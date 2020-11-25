Around Town: December 2020

“I know I’m super lucky that I was even able to do a race at all this year — most have been canceled due to the pandemic,” she said. “This race was smaller, and out in the remote mountains, so it was deemed safe, although I still had to quarantine and get tested afterwards. I really have to compliment the race director on how safe I felt, with requiring masks, temperature-checking people, and sanitizing everything between every runner. They even individually packaged snacks for us! Definitely a great example of staying safe while still being able to enjoy an event.”

This was not Sarah’s first experience with a 100-miler. She ran the Rocky Raccoon 100 in Huntsville, Texas, in February and several 50-milers, marathons and Ironmans.

“My previous 100-miler in February was the hardest thing I’d ever done!,” she said. “I can’t believe I went out and did it again on an even more difficult course. There’s an aspect of pigheadedness to ultrarunning.”

During the Tennessee run, a big challenge was the cold when the temperature dropped below freezing at night. Runners had to keep moving to stay warm.