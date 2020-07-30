Brian Townley’s recipes for success provide wise and nourishing food for thought. Award-winning photographer Charla Holmes’ imaginative photographs add flavorful ingredients that engage visual interpretations. Together, their collaboration stimulates audiences to see things they may not have seen before, as well as view familiar things as they have never seen them before.
This is the seventh installment of a monthly feature in Waco Today throughout 2020, utilizing the collaboration of Townley’s prose and Holmes’ photographic skills in gorgeous illustrations with a variety of Waco’s citizens.
“When a dimension of stillness arises, it becomes an essential part of better understanding.”
– Brian Townley
Lasting friendships are like the music of our youth … it is an album of songs that stays with us throughout our lifetime. Every good conversation starts and ends with good listening.
A greater connection is established when there is an intention to understand what someone is saying. Listening can bring tranquility to a relationship.
True friends not only know all our stories – they help us write them. They know the songs in our heart and help us sing them when our memory fails. Listening is an act of caring.
Understanding is seeing with the eyes of another, hearing with the ears of another, and feeling with the heart of another. There is more strength in understanding our differences than our similarities.
What sunshine is to a flower, kindness is to humanity. When compassion is cultivated, trust begins to build, and when there is mutual trust, doors open to fulfilling deeper relationships.
There is a light in every human being; we must learn to seek it and become better companions.
About the Author
Brian Townley is a local Realtor, philanthropist and motivational speaker/author who shares his experiences and unique perspectives through inspirational words. He can be reached at Brian@BrianTownley.com.
