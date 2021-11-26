Around Town: December 2021

Seven years ago, when the Junior League of Waco started work on a book that celebrates our city, the organization never dreamed that its project would be a perfect souvenir for a multitude of tourists who visit Waco.
Now that project has come to fruition, and the result is an adorable book that pays homage to a beloved children’s classic and will remind visitors of the sites they have seen around town.
“Goodnight Waco” follows the structure of “Goodnight Moon” and has readers travel through the city to say goodnight to various landmarks, recreation spots and even occupations.
“In the heart of Texas is a beautiful town where friends say goodnight as the sun goes down” immediately establishes the gentle rhythm of the book. “Goodnight Waco” is 36 pages and ends with a checklist of the locations mentioned, from the Suspension Bridge and the Cameron Park Zoo to McLane Stadium and the local hospitals. Book owners can use the checklist to visit sites in person.
Ellen Derrick and Stacie Virden came up with the idea for the book after seeing “Goodnight Rose City” that the Tyler Junior League produced.
“The Tyler book was a children’s book, but it was definitely developed to raise funds,” Ellen said. “We knew we wanted to make our book a gift to the city and to create a traditional children’s book.”
The pair wrote the text seven years ago, thinking the book could be ready for the 80th anniversary of the JLW, but they soon realized they could not find an illustrator or publisher in time and the project was put on the back burner.
“Ellen and I were in the same Leadership Waco class, and I think we selected all the areas we wanted to highlight when we were on a bus tour of the city,” Stacie said. “We laugh that ‘Goodnight Waco’ is a children’s version of Leadership Waco.”
About 18 months ago, with the 85th anniversary in sight, the project was relaunched with Paige Connell and Lindsay Stevens spearheading the book. They updated the text, adding the Magnolia Silos to its pages. They also engaged Lubbock illustrator Dirk Fowler to provide the book’s charming art and secured Baylor University Press as publisher.
“We are mainly an academic press, but we do publish a few regional books,” said David Aycock, interim director of Baylor Press. “We like supporting a beloved community organization like the Junior League of Waco.”
“This entire process has been such a joy and a surreal experience,” said Paige, who teaches English at Midway High School. “This has been a passion project for me because it encourages reading and early literacy.”
Lindsay added, “This is one of the many reasons I love the Junior League of Waco! This project has been a labor of love for many league members over the years. It has been an honor to be trusted to bring this book to print.”
“Goodnight Waco” is available for purchase at Fabled bookstore, Barnes & Noble Booksellers and Amazon. The JLW will give 1,000 copies to Waco ISD to distribute to pre-kindergarten students.
‘The Nutcracker’
After a “Bah, Humbug!” holiday season in 2020, it’s time to get back to some traditional holiday activities. One of my favorite events is attending a production of “The Nutcracker.” You can join Ballet Frontier and the Waco Symphony Orchestra for a captivating performance of the iconic ballet at 2 p.m. Dec. 12 in Waco Hall.
“The Waco Symphony Orchestra’s presentation of ‘The Nutcracker’ has become a multi-generational holiday tradition,” said Michael Bracken, marketing director for the Waco Symphony Association. “Though ‘The Nutcracker’ is appropriate for all audiences, we often see mothers and daughters and, now, grandmothers, mothers and daughters who attend together.”
The Waco Symphony Orchestra last staged “The Nutcracker” in 2019. The ballet is often performed to prerecorded music, so it is quite a treat for the audience and the dancers alike when it is performed with full orchestration. A number of those dancers might look familiar.
“We’re thrilled to partner once again with Ballet Frontier of Texas to present ‘The Nutcracker’ this holiday season,” said Carolyn Bess, executive director of the Waco Symphony Association. “Nearly 50 local dance students will join the cast as party children, angels, Chinese and Russian dancers.”
Ballet Frontier of Texas, based in Fort Worth, has been captivating audiences with their production of The Nutcracker for the last 12 years. Established in 2009, the nonprofit dance company provides a powerful mix of artistic quality, talent and world-class choreography. Each season includes productions of “The Nutcracker,” classical and contemporary works in the fall and February, and large-scale classical works in April.
The Waco Symphony Orchestra will return to the stage on Jan. 20 and also will perform its “Belles and Brass” concert on March 19 and “Sounds of the Cinema with Billy Dee Williams” on April 28.
“I’m also quite excited about featuring violinist and champion fiddler Mia Orosco Kelso at our January 20th concert,” Bess said. “Mia grew up in Lorena and is a hometown success story. At age 5 she saw the Central Texas String Academy perform at Waco Cultural Arts Fest, tugged on her father’s pant leg and said she wanted to learn to play the violin.
“Mia started playing at age 6 and during her teenage years discovered her love of the fiddle. At age 19 she won the Grand National Fiddle Championship, becoming the youngest female to ever do so. She served as concertmaster for the Baylor Symphony for three years and made her Grand Ole Opry debut in 2018.”
Be aware that a clear bag policy is now in place for entry into Waco Hall. This mirrors the clear bag policy at Baylor athletic venues. Security screenings also will be in place at the entrances of Waco Hall and staff will be present to assist with this process. Be ready to show your ticket for entrance into Waco Hall once you pass through security.
Tickets for “The Nutcracker” range in price from $40 to $65 depending on seat location. For more information, visit wacosymphony.com.
Wild Lights at Zoo
“T’was a night before Christmas, and all through the park, not a creature was stirring as the evening grew dark. With the animals tucked away safely for a long winter’s night. The Zoo suddenly brightened with thousands of tiny lights. There were carolers singing and tasty treats, too. Now there’s just one thing missing – we’re all expecting you!”
This clever little ditty that echoes Clement Moore’s “A Visit from St. Nicholas” advertises a fun new event — the Cameron Park Zoo’s Wild Lights. The holiday light spectacular will run from Nov. 26 to Jan. 9 and will enable guests to stroll through the zoo that will be illuminated by more than a quarter of a million lights.
“The lights are on the inside loop of the zoo, and it has been fun to watch them go up. Even the squirrel monkeys have seemed interested,” said Terri Cox, executive director of the Cameron Park Zoological and Botanical Society. “There are going to be many cool features, such as a tunnel of lights. People will experience the zoo in a whole new way.”
The animals will be tucked away in bed during Wild Lights operating times, but Santa will be in the pavilion until Dec. 23 and craft stations will be available on Wednesdays and Thursdays. Various local groups, such as Czech dancers, and carolers will provide entertainment while food trucks will feature some yummy nibbles.
Additionally, Rudolph’s Watering Hole will sell hot chocolate, apple cider and coffee as well as wine, champagne and beer. Guests can even purchase a darling commemorative wine glass at the event. Guests can visit the gift shop to purchase some holiday presents.
The Cameron Park Zoo also is planning a kid-friendly New Year’s Eve celebration during Wild Lights. With special music and activities and a countdown that will be at 9 p.m., children will feel like they have brought in the new year while still allowing their parents time for an adult celebration.
Wild Lights will run 6 to 9:30 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays (last entry at 8:30 p.m.) and 6 to 10 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays (last entry at 9 p.m.). The light display will be closed to the public on Monday and Tuesday but will be available for private events.
General admission tickets for adults and children age 13 and over will cost $15 with children age 3-12 tickets priced at $12. There is no charge for children age 2 and under. Cameron Park Zoo members receive a $2 discount on tickets.
Wild Lights will be closed Dec. 24-25 and Jan. 1. Proceeds from Wild Lights will benefit the Cameron Park Zoo expansion project that includes the penguin exhibit, veterinary hospital and education complex. Tickets to Wild Lights are date-specific. Visit cameronparkzoo.com to purchase tickets.
Lights in the Village
The Mayborn Museum will see the return of a growing Christmas tradition for Waco and the surrounding community — Christmas Lights in the Village. Visitors can expect more than 30,000 lights illuminating the Gov. Bill and Vara Daniel Village.
“We are excited to bring back this special outdoor holiday event,” said Charles Walter, Mayborn Museum director. “Christmas Lights in the Village has something fun to offer for all ages.”
The festive holiday event will take place 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 10-12 and Dec. 17-19. Visitors can enjoy a relaxing stroll through the village while taking part in other activities, including a petting zoo, visits and photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus, a Christmas-themed audio tour highlighting holiday traditions in the 1890s, festive food for purchase from local vendors and more.
The Mayborn Museum also has a number of December special events in store, such as Mayborn Mini Monday: Holiday Traditions from 10 to 11:30 a.m. on Dec. 13. Children ages 5 and younger will learn how different cultures and families have different Christmas traditions. Other events include Tinker Tuesday on Dec. 7, 14 and 21 and Village Wednesday on Dec. 1, 8, 15 and 22.
Tickets for Christmas Lights in the Village cost $10 for adults and children ages 2 and up and $5 for museum members and Baylor University students. Tickets are available online at www.maybornlights.com or at the Mayborn Museum.
Waco Wonderland
The ninth Waco Wonderland festival is set to return to downtown Waco’s Heritage Square this December. The community is invited to join the festivities Dec. 3-5 for a celebration of food, fun and cheer.
The celebration kicks off at 5 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 3, with the opening of the Ferris wheel, live music, food and merchant vendors and visits with Santa. A tree-lighting ceremony and fireworks show will take place at 7 p.m. and visitors can meet one of Santa’s reindeer from 6 to 9 p.m.
Saturday will feature the Wonderland Parade at 10 a.m. along Austin Avenue in downtown Waco. Additional activities, such as a snow tube hill, open Saturday afternoon through Sunday evening. Waco Wonderland will conclude at 6 p.m. Dec. 5.
The community is also encouraged to visit downtown Waco throughout the month of December for holiday shopping and to experience the light display made possible by the Waco Downtown Public Improvement District. Additionally, an ongoing list of activities in the downtown area can be viewed at wacowonderland.com.
Historic Waco
Historic Waco Foundation also plans a full weekend event for Dec. 3-5. HWF’s Christmas on the Brazos starts at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 3 with dinner at one of organization’s historic houses. Guests can enjoy a catered meal at any one of the historic homes while enjoying special holiday entertainment. Tickets cost $75 a person, and reservations are required.
The next morning, Dec. 4, children can enjoy Breakfast with Santa. The event will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Earle-Napier-Kinnard House. Guests can take photos with Santa or the Grinch, while enjoying snacks, crafts and more.
Aimed to families with kids, Breakfast with Santa tickets cost $15 per family and can be purchased at the door or online. Additionally, all three historic homes will be open and fully decorated for tours on both Dec. 4-5.
For more information about Christmas on the Brazos, visit historicwaco.org.
Holiday Theater
The Waco Civic Theatre will make up for a dark stage last December by performing three different holiday productions this year.
“We have lots of shows that are fun for the entire family,” said Eric Shephard, executive director of the WCT. “We know local people want live theater, so hopefully they will feel comfortable attending the great shows,”
“The Best Christmas Pageant Ever,” that hilarious Christmas classic, will run the first weekend in December. Featuring a large cast of kids, the play revolves around a couple who are struggling with casting the Herdman kids — probably the most awful kids in history — in the church Christmas pageant. Curtain times will be 7 p.m. Dec. 2-4 with a 2 p.m. matinee on Dec. 5.
I’m a big fan of the Laura Ingalls Wilder books, so “A Little House Christmas” will be right up my alley. The play features well-known characters Laura, Mary, Ma, Pa and rotten Nellie Olson as well as other family members and friends.
Adapted for the stage by James DeVita and presented by arrangement with the Little House Heritage Trust, the show will run Dec. 10-12.
Finally the cabaret-style “Most Wonderful Show” will take place Dec. 17-19. With a theme of MTV, complete with VJs, the production will celebrate some modern Christmas songs from the 1960s through present day. While pop-oriented, the audience will hear a few traditional Christmas songs.
For more information or to purchase tickets for these special shows, visit wacocivictheatre.com. ￼
Julie Campbell Carlson has written for Waco Today since 1997. She’s always looking for interesting tidbits for her column.
She can be reached at Julie_Carlson@mygrande.net