2020 V I S I O N — Meant for More

Brian Townley — Photography by Charla Holmes

“When our message is grounded with integrity and inclusion our words become easier to hear.”

— Loren Schwartz

Everyone has something valuable and unique to offer the world. However, our passions need a platform to live. Without a platform or a relevant audience, there is less impact to our narrative. The word “passion” itself ignites energy and drive and when you witness it within someone, it can create a magical feeling.

Our actions say the most about our character and introduce us to the world. Telling your story with a whole heart and distinction unleashes a ripple effect within the sea of life. Those ripples become waves and those waves can reach unimaginable shores.

We all have the potential to take life as far as God and our determination will allow. If you know you should be doing something, and you have an enthusiasm for it, just do it; and keep looking ahead. When you follow your purpose and do what you love, success will shine swiftly alongside you.