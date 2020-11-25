2020 V I S I O N — Seeing is Believing

“Hopes and dreams are easier to see as a reality when our visions are encouraged by others.”

— Ashley Beard

Insight and innovation begin with new ideas that inspire change. The visions that live within our mind are much greater than any eye will ever see. It takes determination and a commitment to plan and achieve for a future.

Visionaries see their innovative ideas through their mind’s eye. They not only believe in their foresight, they also believe they have the capability to make it happen through their conviction and ignited by their drive.

Many people give up on their dreams because of the time it will take to accomplish them, or their view becomes blurred. It is important to remove anything blocking the view of goals or ambitions. Keep them alive no matter how distant they seem and never lose focus of the big picture.

When you visualize your life in the way you want it to be, things continue to move in the right direction. We all have distinctive imaginations, and no two people see the exact same thing. Those who can see what they have imagined as a reality share some of life’s greatest secrets.