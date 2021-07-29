Around Town: August 2021

“You could hear the horses breathing as they went past,” she said. “There are eight or nine races in the day. There is one race every 45-50 minutes. The pageantry and build-up is part of the show. The horses are paraded before the crowd. People rush to make bets. Then the horses take off.

“All the early races are shorter than the Belmont, which is 1.5 miles. So all the early races start where the horses are out of view. You follow the Jumbotron while they are on the back stretch. Then they round the corner into view, and if you are at the rail you can see that last push the horses make to get into position ... to make their move, if you will. The stands erupt in a kind of thunder sound. It is like shouting at a football game but louder. Everyone is swept up into the cheering.”

Mary said the race crowd was multicultural and very festive with New Yorkers happy to be out and about. She and Susan sat a few rows from the rail and enjoyed the day as if they went to the races all the time. They even saw a celebrity. Steve Kornacki of MSNBC fame was there doing live play-by-play,

“All the Democratic ladies of a certain age were lined up for a selfie so I joined in. Susan was mortified,” Mary laughed.