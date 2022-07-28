Around Town: August 2022

Put on your platform shoes and your shiny bell bottoms and head over to The Base at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 27 for Retro Revolution 2.0, benefiting Archway of Hope. You will think you are at Studio 54 as you dance to the music of Le Freak, “the greatest disco band in the world,” while enjoying a buffet, full bar, silent and audible auctions, a raffle and more.

“Last August was the first Retro Revolution Disco Party with Le Freak. We had 400 attendees, from teenagers to 80-year-olds, and raised more than $100,000,” said Paul Allison, Archway president. “We had dance contests, best dressed, disco lights and sound. People really dressed up for it, and those who didn’t wished they had. It was so fun.”

Archway of Hope is a relatively new organization that helps local families who are grieving the untimely death of a loved one. It began after the tragic death of 15-year-old Rhett Hering, who was critically injured in an ATV accident in 2015.

“He was like a son to me and my wife (and other friends) and a brother to my sons,” Paul said. “We all wanted to do something in his honor to keep his memory alive and bless the community that he loved and who loved him. So we started the Rhett Revolution.”

Rhett Revolution is a nonprofit organization that serves the McGregor community in a variety of ways. It operates the McGregor Food Pantry, provides nutritional supplements for the McGregor ISD athletic program, works on special community projects, and has other activities.

“One of the things we used to do through Rhett Revolution was to reach out to local grieving families who had lost a child,” Paul said. “It was heavy work, but needed work. However, it did not mesh with the life-giving aspects of the RR. It was very important work that seemed to need its own focus.”

Rhett Revolution was named a TFNB Charity Champion in 2019 and through that relationship was able to make the decision to start a new nonprofit organization to deal specifically with the grief aspect of its mission. The new organization was named Archway of Hope.

Still in its infancy, Archway operates in three areas of service, all related to tragic losses. The group maintains a gift card program for families who are grieving and sends condolence cards, birthday cards and “heaven day” cards to let families know they have not been forgotten.

Archway also maintains a website with resources, helpful articles and more. Perhaps the most notable Archway program is creating documentaries of life, loss and hope. Through interviews with family and friends, these documentaries focus not only of the loved one but also how those left behind have progressed to a point where they feel hope.

So far, the documentary on Rhett has been completed and a second one on Cordelia Sloan is ready for release. Several more stories are slated for production.

The money raised from the Retro Revolution 2.0 will go toward producing documentaries and funding the gift cards and letter writing when Archway responds to news of a tragic loss.

“We know that we cannot be all things to all grieving people,” Paul said. “We are simply trying to offer a bit of hope in their darkest hours, weeks, years. We want to connect them with others and let them know they are not alone.”

Tickets to Retro Revolution cost $150 a person. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit archwayofhope.org.

‘Godspell’

When Alan and I travel, we often try to see at least one play or musical, but we also know we can find great live theater in Waco, now more than ever with the addition of the Silent House Theatre Company.

With five productions under its belt, Silent House will stage its first musical in August. “Godspell” will be performed Aug. 24-27 at 7:30 p.m. with a matinee performance at 2:30 p.m. on Aug. 27 at the Waco Civic Theatre.

“We chose ‘Godspell’ as our first musical because of its ability to impact an audience and its malleability,” said Collin Selman, who is directing the show and is co-founder of Silent House. “It is a show you can take in many different directions if you keep the core values of the show in mind. We are extremely excited to put the Silent House spin on ‘Godspell’ and showcase how we approach a musical.”

“Godspell” opened off-Broadway in 1971 and on Broadway in 1976. A film version was released in 1973, and a Broadway revival took place in 2011 and 2012. The musical is structured as a series of parables, primarily based on the Gospel of Matthew. The parables are interspersed with music set primarily to lyrics from traditional hymns, with the passion of Christ appearing briefly near the end of the show.

An eclectic group of people have been cast in the production, with a mix of actors who have worked with Silent House and newcomers. Most have been involved in Waco theater either through college or in a community capacity.

Silent House Theatre Company was founded in March 2020 when the world was forced to shut down due to COVID-19. During the lockdown, co-founders Bradyn Braziel and Collin decided to use their passion for the arts to bring a new type of theater to Waco. The goal of Silent House is to provide thought-provoking, engaging and ultimately entertaining live theater for the audiences of Waco.

“When we decided we were going to start a theater company in Waco we wanted to be sure the name we chose fully encapsulated who we are,” Collin said. “We mulled over many different names and eventually settled on Silent House. The name kind of came to me out of nowhere, and we felt it accurately represented the type of theater we do and our goal of inclusivity of the Central Texas deaf community.”

Response to the new company’s productions so far has been astounding. Collin said its audience has grown quicker than anticipated and the Waco theater scene has been extremely welcoming.

“The first-ever show we produced in Waco was ‘A Streetcar Named Desire’ by Tennessee Williams. Those that have seen ‘Streetcar’ know that it is an intense show, and we weren’t sure how Waco was going to receive it,” Collin said. “When the production opened we quickly learned that there is a market for our kind of theater in Waco, and we wanted to become the main source for it.”

All tickets for “Godspell” cost $20 and can be purchased at the door or at wacocivictheatre.com.

Kick Off Luncheon

When August arrives you know that football can’t be far behind. In fact, a number of local high schools open their seasons this month. For more than 30 years, the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce has hosted its Kick Off Luncheon to celebrate the start of the football season.

This year’s event will begin at 11:30 a.m. Aug. 23 at the Baylor Club. Tickets cost $55 per person or $550 for a table for 10.

The Kick Off Luncheon will feature a preview from Baylor University coaches, a look at the upcoming high school football season, the presentation of the Dave Campbell Award and special guest speaker Ed “Too Tall” Jones, who will participate in a Q&A with John Morris. (Fun fact: I think I actually met Jones back in the 1980s when he played in a Waco celebrity tennis tournament that my dad helped organize).

Affectionately given the nickname “Too Tall” in college due to his 6-foot-9 height, Jones played defensive end for the Dallas Cowboys from 1974-78 and 1980-89. A dominating defensive player, he was a three-time All-Pro selection and three-time Pro Bowler.

He was a member of the Cowboys squad that won Super Bowl XII against the Denver Broncos, 27-10. Jones left football in 1978 and tried his hand at boxing, a sport he first took up in high school. Jones went 6-0 in the heavyweight division before returning to the Cowboys in 1980.

Born in Jackson, Tennessee, he attended Jackson Central Merry High School, where he played football, baseball and basketball. He played basketball collegiately at Tennessee State for two seasons before concentrating on football, where he was twice named All-America and helped the Tigers to back-to-back Black college national titles.

Jones was drafted by the Cowboys with the first overall pick in 1974, the first player from a HBCU (Historically Black Colleges and Universities) to be drafted that high. He is a member of the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame and the Black College Football Hall of Fame.

The Kick Off Luncheon is the first event in the Waco chamber’s busy fall schedule. On Sept. 16, the chamber will hold its Big Cup Classic golf tournament at Cottonwood. Then on Oct. 25, the Tip Off Luncheon will take a look at MCC and Baylor’s upcoming basketball seasons.

The Waco Under 40 Celebration on Nov. 3 will be a great opportunity for the best and brightest from a diverse group of professions to gather and receive recognition. The celebration will take place at Bird-Kultgen Ford from 5 to 7 p.m. Beverages and hors d’oeuvres will be available. The Leading Waco Women Serving Summit and the inaugural Economic Outlook Luncheon will take place in December but more about those events in a future column.

For more information on these Waco chamber events, visit wacochamber.com.

SurPrize Patrol

August not only signals the start of football but also kids and teachers returning to the classroom. This school year, a number of Waco ISD teachers will implement creative classroom projects, thanks to funding from the Waco Education Foundation.

The foundation’s “SurPrize Patrol” once again brought huge smiles to 32 district teachers at the end of the school year. The SurPrize Patrol, made up of Education Foundation board members, community grant readers and funding sponsors, visited 12 Waco ISD campuses with the exciting news that 24 grant applications were approved for the 2022-23 school year.

This year, the foundation awarded $111,353 to the district, bringing the total amount of grants funded over the past decade and a half to more than $2 million.

“Due to successful fundraising, the foundation was able to award an overwhelming majority of the grants with either full or partial funding,” said Jim Patton, who chairs the grant committee.

“This year, we celebrated the 10th anniversary of the annual Celebrity Chef Cook-off, which has raised funds for the grant program since 2006. Because of its success, we continue to add to our overall grant funding opportunities.”

District teachers and staff had the opportunity to apply for funding through the foundation’s Innovative Grants program at the beginning of January. That program annually awards approximately $100,000 in grant funding in the four focus areas of early childhood development, enhanced programming for advanced students, extended education for staff, and emphasis on student performance. Each grant application is then scored by at least four committee members with the top scores receiving funding.

“In addition to community foundation members, the committee has been actively seeking out recent WISD graduates to help score and award the WEF grants. We feel it is important to include the diverse opinions these graduates bring to the process,” Jim said.

This year’s grant projects span a wide array of topics and areas from health sciences, and enhanced literacy programs to outdoor classroom experiences, performing and visual arts, and engaged learning for special populations.

“There was quite the variety of ideas brought forward this year,” Jim said. “We strongly encourage WISD educators to apply during the next application window. With the gaps left from the COVID years, the grants are a perfect way for educators to find their creative spark and bring innovative ideas to their classrooms.

“It is a rewarding experience being part of the WEF Grants Committee, especially when you see the pride in our educators and the smiles on their faces when they receive a grant.”

For a list of teachers who received a grant and the name of the projects, visit wacoisd.org/Page/17.

Cattle Baron’s Golf

Last year, the popular Cattle Baron’s Ball moved from the summer to the fall, a decision that was caused by the pandemic. People loved the change so much that the annual party, which raises funds for the American Cancer Society, will take place this year on Nov. 5.

The party also will be in a new location — the Knoxville Ranch, just north of Waco. Guests will enjoy a VIP party, casino, raffle, silent and live auctions, musical entertainment and more. Headlining the event will be up-and-coming Nashville musician and Texas native Randall King.

Before that, however, Cattle Baron’s will hold a feeder event in August. The Cattle Baron’s Classic golf tournament will tee off at 8 a.m. Aug. 5 at Cottonwood Creek. Each team of four will receive a cart, breakfast, lunch and tee prizes for four. The tournament, which is presented by Beuerlein Angus Ranch, will take the place of the Shoot for the Cure skeet shoot.

The entry fee is $600 for a foursome. Proceeds raised from the golf tournament will be donated to childhood cancer research.

Local pediatric cancer patients, survivors and their families enjoyed the annual Little Wrangler’s party, which was held in April at the Baylor Ballpark. This amazing party had to be scrapped in 2020 and 2021 because of COVID-19. Little Wrangler’s guests enjoyed time with Baylor athletes, took part in an Easter egg hunt, watched some Baylor baseball and even created a wonderful art canvas that will be auctioned at Cattle Baron’s Ball.

The 2021 Cattle Baron’s Ball raised more than $434,000 for the American Cancer Society. For more information about the golf tournament or the main event, visit acshpwa.ejoinme.org/cbb_waco. ￼