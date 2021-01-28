Around Town: February 2021

During Derby’s senior year, she was in a production of “Clue.” It was a fun show. I didn’t know there was a musical version, but I would bet it is just as zany.

I will get a chance to find out on Feb. 25 at the 19th annual Hearts in the Arts Gala, sponsored by the McLennan Community College Foundation. The gala will feature the McLennan Theatre performance of “Clue: The Musical,” based on the popular Parker Brothers board game, and a raffle for a one-of-a-kind Hermès scarf.

The show will be offered both virtually and in person at the MCC Ball Performing Arts Center.

“Clue: The Musical” opened off-Broadway in 1997 to mixed reviews, but the clever show has experienced a renaissance in community theater in the years since. The musical offers an interactive feature in which audience members help determine which of the show’s colorful characters killed Mr. Boddy, what weapon was used and in which room of Boddy Mansion the murder took place.

Based on the cards drawn, there are 216 possible endings to the show — a feature that will challenge the acting chops of the cast. The McLennan production will be directed by theater faculty choreographer Joe Taylor.