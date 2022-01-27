Around Town: February 2022

It’s not often when a personal hero honors your work, but that happened to Dr. Katrina Macht, who moved to Waco with her husband, Timothy, in November.
Katrina recently received the Lifetime Achievement Award from Dr. Jane Goodall’s Roots & Shoots global organization. If that wasn’t enough, Katrina also was appointed to the strategic planning committee for Roots & Shoots Global, one of only two Americans on the committee.
Famed environmentalist and primatologist/anthropologist Jane Goodall has been a hero of Katrina’s since she was 12 years old and saw a National Geographic magazine with Goodall on the cover. Katrina became involved with Roots & Shoots in 1993.
“I was teaching in a school district in New Jersey, but I also was serving on a U.N. committee dealing with youth and the environment,” Katrina said. “I got a call one day that Jane would be in Connecticut and wanted to meet some kids. I was asked to bring my class. Jane gave us all her address in England, and my students starting writing her. She would always write back. In those letters, she told us about Roots & Shoots.”
Roots & Shoots was founded by Dr. Jane in 1991, with the goal of bringing together youth from preschool to university age to work on environmental, conservation and humanitarian issues. Starting with 12 Tanzanian high school students who wanted to solve problems in their community, Roots & Shoots can now be found in more than 50 countries around the world.
When Katrina changed schools to Hillside Intermediate in Bridgewater, New Jersey, she started a Roots & Shoots Club that wove its ideals into the fabric of the school’s curriculum. Dr. Jane visited Hillside in 2004 to designate it the first free-standing Roots & Shoots school in the U.S.
Through her leadership, Katrina launched an wildlife refuge that turned a barren 8-acre field at the school into a reforested area; started Habitat Partners, an urban-suburban partnership between Newark and Bridgewater students; and Students Raising Students that allowed her students to fund scholarships in Kenya and Tanzania (she even used the Waco ISD Education Foundation Celebrity Chef as a model for a fundraising event, although students were the celebrity chefs at Hillside.)
Katrina even wrote her doctoral dissertation on how that early volunteer work with Roots & Shoots impacted her former students when they became adults. Katrina sent Dr. Jane a copy of her dissertation on a whim and was floored when Dr. Jane made reference to Katrina’s research findings during a Zoom meeting.
“There are so many beautiful memories of Roots & Shoots over the years, and it is really hard to select just one,” she said. “But I think the one that provided the most impact for me personally and our program at the school came from my visits to Tanzania during 2004 and 2005.
“I was hosted by the Jane Goodall Institute, and I was able to visit Roots & Shoots schools and students in Africa and see their amazing projects and how they were making a difference in their community in similar ways we were in New Jersey. Because of those visits, I was privileged enough to lead a third trip to Africa with families of my students, and that was profound.”
That visit served as the catalyst for Students Raising Students that has continued even after Katrina’s retirement. In her opinion, that program would never have evolved without those trips to Africa.
Katrina retired from teaching during the height of the pandemic, so her retirement party was virtual. Dr. Jane sent a short video congratulating her. Katrina also took part in a planning committee meeting for the 30th anniversary celebration of Roots & Shoots Global and judged entries that would receive awards. In mid-fall, R&S Global notified Katrina that Dr. Jane herself had selected her to receive a Lifetime Achievement Award.
“My involvement with Roots & Shoots affected me at a deep and personal level. It was a part of everything I did for the last 25 years,” she said. “I hope it will continue to be a part of my life in retirement. Roots & Shoots gives me energy. It gives me joy. It gives me hope.”
Mardi Gras Ball
Celebrate the holidays by attending a special party on Feb. 19. No, I haven’t confused February with December. My niece, who hails from New Orleans, informed us that “the holidays” refers to the glorious time of Mardi Gras.
The Advocacy Center for Crime Victims and Children agrees, and will celebrate the 10th anniversary of its Mardi Gras Ball. The fun will begin at 7 p.m. at The Base at the Extraco Events Center. Those who give at the $5,000 level or above will enjoy a VIP cocktail party at 6 p.m.
Presented by Ascension Providence, the fundraising event will feature dinner and a late-night breakfast catered by Eddie Dean, a celebration cake by Simply Delicious Bakery and music by Manhattan Reception of the world-famous Jordan Kahn Orchestra. Also look for an open bar, audible and silent auctions, mystery bags and wine pull and even the crowning of a Mardi Gras king and queen.
“We are so excited to celebrate the 10th anniversary,” said Alison Sorley, development director for the Advocacy Center. “The Mardi Gras Ball has grown every year, which shows the community support, the compassion and understanding people have for our mission to help victims of all crimes, not just sexual assault or crimes against children.”
Serving six counties, the Advocacy Center for Crime Victims and Children began in 1976 as the Waco Rape Crisis Center. It has grown into an umbrella agency with three programs, the Children’s Advocacy Center (CAC), the Victims Center and Prevention and Education.
In the last year, the center conducted 566 forensic interviews to children 17 and under that have made an outcry of abuse, if abuse is suspected, or if the child has witnessed a crime; and has performed 159 forensic medical examinations by a sexual assault forensic examiner.
The center also has emphasized its education and prevention programs, and not only has held in-person events but also various virtual resources, including a podcast, social media and videos.
Just looking at the accvc_prevention account on Instagram demonstrates the creativity of the Advocacy Center staff. The many reels talk about consent, communication, reevaluating relationships and much more, while the links to TikToks provide information about attributes in unhealthy relationships.
“We hope to prevent crime with our education programs,” Alison said. “We are reaching out to younger people through Instagram and TikTok to teach them about such topics as safe boundaries, social media pressures and more. We want to use social media to our advantage.”
Individual tickets to the gala cost $250 with a table for 10 for $2,500. For sponsorships contact Alison at 254-752-9330, ext. 127, or by cell at 254-230-6037. For more information, visit www.advocacycntr.org.
Hearts in the Arts Gala
The McLennan Community College Foundation’s Hearts in the Arts Theatre Gala will celebrate its 20th year on Feb. 24 at the MCC Ball Performing Arts Center. The gala features the McLennan Theatre performance of “Little Shop of Horrors,” written by Howard Ashman and featuring music by Alan Menken.
Sprouting from the musical minds behind “The Little Mermaid” and “Beauty and the Beast,” Broadway’s sensational science fiction fantasy gobbles its way onto the McLennan stage.
“Little Shop of Horrors” opened off Broadway in 1982 before moving to the Orpheum Theatre in New York, where it enjoyed a five-year run. Best known for the 1986 film adaptation featuring Rick Moranis and Steve Martin, “Little Shop” follows hapless floral assistant Seymour Krebs in his quest to find love and to escape his bleak existence on Skid Row.
All his aspirations appear doomed for failure until one day, an extraterrestrial plant mysteriously appears in his shop, giving Seymour much more than he bargained for.
The McLennan production will be directed by faculty choreographer Joe Taylor and will feature several elaborate puppets to portray the plant Audrey in her various stages of growth and unbridled appetite.
According to MCC Foundation Executive Director Kim Patterson, the show presents a fun and whimsical return to a familiar event for area theater lovers.
“The pandemic began shortly after we held our ‘Chicago’ Gala in 2020, and everything changed for live performances and higher education,” she said. “While our ‘Clue: The Musical’ Gala in 2021 was successful even when scaled back, we are delighted to return to the experience of in-person dining and the musical production.
“There is just something magical about being together for live theater. We are also so honored to have Virginia and Don Lewis serving as our honorary Hearts in the Arts chairs this year.”
The evening begins with a 6 p.m. cocktail and heavy hors d’oeuvres reception in the Ball Performing Arts Center lobby and Fountain Plaza, followed by the musical performance at 7:30 p.m. Dessert will be served at intermission. Patron tickets cost $100 and include drinks, dining, and the theater performance. Tables for eight cost $800 and include preferred dinner seating.
Due to space limitations and continued attention to social distancing, event attendance will be capped at 200, Kim said.
Hearts in the Arts is an affinity group of the MCC Foundation that supports the arts at McLennan. All proceeds from the event benefit McLennan scholarships and special projects benefitting visual and performing arts students and faculty.
Gala reservations are due by Feb. 17. For more information, visit www.mclennan.edu/foundation/hearts. To make reservations, contact the MCC Foundation at 254-299-8604 or reservations@mclennan.edu.
Symphony of the City
Are you looking for a great Valentine’s Day gift for a music lover or a party lover? You can score both when you attend Symphony of the City on Feb. 12. The progressive cocktail party, hosted by the Waco Symphony Council, will begin at 5:30 p.m. and run until 9:30 p.m.
During those hours, guests will visit three spectacular homes in the Wooded Acres/Inverness area. After parking at Central Christian Church, party-goers will be whisked by luxury bus to the homes to nibble on heavy hors d’oeuvres and desserts by Waco’s Bestyett Catering and listen to some wonderful music. There also will be a wine pull and an art silent auction. No parking will be available at the featured homes.
Proceeds from Symphony of the City benefit the Waco Symphony Council. Since 1962, the WSC has been supporting and assisting the Waco Symphony Orchestra.
“Symphony of the City is the major fundraiser of the council,” said Stephanie Cooney, council president. “This year, having a successful Symphony of the City is even more important, since we were unable to hold it last year due to the pandemic.”
One of the council’s main areas of emphasis involves youth and education programs. The WSC sponsors the Symphony Belle Program for sophomore and junior girls and the Symphony Brass Program for junior boys. Participants enjoy leadership and service training, as well as seminars in music appreciation and concert and dining etiquette. Belles and Brass will be presented at the March Waco Symphony Orchestra concert.
Through the Waco Symphony Youth Orchestra and the children’s concerts, which reach more than 6,000 area children, opportunities are provided to expose young people to classical music.
“Each year all of the area fourth- and fifth-graders come to Waco Hall to hear a wonderful informative concert that introduces young students to symphony music,” Stephanie said. “Last year, due to the pandemic, we were unable to hold these concerts.
“Instead, we had a wonderful video made with the help of our Maestro Stephen Heyde, and narrations by Ann Harder. This video explained all the different types of instruments and how they work in a symphony together. This video was distributed to the local school music teachers so that the fourth- and fifth-graders could still be introduced to symphony music.”
That video series was voted as a recognized project by the Texas Association for Symphony Orchestras (TASO). The Waco guild will present the project in April at the TASO annual conference. Two years ago, Symphony of the City was a recognized project by TASO.
Tickets to Symphony of the City cost $225 per person. Tickets are available at wacosymphonycouncil.com or by calling 254-754-0851.
Freedom Ball
One of the last big social events Alan and I attended in 2020 was the Freedom Ball, which honors military personnel, veterans and Gold Star families in the area.
As many of you know, Alan is a former U.S. Navy pilot who flew in Desert Storm. It was a special evening. The Freedom Ball is back for 2022 and will be held at 6 p.m. Feb. 26 in the Chisholm Room at the Waco Convention Center.
Sponsored by the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce, the event will feature dinner, an open bar, a great band, silent and live auctions and more.
Holding a Freedom Ball is the brainchild of Jim and Lynnette Allmon, owners of Blackhawk Modifications. The couple brought on well-known community volunteer Valerie Robinson to serve as this year’s honorary chair.
“I am thrilled and honored,” Valerie said. “I am so proud to have been raised in a military family. My father, my brother and my first husband, now deceased, all served our country proudly and with honor. Veterans, whether they are U.S. Navy, Army, Air Force, Marines or Coast Guard, are so important to our society.
“They give up a part of their lives to protect and serve our country and our freedom. This event is so special. It’s a fun way to honor and give back to those who have given so much.”
Like other military balls, the gala will contain many ceremonial elements, including the Fallen Soldiers Table, which includes an inverted wine glass to represent the fact that the fallen comrade will not be able to participate in the happy toasts at this event.
Members of Baylor’s ROTC will help with the ceremony and present the colors. Aaron Konzelman, who appeared on the 2021 season of “The Voice,” will sing the national anthem. Gold Star spouses, who lost their loved ones during military service, will be special guests for the evening while all active-duty personnel, veterans, wounded warriors and Gold Star spouses are presented with medals.
Shilo Harris will deliver a message and help with the live auction. Shilo was severely injured in 2007 when his armored vehicle was struck by an improvised explosive device. The explosion killed three of his comrades while he suffered third-degree burns and lost his ears, the tip of his nose and three fingers.
The crushing explosion fractured his left collarbone and C-7 vertebrae. He was in a medically induced coma for 48 days. Shilo’s recovery has involved more than 75 surgeries, which required his family to spend up to six hours a day on wound care. In 2010, he medically retired from the U.S. Army.
Proceeds from the Freedom Ball provide scholarships to high school and college students pursuing careers in aviation and engineering related to aviation. Tickets cost $160 a person and $75 for veterans and active-duty military. People and businesses also are encouraged to donate tickets for veterans and those on active duty. For more information, visit wacochamber.com/freedom-ball/. ￼
