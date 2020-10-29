5 tips to say thanks this holiday season

3. Give thanks to someone who always gives back. We all know someone who goes beyond their day-to-day responsibilities to help make the world a better place. Let them know just how much their work is valued by nominating them for the G2 Overachievers Grant.

For the fifth year, the grant is recognizing individuals making measurable differences in the lives of others. One exceptional overachiever will be awarded $100,000 to help continue their charitable works and broaden their positive impact. Visit G2Overachievers.com before Nov. 15 to learn more and submit your handwritten nomination. It’s a meaningful way to celebrate someone’s passion for giving and show the impact of their hard work.

4. Give the gift of relaxation. Give those always in the service of others an excuse to practice some self-care. Whether it’s an at-home spa kit, a new book to curl up with, or a nice bottle of wine, some of the most welcome gifts are those that give someone a chance to unwind.

5. Write a thank you note. There is something so personal about putting pen to paper. In this digital age of emails and texts, a heartfelt, handwritten letter or card can become a true keepsake.