments — Honorable Mention

Stilwell Retirement Residence — Honorable Mention

Senior Services

Friends for Life — First Place

The Atrium of Bellmead — Honorable Mention

Heights Home Health — Honorable Mention

Stilwell Retirement Residence — Honorable Mention

Skilled Nursing Care

St. Anthony's Care Center — First Place

Bluebonnet Health Services — Honorable Mention

Clifton Lutheran Sunset Home — Honorable Mention

St. Catherine’s Center — Honorable Mention

ENTERTAINMENT

Children’s Birthday Place

Waco Lion’s Park — First Place

Cameron Park Zoo — Honorable Mention

Jump-N-Place — Honorable Mention

Convention Decorating Service

Bruner Events — First Place

Pendley Party Productions — Honorable Mention

RSVP Event Equipment Rental — Honorable Mention

Event Rentals

Action Rental Center — First Place

Bruner Events — Honorable Mention

Pendley Party Productions — Honorable Mention

Happy Hour

El Paso Mexican Grill — First Place

Mexicano Grill-Hewitt — First Place

Chuy’s — Honorable Mention

Local Annual Event

HOT Fair & Rodeo — First Place

Fuzzy Friends Barkin Ball — Honorable Mention

Pints in the Park — Honorable Mention

Local Brewery

Brotherwell Brewery — First Place

Bare Arms Brewing — Honorable Mention

Balcones Distilling — Honorable Mention

Local Winery

Valley Mills Vineyards — First Place

Kissing Tree Vineyards — Honorable Mention

Waco Winery & Vineyard — Honorable Mention

Wedding Planner

Vicky Parker — First Place

Bricker Bruner — Honorable Mention

Lois Ferguson — Honorable Mention

Wine Bar

Taste by Kissing Tree Vineyards — First Place

Klassy Glass — Honorable Mention

The Grape — Honorable Mention

FASHION

Bridal Shop

Georgio's Bridal — First Place

JoAnn’s Bridal — Honorable Mention

Pat’s Gowns — Honorable Mention

Children’s Clothing

Cottontail Jones — First Place

Dillard’s — Honorable Mention

Gigi’s Tiny Treasures-McGregor — Honorable Mention

Once Upon a Child-Waco — Honorable Mention

Clothing Boutique

Apricot Lane Boutique (Waco) — First Place

Courtney’s Boutique — Honorable Mention

The Village Shoppe — Honorable Mention

Consignment Store

Another Season Consignments — First Place

Amelia Fashion Exchange — Honorable Mention

The Bevy Boutique — Honorable Mention

Dry Cleaner

NuTone Cleaners — First Place

Patrick's Dry Cleaning — Honorable Mention

XPress Dry Clean & Laundry — Honorable Mention

Jewelry Store

Gholson Originals Fine Jewelry — First Place

Curtis Cox Jewelers — Honorable Mention

Di’Amore Fine Jewelers — Honorable Mention

Men’s Clothing

Dillard's — First Place

JoS. A. Bank Clothiers — Honorable Mention

Suit City — Honorable Mention

Western Wear

Ritchie's Western Wear — First Place

Boot Barn — Honorable Mention

Cavender's Boot City — Honorable Mention

Women’s Clothing

Dillard’s — First Place

Courtney’s Boutique — Honorable Mention

The Village Shoppe — Honorable Mention

FINANCIAL

Bank

Community Bank & Trust — First Place

Extraco Banks — Honorable Mention

The First National Bank of Central Texas — Honorable Mention

CPA – CPA Firm

JRBT — First Place

Pattillo, Brown & Hill, LLP — Honorable Mention

Whitaker, Spinks & Koslovsky, LLP — Honorable Mention

Credit Union

First Central Credit Union — First Place

Educators Credit Union — Honorable Mention

GENCO Federal Credit Union — Honorable Mention

Linkage Credit Union — Honorable Mention

Financial Planner

Community Bank & Trust — First Place

First Central Credit Union — Honorable Mention

Tom Flowers — Honorable Mention

Loans

Community Bank & Trust — First Place

First Central Credit Union — Honorable Mention

The First National Bank of Central Texas — Honorable Mention

FITNESS

Gym

The Muscle Cave Bar & Gym — First Place

Crunch Fitness — Honorable Mention

Gym Elite — Honorable Mention

HOME

Appliance Store

Discount Vacuum & Appliance — First Place

Austin-Closs Co., Inc. — Honorable Mention

Home Depot — Honorable Mention

Bath Remodeling

DreamMaker Bath & Kitchen of Central Texas — First Place

Diamond Remodeling — Honorable Mention

Re-Bath — Honorable Mention

Construction

Cen-Tex Roof Systems Construction Division — First Place

R&R Remodeling and Construction, LLC — Honorable Mention

Talbert Construction — Honorable Mention

Fence - Installation Provider

Ace Fence & Supply — First Place

Cen-Tex Metals — Honorable Mention

Pinnacle Fence Company — Honorable Mention

Flooring

Waco Carpet Company — First Place

Brazos Valley Carpet One — Honorable Mention

Gibson’s Interiors — Honorable Mention

Home Place Interiors — Honorable Mention

Foundation Repair

Waco Foundation Repair — First Place

Advance Foundation Repair — Honorable Mention

Discount Foundation — Honorable Mention

Frame Shop – Art

Frames Etc. — First Place

Michael’s — Honorable Mention

Studio Gallery — Honorable Mention

Furniture

The Furniture Center — First Place

DuBois Furniture — Honorable Mention

Furniture Outlet — Honorable Mention

Garage Door

Overhead Door Company of Waco — First Place

Jesse’s Overhead Door — Honorable Mention

Loop 340 Overhead Door — Honorable Mention

Garden Center – Garden

Greenlife Nursery & Landscape — First Place

Robinson Greenhouses — Honorable Mention

Westview Nursery & Landscape Co. — Honorable Mention

Gutters

Cen-Tex Seamless Gutters — First Place

Tri-Co Guttering — Honorable Mention

Waco Custom Gutters — Honorable Mention

Home Audio & Theater Contractor

Custom Integrators, LLC — First Place

Brazos Media Technologies — Honorable Mention

KHT Electronics — Honorable Mention

Home Remodeling

R&R Remodeling and Construction, LLC — First Place

Grant Goss Contracting — Honorable Mention

Southwest Remodeling — Honorable Mention

Home Restoration

Enviro-Serv Restoration & Cleaning — First Place

Target Solutions — Honorable Mention

Service Master Total Restoration Services — Honorable Mention

Hot Tubs

Lake Air Pool Supply — First Place

Lazy Days Pool and Spa, LLC — Honorable Mention

House Cleaning

English Maids — First Place

Green Cleaning — Honorable Mention

Neat as a Pin — Honorable Mention

HVAC (Residential)

Centroplex Service Co. — First Place

Lochridge-Priest — Honorable Mention

Rabroker Air Conditioning - Heating – Plumbing — Honorable Mention

Lawn Service

Mow Waco — First Place

Grass Kings Lawn Service — Honorable Mention

Lawns LTD — Honorable Mention

Ricks Lawn Care — Honorable Mention

Moving Service

Guerra Brothers Moving Service — First Place

Move Waco — Honorable Mention

Waco Moving Co. — Honorable Mention

New Home Builder

Oates Construction Service — First Place

Alford Company — Honorable Mention

Peavy Homes — Honorable Mention

Nursery

Westview Nursery & Landscape Co. — First Place

Bonnie's Greenhouse — Honorable Mention

Greenlife Nursery & Landscape — Honorable Mention

Paint Supply Store

Wigley’s Paint, Inc. — First Place

Home Depot — Honorable Mention

Sherwin Williams — Honorable Mention

Pest Exterminator

855Bugs.comFirst Place

Jones Ladybug Termite & Pest Management — Honorable Mention

The Pest Inspector — Honorable Mention

Pool Supply & Service

Lake Air Pool Supply — First Place

Bellmead Pools & Supply — Honorable Mention

Lazy Days Pool and Spa — Honorable Mention

Waco Pool & Spa — Honorable Mention

Previously Owned Furniture

Another Season Consignments — First Place

Cedar Chest Antique Mall — Honorable Mention

Consignment Furniture Showroom — Honorable Mention

Professional Landscaping

Greenlife Nursery & Landscape — First Place

Infinite Landscaping — Honorable Mention

Westview Nursery & Landscape Co. — Honorable Mention

Roofing Business

Cen-Tex Roof Systems — First Place

Johnson Roofing — Honorable Mention

R&J Roofing — Honorable Mention

Sprinkler Systems

Westview Nursery & Landscape Co. — First Place

Central Texas Lawn Sprinkler Co. — Honorable Mention

H&M Landscape and Sprinkler — Honorable Mention

Unique Finds

Brazos River Dry Goods — First Place

Cedar Chest Antique Mall — Honorable Mention

James & Reid Home | Antiquities — Honorable Mention

Window Replacement

Window World — First Place

R.O.I. Home Improvements, Inc. — Honorable Mention

Universal Windows — Honorable Mention

Window Treatments

Schwartz Design Center — First Place

Blinds & More — Honorable Mention

Budget Blinds — Honorable Mention

MEDICAL

Audiologist

Miracle Ear — First Place

Beltone Hearing — Honorable Mention

Dr. Melody Martin, Martin Hearing — Honorable Mention

Cardiac Care

Waco Cardiology Associates — First Place

Dr. Shawn J. Skeen, M.D. — Honorable Mention

Waco Heart & Vascular — Honorable Mention

Cardiologist

Waco Cardiology Associates — First Place

Dr. Sherwin F. Attai, M.D., F.A.C.C. — Honorable Mention

Waco Heart & Vascular — Honorable Mention

Cataract Surgery

Brazos Eye Surgery of Texas — First Place

Waco Eye Associates — Honorable Mention

Chiropractor

Hillcrest Chiropractic, Dr. Shamonica Trunell-Morgan, DC — First Place

McKenzie Chiropractic Center, Dr. Brad McKenzie, DC — Honorable Mention

Airrosti, Dr. Andy Peregrine, DC — Honorable Mention

Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology (Pacemakers/ICDs)

Waco Cardiology Associates — First Place

Waco Heart & Vascular — Honorable Mention

Cosmetic Dermatology

U.S. Dermatology Partners — First Place

Epiphany Dermatology — Honorable Mention

Eric F. O’Neill, M.D. — Honorable Mention

Dental Implants

Waco Oral Surgery and Dental Implants - Dr. Larry J. Pritchard, D.D.S. — First Place

Starr General Dentistry — Honorable Mention

Stonehaven Dental & Orthodontics — Honorable Mention

Dermatologist

U.S. Dermatology Partners — First Place

Joseph E. Knipper, M.D. — Honorable Mention

James W. Mason, M.D. — Honorable Mention

Eye Surgery

Brazos Eye Surgery of Texas — First Place

Bealka Eye Surgery of Texas — Honorable Mention

Waco Eye Associates — Honorable Mention

General Dentistry

Stonehaven Dental & Orthodontics — First Place

Jeff Bauer, DDS, PLLC — Honorable Mention

Starr General Dentistry — Honorable Mention

Handicap Mobility

Interstate Mobility — First Place

Med-Equip — Honorable Mention

MobilityWorks — Honorable Mention

Hearing Equipment Provider

Baxter Hearing Specialists — First Place

Beltone Hearing — Honorable Mention

Martin Audiology — Honorable Mention

Home Health Provider

Home Instead Senior Care — First Place

Bluebonnet Home Healthcare — Honorable Mention

Visiting Angels — Honorable Mention

Hospital

Ascension Providence Health Center Hospital — First Place

Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Hillcrest — Honorable Mention

Coryell Memorial Hospital – Gatesville — Honorable Mention

Interventional Cardiology

Waco Cardiology Associates — First Place

Dr. Sherwin F. Attai, M.D., F.A.C.C. — Honorable Mention

Waco Heart & Vascular — Honorable Mention

Medical Equipment

Med-Equip — First Place

AeroCare Home Medical — Honorable Mention

Ascension Providence — Honorable Mention

Medical Spa

NuGenesis Medical Spa & Veincare — First Place

Waco Medical Laser & Skin Care — Honorable Mention

The Skin & Body Refinery — Honorable Mention

OB-GYN

Dr. Joel M. Rister, MD — First Place

Dr. Noelle Baker, MD – Ascension Medical Group — Honorable Mention

Dr. Kenneth W. Koeritz, MD — Honorable Mention

Ophthalmologist

Brazos Eye Surgery of Texas — First Place

Central Texas Eye Clinic - Dr. Jeffrey J Leinfelder, MD — Honorable Mention

Waco Eye Associates — Honorable Mention

Oral Surgeon

Waco Oral Surgery and Dental Implants - Dr. Larry J. Pritchard, D.D.S. — First Place

Brazos Oral & Facial Surgery – Dr. Corbin Gatlin, DDS, M.D. — Honorable Mention

Brazos Oral & Facial Surgery - Dr. Scott Warren, DDS, M.D. — Honorable Mention

Orthodontist

Brazos Braces — First Place

Dr. Charles Weathers, D.D.S, M.S.D Orthodontics — Honorable Mention

Collins & Team Orthodontics, Dr. Michael Collins D.D.S. — Honorable Mention

Plastic Surgeon

Central Texas Institute of Plastic Surgery — First Place

Dr. Eric F. O’Neill, M.D. — Honorable Mention

Dr. Darlene M. Sparkman, M.D. — Honorable Mention

Podiatry

Waco Foot & Ankle, P.A. — First Place

Dr. Brian D. Battles, D.P.M., P.A. — Honorable Mention

Dr. Eckart Alexander Pape, D.P.M — Honorable Mention

Primary Care Physician

Dr. Scott E. Blattman, MD — First Place

Dr. Keith D. Horner, MD — Honorable Mention

Dr. Timothy D. Martindale, MD — Honorable Mention

Skin Care

The Skin & Body Refinery — First Place

Facelogic Waco — Honorable Mention

US Dermatology Partners Waco — Honorable Mention

Vascular Disease Treatment

Waco Cardiology Associates — First Place

Waco Heart & Vascular — Honorable Mention

William A. Peper, M.D., F.A.C.S. – Thoracic, Vascular & Vein Surgery — Honorable Mention

Vein & Leg Care

Waco Cardiology Associates — First Place

Waco Heart & Vascular — Honorable Mention

William A. Peper, M.D., F.A.C.S. – Thoracic, Vascular & Vein Surgery — Honorable Mention

Vein Surgery

William A. Peper, M.D., F.A.C.S. – Thoracic, Vascular & Vein Surgery — First Place

Waco Cardiology Associates — Honorable Mention

Waco Heart & Vascular — Honorable Mention

OCCUPATIONAL

Attorney

Dominic Braus, The Carlson Law Firm — First Place

James Rainey, Rainey & Rainey, Attorneys at Law, LP — Honorable Mention

J.D. Ressetar, The Zimmerman Law Firm — Honorable Mention

Bail Bondsman

Ash Bail Bonds — First Place

Chapmans Bail Bonds — Honorable Mention

Player Bail Bonds — Honorable Mention

Elder Law

Rainey & Rainey, Attorneys at Law, LP — First Place

Dunnam & Dunnam, Attorneys at Law — Honorable Mention

Johnson Hobbs & Squires, LLP — Honorable Mention

Employment Agency

JobLink — First Place

Jack of All Trades Personnel Services — Honorable Mention

Sedona Staffing Services — Honorable Mention

Insurance Agent

Donald Rowan Insurance — First Place

State Farm Insurance Agent - Bob Anderson — Honorable Mention

State Farm Insurance Agent – Nicole Omo — Honorable Mention

Law Firm

The Carlson Law Firm — First Place

Naman, Howell, Smith & Lee, PLLC — Honorable Mention

The Zimmerman Law Firm — Honorable Mention

Local Television Personality

Kris Radcliffe, KCEN 6 — First Place

Julie Hays – KWTX — Honorable Mention

Lindsey Liepman – KXXV — Honorable Mention

OTHER

Alterations

Couture by Roxana Robles — First Place

Montoya’s Alterations — Honorable Mention

Tovar Tailors — Honorable Mention

Beauty Salon

De'Ja Do Hair Salon — First Place

Bella Vita Salon — Honorable Mention

Salon DaDa — Honorable Mention

Cleaning Service

Green Cleaning — First Place

Neat as a Pin — Honorable Mention

Pristine Clean — Honorable Mention

Customer Service

Westview Nursery & Landscape Co. — First Place

Freddie Kish’s Complete Car Care Center — Honorable Mention

Wild Birds Unlimited — Honorable Mention

Dance Center

Joy's School of Dance — First Place

Expressions Dance Studio — Honorable Mention

Laurie's Stepping Out Studio — Honorable Mention

Firearms Store

Praco Gun & Pawn — First Place

Kaase Firearms and Tactical — Honorable Mention

Unique Guns — Honorable Mention

Florist

Reed's Flowers — First Place

La Vega Flower Shop — Honorable Mention

Park Lake Flowers — Honorable Mention

Funeral Home

Lake Shore Funeral Home & Crematory — First Place

Pecan Grove Funeral Home — Honorable Mention

Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home — Honorable Mention

Gifts & Collectibles

The Gift Horse — First Place

Bankston's — Honorable Mention

The Craft Gallery — Honorable Mention

Grocer

H-E-B — First Place

Aldi — Honorable Mention

Jubilee Food Market — Honorable Mention

Holiday Lighting

Light Waco — First Place

Andy’s Sprinkler, Drainage & Lighting — Honorable Mention

Christmas Décor by GGA — Honorable Mention

Hotel

Hotel Indigo Waco-Baylor — First Place

Hilton Waco — Honorable Mention

Marriott Residence Inn — Honorable Mention

HVAC (Commercial)

Rabroker Air Conditioning - Heating – Plumbing — First Place

Haught Air Conditioning — Honorable Mention

Comfort Air — Honorable Mention

Oasis Heating & Cooling — Honorable Mention

License to Carry Training

Kaase Concealed Handgun School — First Place

Big Iron Concealed Handgun Classes — Honorable Mention

CenTex Gun Training — Honorable Mention

Liquor Store

Stoney’s — First Place

Twin Liquors — Honorable Mention

Ward's Liquor — Honorable Mention

Museum

Texas Sports Hall of Fame — First Place

Mayborn Museum Complex — Honorable Mention

Dr Pepper Museum — Honorable Mention

Nature Shop

Wild Birds Unlimited — First Place

Bear Mountain — Honorable Mention

Drug Emporium — Honorable Mention

New Locally Owned Business

Fable Bookstore & Cafe — First Place

Country Spring Vineyard & Wine Garden-Lorena — Honorable Mention

Revival Eastside Eatery — Honorable Mention

Non-Profit Agency

Mission Waco · Mission World — First Place

Care Net Pregnancy Center — Honorable Mention

Friends for Life — Honorable Mention

Place to Work

Brazos Eye Surgery of Texas — First Place

Heart of Texas Physical Therapy — Honorable Mention

Waco ISD — Honorable Mention

Place to Worship

Antioch Community Church — First Place

Highland Baptist Church — Honorable Mention

St. Paul’s Lutheran Church — Honorable Mention

Self-Storage

Ideal Self Storage — First Place

Aarons Self Storage — Honorable Mention

RPI Storage — Honorable Mention

Tattoo Shop

Infamous Ink — First Place

Embrace the Chaos tattoos — Honorable Mention

Star Ink — Honorable Mention

Tool Store

The Tool Shed Thrift (Friends for Life) — First Place

Keith’s Ace Hardware — Honorable Mention

Harbor Freight — Honorable Mention

Home Depot — Honorable Mention

Wireless Provider

AT&T — First Place

T-Mobile — Honorable Mention

Verizon Wireless — Honorable Mention

PETS & ANIMALS

Animal Rescue – Shelter

Humane Society of Central Texas — First Place

Fuzzy Friends — Honorable Mention

Birding Supplies

Wild Birds Unlimited — First Place

McGregor General Store — Honorable Mention

Petco — Honorable Mention

Feed – Agri Store

West Feeds, Inc — First Place

Atwood’s — Honorable Mention

Bar None General Store — Honorable Mention

Pet Grooming

Happy Hounds — First Place

Dogtopia — Honorable Mention

PetSmart — Honorable Mention

Woof Gang Bakery — Honorable Mention

Veterinarian

Ramsgate Veterinary — First Place

Hewitt Veterinary Hospital — Honorable Mention

South Bosque Veterinary Clinic — Honorable Mention

REAL ESTATE

Commercial Real Estate Company

Kelly, REALTORS® COMMERCIAL — First Place

Camille Johnson Realtors — Honorable Mention

Magnolia Realty – Kaitlyn Cates — Honorable Mention

Mortgage Company

Wallick & Volk Waco — First Place

The Koehn Mortgage Group — Honorable Mention

SWBC Mortgage Corporation — Honorable Mention

Property Management

C.I.F. Real Estate Services, Inc. — First Place

Brothers Management Company — Honorable Mention

Shamrock Property Management — Honorable Mention

Real Estate Agent

Camille Johnson - Camille Johnson, Realtors — First Place

Jennie Ellis – Coldwell Banker Apex, Realtors — Honorable Mention

Maritza Perez - Coldwell Banker Apex, Realtors — Honorable Mention

Real Estate Investor

C.I.F. Real Estate Services, Inc. — First Place

Brothers Management — Honorable Mention

Paula Guthrie, Coldwell Banker Apex, Realtors — Honorable Mention

Residential Real Estate Company

Kelly, REALTORS® — First Place

Camille Johnson, Realtors — Honorable Mention

Regency Park Properties — Honorable Mention

