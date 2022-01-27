Around Town: February 2022

It’s not often when a personal hero honors your work, but that happened to Dr. Katrina Macht, who moved to Waco with her husband, Timothy, in November.

Katrina recently received the Lifetime Achievement Award from Dr. Jane Goodall’s Roots & Shoots global organization. If that wasn’t enough, Katrina also was appointed to the strategic planning committee for Roots & Shoots Global, one of only two Americans on the committee.

Famed environmentalist and primatologist/anthropologist Jane Goodall has been a hero of Katrina’s since she was 12 years old and saw a National Geographic magazine with Goodall on the cover. Katrina became involved with Roots & Shoots in 1993.

“I was teaching in a school district in New Jersey, but I also was serving on a U.N. committee dealing with youth and the environment,” Katrina said. “I got a call one day that Jane would be in Connecticut and wanted to meet some kids. I was asked to bring my class. Jane gave us all her address in England, and my students starting writing her. She would always write back. In those letters, she told us about Roots & Shoots.”