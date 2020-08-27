Brian Townley’s recipes for success provide wise and nourishing food for thought. Award-winning photographer Charla Holmes’ imaginative photographs add flavorful ingredients that engage visual interpretations. Together, their collaboration stimulates audiences to see things they may not have seen before, as well as view familiar things as they have never seen them before.
This is the seventh installment of a monthly feature in Waco Today throughout 2020, utilizing the collaboration of Townley’s prose and Holmes’ photographic skills in gorgeous illustrations with a variety of Waco’s citizens.
“The core that distinguishes an apple can also explain our ability to innovate.”
– Brian Townley
In today’s hectic world, everyone seems to be in a rush. We rarely take sufficient time to listen to others. This creates an environment to make quick judgments without a real effort to understand the reason behind people’s actions or beliefs.
It’s not that we do not have the time to pause, reflect and take a conversation to a deeper level, rather we just have less desire to stop, listen and respect.
If someone is serious-minded about understanding others, and making real connections, they must invest time to do so and have a commitment to listening.
Taking time to understand others is the core of connecting. It is more than just sensing other people’s feelings and emotions. It also means taking a sincere interest in them and their concerns.
Lasting relationships are about appreciating our similarities, while celebrating our differences. A variety of thoughts and opinions can add more dimension and balance to our perfectly round world.
With a better understanding for one another, we might not be as different as we think.
About the Author
Brian Townley is a local Realtor, philanthropist and motivational speaker/author who shares his experiences and unique perspectives through inspirational words. He can be reached at Brian@BrianTownley.com.
