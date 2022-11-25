An ear for the job: Piano tuner, 86, takes old-school approach

One Waco piano tuner is taking a different approach to today’s widespread use of electronics in the tuning process. While the trend is to correct the instruments with electronic devices, he works his magic using only a few simple tools — a tuning hammer, screwdriver, felt strips, tuning fork and, most importantly, his ears.

Jim Geiger is among the few who still depend mainly on that natural ability — aural tuning — to get inharmonious pianos into shape for their jobs. His handiwork is heard on Sunday mornings accompanying worshippers who sing old hymns and contemporary Christian melodies in little country churches and area urban churches alike.

Geiger’s customers, however, aren’t limited to churches. He also tunes for private owners and music teachers and has worked locally for the Baylor University Theatre Department, McLennan Community College, Tarleton University and Navarro College through his business, the James Geiger Piano Technician company.

His wife, Susie, manages the business, leaving the technical work to her husband.

The 86-year-old (he turns 87 on Nov. 25) calls himself an “aural technician” and describes tuning by ear as simply “another way of doing it.” Geiger said that most new technicians today work with electronic devices, and many who tune by ear also use them somewhat. “Today’s students understand electronics. To me, electronics just gets in my way.”

He explains that each piano has its own characteristics for which electronics alone won’t necessarily work.

“I see a lot of mistakes being made because electronic tuning doesn’t take the individual piano into consideration,” he said.

Winding Route

Geiger has been tuning pianos for 66 years and still loves what he’s doing. His route to Waco was circuitous, to say the least. As a young man, he attended the Shenandoah Conservatory in Dayton, Virginia, where a professor advised him to get into piano tuning.

“I was not good material for the professional piano,” he said.

As luck or divine intervention would have it, his parents moved to Ohio, near Cincinnati, which allowed him to attend the Cincinnati College Conservatory of Music.

“The Lord was opening the way for me,” he said.

He graduated when he was 20 years old with a 98 percent overall average and received a certificate in piano technology. From that time, his tuning career has remained a constant. He started his life’s work in rural Indiana churches and homes. He also tuned pianos in bars but soon quit that.

“Bars are terrible places to work,” he said.

In Jim and Susie’s moves around the country, he has been the piano technician for the Ventura, California, and Springfield, Ohio, symphony orchestras. He was the piano technician at Morehead State University in Kentucky and taught piano technology at Houston Community College.

All the while, he was continuing to tune pianos — always by ear. Good hearing, of course, is an essential component of his method, and he considers his as excellent even at his age.

“I am blessed,” he said. “I’m 86 years old and can still hear all the way to the top of the keyboard.”

His method is to tune the A key below middle C first and then to align the other keys to that one. Tuning each one requires a lot of attention to its various series of tones. He must constantly lean over the soundboard to adjust the strings and to allow his ears to do their job during his two hours of tuning.

The lay person might say that Geiger must have perfect pitch to do all of that by ear. However, he considers that term “a misnomer. Good tonal memory is a better term,” he said.

Teaching

Geiger points to at least two professional activities that have had an important impact on his life and career. One is teaching piano technology and tuning.

“There are two kinds of people in this world — people who like to tune pianos and those who don’t,” he said. “And my biggest joy is teaching others how to do it. Teaching has been a big part of my life.”

He estimates that he has trained and mentored probably 200 students over the years.

Another significant influence for him has been the Piano Technicians Guild that he joined in 1970, and which was instrumental in bringing the Geigers to Waco. One of his good friends, who was a member of the guild, lived in Waco and worked as a piano tuner. The Geigers were living in Houston at the time.

“I always loved coming up here to visit,” Geiger said. When the friend died, Jim and Susie moved to Waco and took over that friend’s piano tuning business in 1996.

Geiger has been recognized for his service, excellence and achievement by both the Piano Technicians Guild and Shenandoah University. The guild honored him with the Member of Note Award, the Jimmy Gold Award and the Hall of Fame Award.

He has served as president or vice president of guild chapters in Ohio, Kentucky and Texas, including the local Heart of Texas chapter.

He was the piano mover for that organization for 19 years, and another member suggested that he should be awarded the “Haul of Fame award,” Geiger said with a chuckle.

Geiger has attended more than 50 Piano Technicians Guild conventions and continued that tradition this year. He and two friends who are members took a road trip to the 2022 convention this summer in Anaheim, California

In April, he was honored by his first school, Shenandoah University, when he was inducted into the Dayton Alumni Hall of Fame.

Restorations

Tuning and piano technology are not his only interests. Geiger’s workshop contains several old pianos that he’s restoring, and he’s hard-pressed to say exactly how many he has. Susie said, “Just say it’s stuffed full.”

He’s currently restoring one from 1880 and another from 1894. He also has some “junkers” that he uses for teaching and for parts.

Illustrating this, Susie proudly points to a Clifton artist’s painting of cattle that’s installed into the decorative front panel of an old player piano. It hangs over the mantel of their fireplace and is the perfect frame for the artwork.

Geiger is one of only about six aural tuners in this area and thinks he may be the only technician who actually rebuilds piano soundboards instead of just replacing them. He has a large press in his workshop that allows him to restore soundboards.

Appreciation

Mike Raymond has been pastor of the Bosqueville Baptist Church for nearly a year and is familiar with Geiger’s work — he recently tuned the church sanctuary’s piano.

Raymond said it’s especially important to have a precise tuning job because the other musicians in the church band tune their instruments with the piano. If the piano is out of tune, then all the instruments are.

Raymond, who also leads the singing and plays the guitar in worship services, said that electronics can do “phenomenal things,” but Geiger’s use of natural hearing can pick up issues in individual locations that electronics cannot — for instance, the way sound interacts with the walls of their church.

Geiger’s love for what he does and his longevity in the tuning business impresses Raymond.

“That makes him an extremely skilled craftsman,” he said.

Patti Beaty has been the church’s pianist for four years and echoes the thoughts on a well-tuned piano for the other instruments used in worship — guitars, a violin and a mandolin. She is also highly impressed with Geiger’s work as well.

“This man is fantastic,” she said. “I love watching him work. His dedication to his work obviously brings him much pleasure.”

As influential as pianos, technology and tuning have been to Geiger, he has not let that take over his life. As a teacher/mentor, father of seven, grandfather of 12 and great-grandfather of 18, he says, “The important thing is not pianos or money. The only thing that’s important is people.”￼