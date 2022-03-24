Around Town: April 2022

Erik Swanson will certainly have to hit the ground running. The new executive director of the Historic Waco Foundation, who began his new job in mid-March, will find April full of events hosted by the community organization.

Rooms in Bloom will take place April 9-10 at the East Terrace House and will feature activities for all ages. The first day of this community event will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will feature a plant and floral silent auction as well as plants and succulents for purchase.

Visitors also will enjoy children’s games and activities and visits and pictures with the Easter Bunny. A number of vendors and community groups, such as Master Gardeners, also will be present.

The second day of the event will run from 1 to 4 p.m., but will feature house tours and continued sales of plants and succulents. In fact, some of the artifacts that HWF owns but that rarely see the light of day will be on display in East Terrace.

Admission to Rooms in Bloom will be free, but the silent auction and plant sale proceeds go straight to Historic Waco.

Then on April 19, HWF will present its annual spring lecture at the Lee Lockwood Library and Museum. This year’s theme for the annual lecture is the history of education in Waco, and it will cover the role that some of the city’s most influential educational institutions have played over the years.

“We will have guest speakers from some of the major schools that make up Waco’s history,” said Katherine Kiesling of HWF. “We hope to provide a comprehensive history of education is Waco.”

The spring lecture will begin at 6:30 p.m. and will end at approximately 9 p.m. There will be refreshments available after the discussion. Admission is free and the public is welcome.

Finally, the last weekend of April will see the return of Attic Treasures. This annual fundraiser is the perfect place to pick up unique finds of furniture, glassware, décor, art and more. A preview party, which will be catered by Waco Ale Company, will run from 6 to 9 p.m. April 28.

Tickets cost $50, but admission to the sale on other days is free. The sale will run from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 29-30 and noon to 5 p.m. on May 1 and will take place at 4328 W. Waco Drive (near the Mardel’s, Half-Price Books and Jason’s Deli).

“We are lucky to have so many friends who will donate fabulous items to Attic Treasures,” Katherine said. “We often have actual Victorian furniture for sale. In fact, we are accepting donations, except for adult clothing and shoes, at the sale site on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays until April 23.”

For more information about any of these events, visit historicwaco.org.

Waco Symphony

Can you believe the Waco Symphony Orchestra is about wrap up its season? Its final concert promises to be a fun one. Sounds of the Cinema, on April 28, will celebrate orchestral scores that have left indelible impressions on generations of movie-goers.

The works of John Williams will be well represented (“Star Wars” and “Schindler’s List,” among others) as well as James Horner (composer of “Titanic” and “Apollo 13”), Michael Kamen (who authored “Robin Hood, Prince of Thieves”) and Ennio Morricone (composer of “Gabriel’s Oboe” and many other memorable scores) among other celebrated cinema composers.

“Unfortunately, Billy Dee Williams, who played Lando Calrissian in the ‘Star Wars’ films among other roles, is no longer able to participate,” said Carolyn Bess, executive director of the Waco Symphony Association. “We’re excited that Emmy Award-winning journalist, producer and host Gary Cogill will emcee this concert and share insights and commentary about the featured music selections.”

For 24 years, Gary served as the film critic for WFAA-TV in Dallas, reviewing more than 10,000 films and conducting more than 20,000 interviews with industry leaders. Through the years, Gary sat down with the biggest names in the business, including Robert DeNiro, Meryl Streep, Steven Spielberg and Clint Eastwood. After leaving WFAA-TV, he co-founded the Dallas-based film production company, Lascaux Films.

His Lascaux Films credits include “Words and Pictures,” starring Clive Owen and Juliette Binoche; “Believe Me,” starring Alex Russell and Nick Offerman; “Refuge,” starring Krysten Ritter and Brian Geraghty, and “The Starck Club,” a feature documentary on the legendary 1980s Texas nightclub. Gary recently jumped back into the world of reviewing films, working at KXAS-TV in Dallas.

Carolyn is finishing up her first year as executive director.

“I’ve loved being back in Waco and seeing its cultural life flourish,” she said. “This season has brought many challenges to navigate due to COVID, but we’re thrilled to be back in Waco Hall showcasing the talents of our orchestra and making music again. Our audiences have responded with visible excitement and standing ovations at several concerts. I’m learning every day that managing an orchestra is complex and interesting. I look forward to developing new initiatives in the years ahead.”

One aspect she and the association board have to tackle is a possible retirement of maestro Stephen Heyde. Stephen will retire from his Baylor University position at the end of this semester. There are ongoing discussions about his retirement date with the WSO, but nothing concrete has been decided. Carolyn also is in the midst of working on next season’s slate of concerts.

“We’ll celebrate our 60th anniversary next season,” she said. “I can’t offer specific details yet, but audiences can expect five season concerts as usual in addition to a special holiday performance.”

For information about the upcoming concerts or to buy tickets, visit wacosymphony.com.

Bowen MusicFest

If you are looking for more music in April, one of the area’s biggest festivals returns after a two-year hiatus. The Bowen MusicFest will take place April 9-10 at McLane Stadium’s Touchdown Alley.

The lineup includes big stars, such as Parker McCollum, whose songs include “Your Pretty Heart” and “To Be Loved By You.” McCollum and Wade will headline Saturday’s concert along with Deana Carter. The gates will open for general admission tickets at 6 p.m.

Sunday will include performances from Lainey Wilson and Shenandoah, in addition to the festival’s traditional Wade Bowen & Friends All-Star Jam. Artists including William Clark Green, Randy Rogers, Casey Donahew, Josh Abbott, Jamie Lin Wilson, Stoney Larue, Lee Roy Parnell, and many more, will take the stage with Wade. The gates will open at 2:30 p.m.

The Bowen MusicFest has been a Central Texas fixture for more than 20 years and usually includes a golf tournament. When COVID-19 hit, the music portion of the event was canceled but a golf tournament, which included a small version of the All-Star Jam, was held in fall of 2021.

“That worked so well and everyone had such a good time that we will hold this year’s tournament in September,” said Jordin Westbrook, director of development for the Bowen Family Foundation.

Proceeds from the MusicFest and the tournament directly impact Central Texans. Twice a year, the Bowen Family Foundation distributes grants to various nonprofit agencies. Over the years, this event has raised over $3.25 million. Organizations that have received grants include city of West Disaster Relief, CASA of McLennan County, the Advocacy Center for Crime Victims and Children, Inspiración and REACH, among others.

All tickets will be two-day admission. Visit bowenfamilyfoundation.org for more information.

Festival on the Brazos

Last year, Festival on the Brazos made its debut, but because of the pandemic, attendance to its production was limited to participants and families. With the pandemic in decline, the festival is at full force this year with some changes and additions, including a new location, streamlined historical production and a community-service project.

Like its predecessor, Cotton Palace, the festival will feature a brief production that traces Waco’s history, from its founding to recent events. The traditional presentation of a royal court will follow the historical production and introduce a local business leader as Festival on the Brazos ambassador and local and out-of-town high school seniors as queen, princesses, duchesses and escorts.

However, after being held at Waco Hall for decades, the production will move to the Waco Convention Center.

A salute to local and Texas history remains an important part of the festival. As in previous years, the festival gave a special award to the best project that dealt with Texas history at the Heart of Texas Regional History Fair. This year’s winner was Caden Coker from Eagle Christian Academy, who completed an exhibit on Stephen F. Austin.

New for this year will be a community service project — a food drive to support Caritas. Court participants and their families, as well as FOTB volunteers, will bring canned goods and pantry staples to donate when they check in. The following week, the local high school participants will deliver the food to Caritas.

“We have 2,500 families each month coming through the pantry and with the increase of gas and food prices, we know we will have more people needing our services,” said Ann Owen, co-executive director of Waco Caritas. “We are grateful that Festival on the Brazos chose Caritas for its first community service project. It is so heartwarming to see young people giving back to the community.”

FOTB chair Christi Young agreed with Ann about the tremendous need in Waco. “As we all are too aware, the past two years have been really hard,” she said. “The need was huge even before COVID, but even more so now with this terrible inflation. We have the means to help and the perfect logistical opportunity to collect donations. We just wish we could do more, but this is just a start.”

FOTB is researching other ways to help the Waco community. She believes the community-minded volunteers and high school participants make more service a logical aspect of the weekend. The high school participants submitted information about their community service and have collectively given more than 2,000 hours.

The Festival on the Brazos production and presentation of the court are open to the public and will begin at 8 p.m. April 22. For ticket information, visit festivalonthebrazos.org.

Silo Marathon

Runners make pilgrimages to Waco every year to compete in various races, whether local 5K runs, the uber-difficult Ironman race and everything in between. Thousands of runners will gather on April 23-24 for the Silos District Marathon, which is more than just that 26.1-mile race.

The weekend will include a kids’ fun run, 5K, half-marathon and full marathon. The full marathon is a certified Boston Marathon-qualifying race. Although the inaugural Silos Marathon was held in 2018, 2022 will mark the event’s third year.

Chip Gaines decided to host a marathon with its proceeds benefiting the Brave Like Gabe Foundation, which supports rare cancer research and empowers cancer survivors through physical activity. Gabe Grunewald, a friend of Chip, was a professional runner and rare cancer fighter. She died in 2019. The Community Cancer Association of Waco also will receive funds from the event.

The 5K will begin at 8 a.m. with the kids’ fun run starting at 9:30 a.m. April 23. The full and half marathons begin at 7 a.m. April 24. All the races start by First Baptist Church.

To register, visit magnolia.com.

March for Babies

If you are looking for a slower pace than a marathon but one that also helps a great cause, check out the 2022 March for Babies. This event, which benefits the March of Dimes, will begin at 5 p.m. April 30 at the Cameron Park Zoo.

The walk will be more than just a leisurely stroll through the zoo. Organizers have designed a course that highlights the March of Dimes’ good work.

“We will have four ‘neighborhoods’ near the pavilion at the zoo,” said Ginny Rosario-Hall, manager of donor development. “There will be the Parenthood, the Baby Block, the Level the Playing Field and the Remembrance Garden. There will be activities at each neighborhood and lots of activities for children.”

The March of Dimes affiliate truly learned to pivot during the pandemic. It was able to meet with families virtually and develop programs that still made a difference. For example, the organization collected cardboard-cover picture books that were given to families with babies in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU). Research shows that babies in the NICU respond well to hearing a parent’s voice and reading is a good method that enables that contact.

Ginny said that while science has learned a lot about the care needed for premature babies, maternal mortality is on the rise, mostly because of pre-eclampsia, which is characterized by high blood pressure. The March of Dimes has an educational component to help mothers know what symptoms might be a danger.

There is no charge to participate, but registration is encouraged. People are encouraged to form teams that will raise funds before the race. The local affiliate hopes to raise $112,000.

For more information, visit marchforbabies.org and search for the Waco experience. ￼

Julie Campbell Carlson has written for Waco Today since 1997. She’s always looking for interesting tidbits for her column. She can be reached at Julie_Carlson@mygrande.net.