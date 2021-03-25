Around Town: April 2021

Jackson moved out to Los Angeles in April 2020 to pursue an acting career, but the Toyota commercial came about through his Texas connections.

“I got the audition for the Toyota commercial through my agent back in Texas,” he said. “The casting director hired by Toyota requested me to send in a video of me performing the scene that you see in the commercial. After that, I had to audition again over Zoom. A few days later, I got the news that they decided to go with me.”

The commercial was filmed last October in a suburb of Austin. Jackson’s day of work lasted around 11 hours, but the whole commercial took two days to film.

“It has been very interesting and a lot of fun to hear messages about old friends who happened to see it on their TV,” Jackson said.

COVID-19 has put a damper on what projects are available to Jackson or really for all those who work in the entertainment industry. He said he has been fortunate to land a few small jobs since moving to California.

“After getting nothing for the first few months I finally picked up a one-day print job for a boys underwear company (you take what you can get, ha ha),” he said. “After that I did a short commercial for PwC (PricewaterhouseCoopers).