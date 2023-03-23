Waco resident Chris DeCluitt greatly enjoys physical challenges. In fact, when he was approaching age 45, he realized he was a bit sedentary and decided he needed to get more active.

While many of us would decide to go for daily walks or maybe take up running, Chris jumped head-first into obstacle course racing, particularly competing in Spartan events. He now has competed in 40 such events in multiple states. You can bet Chris was thrilled to learn the Waco Sports Commission is bringing a Spartan Race to Waco on April 1 at McLane Stadium.

“One of our signature events we’re proud to bring to this community for the first time ever is the Spartan Stadion Race at McLane Stadium,” said Waco Sports Commission executive director Mike Vogelaar. “If you’re like me, you might wonder what does ‘Stadion’ mean? Stadion was actually an ancient running event and a part of the ancient Olympic Games and the other Panhellenic Games. The stadion was named after the building in which it took place, and over time this word became stadium.”

Mike said the 5K obstacle course race is perfect for a Spartan novice. There will be 20 obstacles in, around and through the stadium. Look for rope and wall climbing, running stairs, monkey bars, a pipe lair and other obstacles similar to what you might find at military boot camp.

Chris works on overall fitness with weight training and cardio to get ready for a Spartan race.

“Over the last few years, many of the obstacles have changed and require a good deal of upper body strength and grip strength,” he said. “Given that, I work diligently to increase my strength in those two areas.”

The race isn’t only for adults. Kids also can compete in an adjusted half- and 1-mile course.

“Both of my kids competed multiple times in the Spartan Kids Race in AT&T Stadium,” Chris said. “My 12-year-old son even competed last year. My daughter competed some years ago with her arm in a cast from a broken wrist.”

AT&T Stadium in Arlington hosted a Spartan Stadion for many years, but the Waco Sports Commission sold the Spartan folks on McLane Stadium as a race site. Mike expects 3,000 competitors (2,000 had already registered by March 1).

He stressed the economic impact the race will have, and racers will be encouraged to visit the Food Truck Showdown that takes place that day as well as the Unbound Light Up the Dark 5K that night.

“We want to create a whole experience,” Mike said. “Hopefully competitors and their guests will stay the weekend.”

All finishers receive a T-shirt, medal and professional photos, and every registration comes with access to the Spartan account to track your tickets, race results, photos, teams and challenges.

If racing isn’t your thing, the event is in need of volunteers. Spectators also can purchase a Saturday pass for $10.

For more information or to volunteer, visit wacosports.org/upcoming-events/ and select the Spartan Stadion.

Waco Civic Theatre

The Waco Civic Theatre is at the tail end of its 2022-23 season, with “Native Gardens” running March 24-April 2 and “Return to Margaritaville” running May 5-21.

Because “Escape to Margaritaville” opens May 5, the theater is planning an opening night margarita party in the WCT parking lot to celebrate opening night and Cinco de Mayo.

If you want to get the inside scoop on the 2023-24 season, make plans to attend the annual STARS fundraiser on April 15.

“While we can’t reveal that information just yet, we can say that we might have some sneak peeks hidden in our performances that evening,” said event organizer Misti White. “The official announcement of the new season will be at the event. We encourage everyone to come grab a seat and be the first to hear the big season reveal! We will also have season membership signups available at the event, offering the best show seats for our season ticket-holders.”

This year, STARS will be held at the rustic chic eatery Milo All Day at 1020 Franklin Ave. The party will begin at 7:30 p.m. with a VIP cocktail party at 7 p.m.

“We really wanted to take the event to the next level,” Misti said. “The inspiration for the fundraiser came after a visit to Gayle’s Broadway Rose in NYC. We knew that the talent of WCT could bring that same fun and entertaining environment to Waco without the trip to Broadway.

“Milo is the perfect partner for this event, providing high-end dinner offerings along with a great community following. We knew this would broaden our audience for those who may know about Milo but not yet be involved with the Waco Civic Theatre, creating a unique opportunity for a dinner and entertainment-based event you really can’t find elsewhere in Waco.”

STARS will include live performances, a chef-curated dinner, drinks and dessert. The night is all about Broadway, and songs will be from classic and current Broadway shows. Expect to hear excerpts from “Beauty and the Beast,” “Oliver,” “The Drowsy Chaperone,” “Waitress,” “The Little Shop of Horrors,” “The Little Mermaid,” “The Sound of Music,” “Charlie Brown” and more.

“The evening will include entertainment from the STARS of WCT that you know and love,” Misti said. “The menu will be creatively curated to match the entertainment.”

Performing at this year’s event will be Abby Lloyd, Ainsley Kennedy, Noah Marshall, Maci White, Cady Eggleston, Greer Bledsoe, Aria Jackson, Millie Cherry, Leighton Stewman, Joey Tamayo, Caleb Rinehart, Logan Allen, Sonny Mauldin, Kevin Miner, Melissa Green, Juliet Indergaard, Anna Noland, Marnie Abrahams, Lexie Rains, Steve Cates, Micah Key, Thomas Brooks, Larry Weaver, Clintel Washington, Mandy Morrison, Joy Marshall, Meagan Norrenbrock, Cameilia Borne, Mary Beth Tally, Ashlyn LaStrape and Megan Condon.

Only 30 percent of the Waco Civic Theatre’s operating budget is covered through ticket sales. Donations received from STARS help provide the quality programming presented each year along with the educational offerings the theater provides.

“The Waco Civic Theatre provides community outreach through partnerships with neighboring school districts to provide theater camps at no cost to the students,” Misti said. “STARS also helps provide scholarships for our summer instructional camps offering vocal and theatrical instruction from local volunteers (often Baylor professors) to Waco youth. We would love to increase our scholarship offerings this year utilizing the funds raised at this event.”

Tickets to STARS cost $125 per person and can be purchased at wacocivictheatre.com.

Festival on the Brazos

Festival on the Brazos (FOTB) hasn’t staged a full version of its annual production since 2019, when it was known as Cotton Palace. COVID wiped out the 2020 event; the 2021 event only included the court presentation and not the historic production; and the 2022 historic portion featured a very small cast.

Audience members might notice some big changes in the 2023 production, but what remains the same is the festival’s commitment to Waco history, education and service.

The production will take begin at 8 p.m. April 28 at the University High School Performing Arts Center, a beautiful auditorium. This year, an experienced cast composed of actors with the Waco Civic Theatre and the Silent House Theater Company will perform the historic scenes in the production.

Eric Shephard, executive director of the Waco Civic Theatre, will direct the production. Additionally, a number of UHS theater tech students will gain valuable experience as they help with both light and sound.

“We are so appreciative to WISD and University for opening their campus to us, and the theater department is excited about the opportunities their student will have. The experience the students gain will actually meet a number of TEKS (Texas Essential Knowledge and Skills),” said FOTB general chair Martha Kate Gunn.

One way FOTB will show its appreciation while emphasizing its commitment to education is by awarding two $2,000 need-based scholarships to college-bound University students. The festival also will continue to award scholarships to MCC students.

“We have never given a scholarship to high school seniors,” Martha Kate said. “Our court members are seniors in high school so it makes sense to award scholarships at the high school level and for this first year to be awarded to University High School students.”

FOTB also presents a special award with a cash prize to a competitor whose project centers on local or Texas history at the Heart of Texas Regional History Fair. The 2023 winner was Jhetzza Carbajal, a seventh-grade student at Tennyson Middle School ATLAS. Her History Fair project was an individual exhibit titled “Chili Queens.”

Jhettza researched how the food became what we know as Tex-Mex food. In addition to the FOTB Award, Jhettza received five other special awards.

The FOTB court and their families also help a local nonprofit agency. Like last year, the court will collect food and donations for Caritas. Last year, FOTB collected 2,000 pounds of food as well as a substantial cash donation.

A number of the 2023 FOTB court already volunteer with Caritas. These kids are civic-minded and have given more than 8,700 service hours.

Tickets to the Festival on the Brazos production cost $50.

“We want people to attend,” Martha Kate said. “The University Performing Arts Center has seats for 800, so we will have plenty of room. We want the community to support our new venue.”

To purchase tickets, email tickets@festivalonthebrazos.org.

Lifelong Learning Milestone

Baylor’s Lifelong Learning will celebrate its 25th anniversary beginning at 2 p.m. April 25 on the mezzanine of the Mayborn Museum. Members and friends of Lifelong Learning can enjoy refreshments before a special program begins in the theater at 2:30 pm.

Lifelong Learning President Doug Baldwin will host the program, covering the volunteer organization’s highlights, recognition of previous leaders and information about the project to archive the organization’s 25 years of records.

Jeff Pirtle, director of the Texas Collection, will speak on “Texas, Your Texas: 100 Years of The Texas Collection.” He will explain what will happen with the many years of the Lifelong Learning group’s minutes, bylaws, newsletters, flyers and photos, as well as talk generally about the growing collection of records, photographs, maps and rare books in The Texas Collection.

Notably, the 100th anniversary of the Texas Collection is being observed in 2023.

The first annual meeting of the Baylor Institute for Learning in Retirement was held in April 1998.

Members enjoy coffee lectures, courses, shared interest groups, bus day trips and luncheons. For more information about the organization, visit baylor.edu/mayborn/lifelonglearning or call 254-710-1110.

Run for the Roses

Like many folks, I have a bucket list of places to visit and events to experience before I die. While going on safari in Africa is up there, so is attending the Kentucky Derby. I want to wear an extravagant hat, drink a mint julep and watch the greatest two minutes in sports.

Alas, I won’t make it to Churchill Downs this year, but I can have a Derby-like experience by attending the Run for the Roses, Providence Foundation’s new signature fundraising event.

“This will be our first big event since 2019. We wanted to switch gears and try something new. We hope our guests will put on their best bowties and biggest hats and join in the fun,” said Erin Rogers, who is chairing the Run for the Roses event.

The Derby Day party will begin at 3 p.m. on May 6 at the Old Bethany Weddings & Events venue in Bruceville. Guests will enjoy lawn games and a cocktail hour, which will feature heavy hors d’oeuvres, beer and wine as well as three signature drinks — a classic mint julep, an Old Fashioned and an oaks lily (the official drink of the Kentucky Oaks race).

A special program that will include a family testimonial will begin at 4:30. The Kentucky Derby is set to run at 5:45 p.m. and guests will get a great view by watching on the jumbo screens that will be set up. And what would a horse race be without a little wagering? Guests can place “bets” on their favorite horses. Those with the winning horse will be entered into a drawing to win a prize.

The day also will include an audible auction with some great items, such as an Italian villa in Sicily located on 4.5 acres of stunning Italian countryside with views of the gulf., two house seats to “Moulin Rouge” on Broadway with a backstage tour with the cast and a signed Playbill and an amazing hunt and sight-seeing trip to Mexico for two. The trip includes a private plane ride to the beautiful and luxurious Dos Sabinos Ranch for three days and two nights that is owned by Pat and Alicia Curry. A luxury raffle also will be part of day’s activities.

All proceeds will support women and children’s services at Ascension Providence. The Women & Children’s Center cares for more than 300 patients a month, and the need is growing.

“We hope to help with the expansion and renovation of the fifth floor,” Erin said. “This expansion will include additional labor and delivery rooms, antepartum beds, operating rooms, NICU beds, call rooms and outpatient rooms. We also would like to earn a Level III NICU designation and to be able to purchase equipment and technology to expand and enhance care.”

For more information about the Run for the Roses, including sponsorships and tickets, visit supportprovidence.org/events/run-for-the-roses/. ￼