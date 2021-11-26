Around Town: December 2021

Ballet Frontier of Texas, based in Fort Worth, has been captivating audiences with their production of The Nutcracker for the last 12 years. Established in 2009, the nonprofit dance company provides a powerful mix of artistic quality, talent and world-class choreography. Each season includes productions of “The Nutcracker,” classical and contemporary works in the fall and February, and large-scale classical works in April.

The Waco Symphony Orchestra will return to the stage on Jan. 20 and also will perform its “Belles and Brass” concert on March 19 and “Sounds of the Cinema with Billy Dee Williams” on April 28.

“I’m also quite excited about featuring violinist and champion fiddler Mia Orosco Kelso at our January 20th concert,” Bess said. “Mia grew up in Lorena and is a hometown success story. At age 5 she saw the Central Texas String Academy perform at Waco Cultural Arts Fest, tugged on her father’s pant leg and said she wanted to learn to play the violin.

“Mia started playing at age 6 and during her teenage years discovered her love of the fiddle. At age 19 she won the Grand National Fiddle Championship, becoming the youngest female to ever do so. She served as concertmaster for the Baylor Symphony for three years and made her Grand Ole Opry debut in 2018.”