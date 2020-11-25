Around Town: December 2020

Go big or go home. Sarah Goodnight took that mantra to heart when she competed in the No Business 100-miler in October in Big South Fork State Park in Tennessee. It took her 32 hours and 46 minutes to complete the full 102.5 miles. I’m tired just typing that.
“It was all on beautiful trails out in the mountains — so lots of hills,” she said. “A lot of the trails were very ‘technical,’ which in trail-speak means they had lots of roots and rocks that like to trip you up. There were beautiful sandstone arches and cliffs, and waterfalls that we got to run by — it was gorgeous, especially with the fall colors on all the trees. Even when I was exhausted and suffering at mile 90, I could appreciate the beauty.”
Sarah trained by doing the weekly “back-to-back” runs on weekends, so 20 miles Saturday and another 20 miles Sunday. She also squeezed in a couple of longer “prep” runs in the month or so leading up to the race: a 42-miler five weeks out and a trail marathon (26.2 miles) three weeks out.
She is in graduate school at East Carolina University in North Carolina, working on her doctorate in biology and doing ecological research. She said it has definitely been difficult during the pandemic, trying to continue her research and work on a Ph.D. when access to campus has been limited. Add trying to train for an ultra to that and it’s been tough.
“I know I’m super lucky that I was even able to do a race at all this year — most have been canceled due to the pandemic,” she said. “This race was smaller, and out in the remote mountains, so it was deemed safe, although I still had to quarantine and get tested afterwards. I really have to compliment the race director on how safe I felt, with requiring masks, temperature-checking people, and sanitizing everything between every runner. They even individually packaged snacks for us! Definitely a great example of staying safe while still being able to enjoy an event.”
This was not Sarah’s first experience with a 100-miler. She ran the Rocky Raccoon 100 in Huntsville, Texas, in February and several 50-milers, marathons and Ironmans.
“My previous 100-miler in February was the hardest thing I’d ever done!,” she said. “I can’t believe I went out and did it again on an even more difficult course. There’s an aspect of pigheadedness to ultrarunning.”
During the Tennessee run, a big challenge was the cold when the temperature dropped below freezing at night. Runners had to keep moving to stay warm.
“We had to climb up and down these wooden ladders out in the woods, and they were so slippery and covered in frost … not fun to try to navigate those on legs that have just run 80 miles.” she said. “We also had to follow COVID guidelines for this race. We could take off our masks while running out on the trails but had to wear them in and out of all aid stations and at the finish line.”
She did admit that at mile 98 she thought she couldn’t go on. She was low on food and water and starting hallucinating. What kept her going was her mom, the amazing Nancy Goodnight.
“My mom paced me for the last 40 miles!” Sarah said. “In ultrarunning, a pacer is someone who can run with you for part of the race. They will make sure you’re eating, fill up your water bottles for you, and keep you company to help you out. Having a pacer sometimes can be the difference between finishing and not finishing a race.”
Nancy met Sarah at mile 62 at 2 or 3 a.m. and ran over 15 hours with her daughter.
“She is a much more experienced runner than me and had done the 100-mile distance at Rocky with me earlier this year, so it was huge to have her there to get me to the finish line,” Sarah said. “It’s pretty special to have a parent who will do that kind of thing for you.”
Doris Miller
Seventy-nine years ago when the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor, an unlikely hero emerged. Most Waco folks have heard of Doris Miller’s heroics on the USS West Virginia, but few realize the impact he had on the modern civil rights movement.
Dr. Michael Parrish, the Linden G. Bowers Professor of American History at Baylor, discovered that while researching his book, “Doris Miller, Pearl Harbor, and the Birth of the Civil Rights Movement.” Mike will discuss his findings during a lecture at 11 a.m. Dec. 7 at the Mayborn Museum Complex.
Mike worked on the Doris Miller Memorial committee and quickly realized that, other than brief snippets, a full biography of Miller didn’t exist. He enlisted Thomas W. Cutrer, emeritus professor of history at Arizona State University, as co-author.
“There was not a substantive biography of Doris Miller,” Mike said. “I decided to conduct research for a real biography with copies available at the dedication. I was expecting a publication that was simple and straightforward, but we discovered so much more. Doris Miller was a pivotal hero to the modern civil rights movement.”
The two scholars found a wealth of information through government reports and digitized newspapers. In fact, Mike said they were shocked by the amount and quality of material they found.
“African-American newspapers were very active during this period, but white Americans paid little or no attention to the African-American press,” Mike said. “The main agenda of these newspapers was promoting civil rights. They held a Double V campaign … victory in the war but also victory at home over racism.”
Local residents probably know that Miller was the son of sharecroppers and the grandson of slaves. Hoping to help support his family, Miller joined the U.S. Navy, which was rigidly segregated at the time. Not only were Black men serving in the Navy ineligible for promotion, they were assigned to the most menial of duties.
When the Japanese attack hit, he was below deck doing laundry. The rest, as they say, is history. Miller manned an anti-aircraft gun and began firing. He was one of the last three men to leave his ship.
When stories about the attack were published, Miller was simply listed as an unnamed Black sailor. It wasn’t until March 1942 that an influential African-American newspaper identified Miller by name. Miller was put forward to receive a Medal of Honor, but was denied because of his race. He was awarded the Navy Cross in May of that year.
Because of the visibility of Miller, other Black sailors could receive training as gunner’s mates, radiomen, radar operators and other specialties at Camp Robert Smalls — an all-Black section of the U.S. Naval Training Station at Great Lakes, Illinois. Additionally, in 1944, two months after Miller’s death, the first 13 Black sailors were commissioned as U.S. naval officers.
“The heart of our book is how World War II was a turning point for civil rights and much of that is because of Doris Miller,” Mike said. “Miller’s heroism — and the legend it engendered — were directly responsible for helping to roll back the Navy’s policy of racial segregation and prejudice, and served as a powerful catalyst for the civil rights movement of the 1950s and 1960s.”
Miller’s story has inspired a new generation. A 2010 postage stamp honored Miller, and earlier in this year, the U.S. Navy announced an aircraft carrier would be named for Miller. That would mark the first time a carrier has been named for an African-American and for an enlisted sailor.
“World War II was a transformational event in world history,” Mike said. “I think that it launched and helped sustain the modern civil rights movement. I think we now recognize how important Doris Miller was to the movement. Without Doris Miller, the civil rights process would have taken much longer.”
Holiday Events
COVID-19 has put a temporary hold on a number of traditional holiday events, but there are several to enjoy.
A brand new mammoth light display will open for the month of December in the town of West. Lights of West is over a mile long and features 100-plus scenes, 70 Christmas trees and more than 1 million Christmas lights.
Owners Brad Luedke, Tom Patterson and Fred Dodd began working on the park in January.
“We noticed that there wasn’t a true Christmas light park in the area,” Tom said. “We have created something that looks really awesome. Really, with all activities shut down by COVID we were able to work all weekends on the park.”
A few of the spectacular displays include a suspension bridge between two lakes, a cathedral tunnel of lights, a nativity scene and a 20-foot-tall Santa.
The Santa was purchased from a closed Christmas tree farm in Fort Worth. Brad, Tom and Fred discovered that these huge Santas were originally made in the 1950s but at some point the molds were destroyed in a factory fire. The West Santa is about 60 years old.
“We found it on Facebook Marketplace and totally restored it. Guests to the light park will be able to pull over their car to get a photo with Santa,” Tom said.
Lights of West is located at 2818 Wiggins Road, about nine miles north of Waco and two miles south of West along I-35 at the Wiggins Road exit. The park will be open from 6 to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 6 to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday through Jan. 2. Admission is $35 for vehicles of up to eight passengers.
The Mayborn Museum will host its second Christmas Lights in the Village from 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 11-13 and 18-20. For six nights more than 30,000 lights that will illuminate the Gov. Bill and Vara Daniel Historic Village, and guests can enjoy a relaxing and socially distanced stroll through the village that will include a petting zoo, visits with Santa and Mrs. Claus, food for purchase from local vendors, and more.
Tickets cost $10, while museum members and Baylor students are admitted for $5. Tickets are limited; advanced purchase is encouraged. Last admission time will be 7:30 each evening. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit maybornlights.com.
Historic Waco is hosting an art exhibition in partnership with the Art Center of Waco and Creative Waco to display works of art centered around various historic sites in Waco. The exhibit will open to the public on Dec. 5 with a small event, and the exhibit will remain open until Dec. 16 at the historic East Terrace house (100 Mill St.) and is free with the price of admission ($5 for adults, $4 for students and seniors).
HWF will host Breakfast with Santa from 9 to 11 a.m. on Dec. 12. This event is $15 per family and will include breakfast treats, activities and photo opportunities with Santa Claus. This event also will take place at East Terrace.
HWF’s historic houses will be decorated for Christmas. Regular operating hours for the month of December are: East Terrace, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday; McCulloch, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday.
For more information, contact Historic Waco at 254-753-5166 or visit historicwaco.org.
The Waco Civic Theatre will hold its popular holiday show, although in a different location. “A Country Christmas” will take place at 7 p.m. Dec. 11-12 at the Waco Hippodrome.
During the Christmas cabaret, guests can listen to classic and contemporary country music “sung by” artists such as Hank Williams, Patsy Cline, Dolly Parton and more. The artists will also perform Christmas songs.
“The Hippodrome’s space is designed for shows like this one. The acoustics are great,” said Eric Shephard, executive director of the Waco Civic Theatre.
Food and drink will be available for purchase during the show. For more information, visit wacocivictheatre.org.
Fuzzy Friends
With everyone’s health and safety in mind, Fuzzy Friends has decided to postpone this year’s Barkin’ Ball to the spring. However, you can still support the rescue organization this month.
Fuzzy Friends is holding a winter raffle, with the prize valued at $3,000. One lucky winner will get to go home with a beautiful Louis Vuitton Zippy Wallet completely loaded with amazing gift cards to Dillards, Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus, DiamondBack’s, Academy Sports, Cabella’s, Ulta Beauty, Di Campli’s Italian Ristorante and OneThirtyFive Prime.
Proceeds from the raffle help animals like Faith. This sweet dog was abandoned by her family and left all alone, but she took matters into her own hands to find safety. Even though Faith was cold, afraid, tired and had never been on her own before, she started walking until she saw a house.
She waited outside the door until a man came out who couldn’t move very well. She wagged her tail as hard as she could to show him how excited she was to see him — finally, she found someone who would take care of her.
The sweet man loved Faith and cared for her the best he could, but some things were just too difficult for him, and Faith began to get severely matted, making it hard for her to see. Unfortunately, tragedy struck again when her new caretaker passed away. However, some nice people took her to Fuzzy Friends Rescue.
After Faith arrived at Fuzzy Friends, shelter staff noticed her eyes were in pretty bad shape, but after getting cleaned up, receiving her shots, receiving heartworm treatment and spending some time at the vet, she was ready to find her forever home. Today, Faith is with a family who loves her dearly and spoils her rotten.
Raffle tickets cost one for $20, three for $50, or eight for $100. The winner of the raffle drawing will still be announced on New Year’s Eve, but you need not be present to win. You can purchase tickets on the Fuzzy Friends website at FuzzyFriendsRescue.com.
Brazos Education Foundation
The Brazos Education Foundation also is holding a raffle to benefit its scholarship program. Four lucky people will win one of four wonderful prizes — a Benelli Super Black Eagle 3 12-gauge shotgun, a Solo Stove 27-inch Yukon outdoor fire pit, a $500 Visa gift card and a $300 Neat as a Pin organizing and cleaning gift certificate.
In 2020, the foundation awarded 12 $2,500 scholarships renewable for four years. Scholarship recipients also take part in workshops to help them achieve college/career success and receive mentoring support.
Raffle tickets cost $10 each with a great deal of 20 tickets for $100. Tickets must be purchased by Dec. 14. Raffle drawing will be held Dec. 15. To purchase tickets, visit bef.ourraffle.org. ￼
Julie Campbell-Carlson has written for Waco Today since 1997. She's always looking for interesting tidbits for her column.
She can be reached at Julie_Carlson@mygrande.net
