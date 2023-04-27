A group of mothers from California, Idaho, Indiana and Texas are still talking about their recent trip to Waco with their grown children March 30-April 2.

The moms and kids are part of a yearly event called Mamapalooza. It started in San Diego, California, eight years ago as a way for six friends to honor their mothers, who hailed from other parts of the U.S. and even another country. In the past, the gathering was always held in San Diego.

This year was different as they celebrated their first-ever weekend away from home base.

Dennis Stein, who owns UPS stores in San Diego and whose mother is Marlene Stein, is the unofficial leader of Mamapalooza (a take on the name of the Lollapalooza music festival). He said the planning for the event starts a year in advance when he and the other friends brainstorm which activities will go on the agenda for the next year’s adventures.

“Every once in a while, someone would mention taking our moms on the road,” Dennis said. “Julie Kendig was the first to say Waco.” Julie had graduated from high school and college in Waco and her parents lived here.

They thought the city might provide experiences and sights that would interest the moms and kids.

And they were right.

The Waco activities ranged from a “ride” and photos at the cattle drive sculptures near the Suspension Bridge to a tour of Baylor’s Armstrong Browning Library and from Texas barbecue with live music to the serene beauty of Homestead Heritage, with a spontaneous stop for pictures of the group at the Texas springtime icon — a large field of bluebonnets.

Gathered

The moms and kids flew in from their various states, and the weekend started with a dinner at the Kendig home. Although the mothers had kept in touch through Facebook and texts, they had not seen each other for over a year. It was like old home week as the group talked and laughed about their adventures and misadventures during past Mamapaloozas.

Marlene Stein has attended all Mamapaloozas except one. She liked this particular location and said, “We thought Waco was so cool.” She enjoyed the Dr Pepper Museum, among “a lot of things.” Though she liked the Texas barbecue, she was surprised that in Waco she could also find the special diet she required.

“I was able to get the food I need to run my body. Even the food trucks were good,” she said.

As a Magnolia fan, Marlene prepared well. Before leaving Idaho, she watched videos of the Gaineses’ home improvement series and read both of Joanna’s books.

Of the Mamapalooza group, she said, “Our kids have good friends. They’re not selfish, and they want to spend time with us in a special way.”

The main reason the yearly event began was to connect all the mamas with the various San Diego friends and with each other.

“These have become new friendships for me,” said Pattie Halverstadt, whose daughter is Lisa Halverstadt. “It’s a wonderful experience to meet (the moms) and realize that we’re connected through our children.”

Connections

It’s also consoling for the mothers who live away from California.

“It warms my heart that they have a friend family,” Pattie said. “They have a real kinship with each other.”

Lisa Halverstadt is an investigative reporter in San Diego. She says she is “part of the inaugural crew” and has been in on the planning and production of the event since the beginning.

She explained that the various mothers were going to San Diego to visit at different times. The kids were “trying to juggle schedules” so they could meet all the mothers. They decided it would be good if the mothers came at once so they could meet each other.

“It’s been so neat to get to know my friends’ moms,” Lisa said.

She enjoyed all the weekend activities — some which the moms and kids might not have done on their own. Homestead Heritage proved to be a special treat. She liked the little bakery at the gristmill, which she described as a “very serene setting,” and loved the baby goats at the farm.

A memorable, spontaneous event for her was hanging out with the others on the front porch of their large rented B&B at the end of the day, playing games and just talking. Others also mentioned that as one of their favorite times of the weekend. Because all the kids live in San Diego, they had always hosted the moms in their own homes and never needed to rent a place.

Rachel Davies, whose daughter is Lisa Davies, has a special view of the mothers and their offspring. Her other daughter had a life-threatening disease, and treatment stretched across many months. The Mamapalooza group was especially attentive to her family.

“All the moms were there with prayer,” she said. “God bless every member of Mamapalooza. They were a great prayer support.”

She and Lisa are excited that the daughter, to whom Lisa was able to donate bone marrow, will hopefully be able to attend the gathering next year.

Lisa, who works in international education for college students, has participated in Mamapalooza for three years. She echoes her mom’s sentiments about the encouragement of the group during her sister’s illness.

“Having this support even from afar really meant a lot to me. I appreciate all the love,” she said.

Fun in Waco

Lisa enjoyed each event in Waco. “I loved it,” she said. “I had so much fun.” Some of her favorites were the photo session at the cattle drive sculptures, the baby goats at Homestead Heritage and snagging a cap that says “I’m a Pepper” at the Dr Pepper Museum. But most of all, she simply liked being with the group of friends and traveling with her mother.

Anne Bartholomew’s mom was scheduled to attend Mamapalooza this year but could not at the last moment. Anne came and helped honor the mothers of her friends.

A third-grade public school teacher in San Diego, Anne especially liked the feel of a small Texas city.

“I thought it was an awesome place for Mamapalooza,” she said. Anne was pleased that everything was close by, the food was great, and she got to shop at Magnolia. She said Mamapalooza is “a really special community celebrating moms.”

Julie Kendig, who is the director of inquiry at RISE Research & Evaluation, first suggested Waco as this year’s location. She enjoyed a few special moments. One was at the Armstrong Browning Library when Rachel flipped through the old card catalog to a category called Natural Magic.

“It was one of those moments that defined everything we do in Mamapalooza — so natural, so magical,” Julie said.

Additional favorites were buying matching scarves at Magnolia with her mom and the soothing sounds of the gristmill at Homestead Heritage. The mill was “another poetic moment when we just slowed down.”

What was the impression of the first Mamapalooza road trip for unofficial leader Dennis? “Being in another city made everything new again and kept things from getting stale. Another smashing success,” he said.

He believes the connections among the mothers are important, but there’s also a definite benefit for the kids.

“I think it gave us all an opportunity to travel together, which is something we don’t get to do. And we all got a deeper look into Julie’s past and got to know her better. Hopefully, we’ll get to explore more of our group’s lives in other cities in the future.”

Vicky Kendig (Julie’s mom and the writer of this story) was a happy recipient of Mamapalooza again this year. She was honored that the children wanted to make wonderful memories with their moms.

Mamapalooza 2023 ended with a gentle sigh at the Palm Sunday Mass at St. Mary’s Church, followed by a big breakfast for all cooked by the kids at the B&B. ￼