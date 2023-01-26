Around Town: February 2023

The U.S. rallied behind NFL safety Damar Hamlin after he collapsed on the field in cardiac arrest at the Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals game. Former Baylor basketball player King McClure didn’t endure such a frightening occurrence, but he could have.

King suffers from hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, a disease that can be fatal for athletes. The strong, physical guard was told his basketball career was over due to the heart condition in June 2015, but he pursued additional treatment options and was cleared to resume three months later following surgery to implant a cardioverter defibrillator. He went on to a highly successful career at Baylor and now works as a basketball analyst for ESPN.

King will share his story during the American Heart Association’s Go Red event from 7 to 10 p.m. Feb. 11 at the Texas Sports Hall of Fame. Featuring heavy grazing tables and other refreshments, this event also will include health screenings, a live auction, live entertainment, honorary survivor speaker and more.

Just put on some sports fan chic or your best red and get ready for a fun, informative evening.

“This year’s event will be a bit different than past events,” said Kevin Stevenson, who is chairing the Waco Go Red with his wife, Michelle. “Since we are huge Baylor sports fans and avid tailgaters, this year’s event at the Texas Sports Hall of Fame will have a tailgate theme incorporating games, (heart-healthy) tailgate foods, tours of the Hall of Fame, an ’80s cover band, a survivor’s touching story, and our featured speaker is former Baylor Bears men’s basketball star and current ESPN announcer King McClure.

“King will talk about his journey dealing with cardiac issues and how he has overcome those challenges. Both women and men will enjoy this fun-filled event that raises awareness and funds for AHA.”

According to the Cleveland Clinic, heart disease killed 300,977 women in 2018. By comparison, all forms of cancer combined killed 283,721 women that year. The American Heart Association’s signature women’s initiative, Go Red for Women, is a comprehensive platform designed to increase women’s heart health.

Cardiovascular disease is the number one killer of women and yet only 44% of women recognize that cardiovascular disease is their greatest health threat.

“Michelle and I have been involved with the American Heart Association for many years,” said Kevin, who serves as director of strategic operations for Ascension Providence. “I was the chair of the 2020 and 2021 AHA Heart Walk and, when we were asked to chair Go Red for Women, we gladly accepted!

“This event means just a bit more to us as Michelle’s father, Max Bodine, passed last April from a stroke. Many people don’t realize that the American Heart Association also incorporates stroke prevention, research and education into its mission as well. The Heart Association’s efforts have led to many breakthroughs in cardiac and stroke care through its fundraising efforts.”

Tickets and table sponsorships to Go Red can be purchased at wacogored.heart.org.

Dance Event

Are you a person who can’t tell the difference between a foxtrot, a waltz, a tango or rumba? Perhaps you never have missed an episode of “Dancing with the Stars” and you would want to dance like your favorite celebrity?

Historic Waco has an event for you. From 1 to 4 p.m. on Feb. 11, the community organization will host Stepping Through Time at East Terrace.

During this special Valentine’s event, Historic Waco will throw open the East Terrace ballroom for experienced ballroom dancers to teach the popular dances of the last century. Refreshments will be served.

“We encourage everyone to have fun with the theme and come dressed in attire from any time in the last 100 years,” said Katherine Kiesling, education and volunteer coordinator for Historic Waco.

Tickets for Stepping Through Time cost $10. Historic Waco members will receive a discount. Reservations can be made online at historicwaco.org.

Historic Waco will turn its attention to music on Feb. 28, when it hosts its spring lecture at the Lee Lockwood Library and Museum. “The History and Influence of Latin American Music” will feature various Baylor faculty discussing aspects of the topic. There will even be a performance element to the lecture.

“For our fall lecture, we focused on indigenous populations,” Katherine said. “Our event was a mix of history and performance. People really responded well so we want to repeat that experience”

The lecture will begin at 6:30 p.m. and refreshments will be served following. Tickets cost $5 at the door. Students with IDs and Historic Waco members will be admitted at no charge.

You also will want to mark your calendars for March 31 to April 2 for Blooms and Bargains. Historic Waco will hold its popular Attic Treasures sale in conjunction with its Rooms and Blooms event at the Earle Harrison property on Fifth Street. A VIP preview party is tentatively scheduled for March 30. More information on Blooms and Bargains will be available closer to the event date.

For more information on all Historic Waco events or its historic homes, visit historicwaco.org.

Hearts in the Arts

Over the Christmas break, our family watched “Wednesday,” Netflix’s reimagining of the story of Wednesday Addams. We loved it.

In February, McLennan Theatre will stage “The Addams Family — A New Musical,” and the MCC Foundation will feature a performance for its Heart in the Arts Theatre Gala. Now in its 21st year, the gala will take place Feb. 23.

Guests will begin their evening with cocktails and heavy hors d’oeuvres at the MCC Ball Performing Arts Center and beautiful Fountain Plaza. Then, they will be transported to the Addams’ ethereal Central Park mansion for an evening hosted by the most macabre family in the neighborhood.

Wednesday Addams, daughter to the delightfully spooky Gomez and Morticia, has invited her new boyfriend, Lucas, and his parents over for dinner. There is only one catch: Lucas is a well-mannered suitor from Ohio who does not have a ghoulish bone in his body.

Musical comedy carnage ensues as Gomez and Morticia try to persuade the family to act “normal” for Wednesday’s sake. Also appearing are familiar Uncle Fester, devious brother Pugsley, stoic butler Lurch, and the ever-helpful Thing. “The Addams Family-A New Musical” was written by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice and features music and lyrics by Andrew Lippa.

The McLennan production will be directed by Kelly Parker and choreographed by Joe Taylor and will feature elaborate costuming and sets to immerse the audience in the Addams Family vibe. Honorary Hearts in the Arts chair Nell Hawkins will host the evening as the elegant Morticia Addams.

According to MCC Foundation Executive Director Kim Patterson, the show presents a whimsical take on a familiar show with one of the largest productions the theater company has offered in several years.

“Many remember watching ‘The Addams Family’ in black and white in the ’60s, and the show has recently re-emerged due to the popularity of the Netflix series ‘Wednesday,’” Patterson said. “Embodied in the unusual cast of characters is a familiar tale of love, honesty, family and growing up that everyone can relate to.”

The evening begins at 6 p.m. for the cocktail reception, followed by the musical performance at 7:30 p.m. Dessert will be served at intermission. Patron tickets cost $100 and include drinks, dining and the theater performance. Tables for eight cost $800 and include preferred dinner seating.

Hearts in the Arts is an affinity group of the MCC Foundation that supports the arts at McLennan. All proceeds from the gala event benefit McLennan scholarships and special projects benefiting visual and performing arts students and faculty.

Gala reservations are due by Feb. 16. For more information, visit www.mclennan.edu/foundation/hearts. To make reservations, contact the McLennan Community College Foundation at 254-299-8604 or reservations@mclennan.edu.

Mardi Gras Ball

If you want to know when Mardi Gras is, you need to determine the date for Easter (it’s the first Sunday after the full moon after the spring equinox) and then count back 47 days. This means the holiday can fall on any Tuesday between Feb. 3 through March 9. This year, Mardi Gras takes place on Feb. 21 although the celebrations will start that weekend.

The Advocacy Center for Crime Victims and Children will celebrate the holiday on Feb. 18 at its annual Mardi Gras Ball. This will mark the 11th year for the party, which this year will run from 7 p.m. to midnight at The Base at the Extraco Events Center.

While the event is called “a ball,” it really is black-tie optional although some people really get into the theme and wear Mardi Gras masks. The evening will include delicious food from Olive Branch and Simply Delicious Bakery, valet parking and music by Manhattan.

“You will want to keep dancing all night long. If you are looking for a great party, this is it,” said Alison Sorley, development director for the Advocacy Center.

The evening also will include an open bar, a fabulous audible auction, silent auction, wine/liquor pull; a 3D photo booth and a “mission moment” with a talk by a survivor.

“We will bring back the heads or tails game, with the winner taking home $500 cash. And of course, no Mardi Gras celebration is complete without the crowning of a king and queen,” Alison said.

Last year’s king and queen, Dr. Charlie Guy aka The FACE Guy and Mrs. Hanna Wischmeier, have been loyal advocates and the 2023 royalty will continue the mission.

The Advocacy Center for Crime Victims and Children began in 1976 as the Rape Crisis Center. Today the agency serves six counties — Bosque, Falls, Freestone, Hill, Limestone and McLennan. The center serves all victims of crime at no cost.

The ACCVC includes three programs — the Victim Center, the Children’s Advocacy Center, and prevention and education. The year 2022 saw 689 responses to the 24/7 crisis hotline with 173 of those calls resulting in an advocate going to a Waco hospital to be with the victim. One hundred forty-three forensic medical examinations were performed by a sexual assault forensic examiner.

While those statistics are grim, the prevention and education program presented 502 programs to 3,689 attendees. On social media, the center’s 433 posts had 86,786 views/engagements. Additionally, 28 prevention podcast episodes resulted in 2,790 listens.

Individual tickets to the Mardi Gras Ball cost $250 with a table for 10 for $2,500. For sponsorships, contact Alison at 254-752-9330, ext. 127 or by email at asorley@advocacycntr.org. For more information, visit advocacycntr.org.

Medical Award

Congratulations to Dr. Brad Holland, who was presented with the McLennan County Medical Society’s seventh annual Presidential Distinguished Service Award at a banquet on Dec. 9 at the Lee Lockwood Library and Museum.

Chosen to receive this award by the MCMS president and board of directors, Brad has a lengthy history of service in the medical community.

Qualifications for the recipient include distinct excellence and highest standards in the delivery of medicine, achievements that shape and enrich medicine and society, and efforts in supporting fellow physicians by serving in leadership roles as well as legislative involvement.

Brad, a board-certified otolaryngologist and head and neck surgeon, has been in private practice in Waco for over 20 years. He has served as president of the McLennan County Medical Society and has long served on its board of directors as well as delegate to the Texas Medical Association, the largest state medical association in the country.

He is past president of the Texas Association of Otolaryngology and a fellow and diplomate in the American College of Surgeons. He has served on the medical executive committees of both Waco hospitals. He is currently on the board of trustees of the Texas Medical Association and is speaker of the House for Texas Medicine’s House of Delegates.

Brad was born and raised in Colorado and attended the University of Colorado, majoring in molecular and cellular biology as well as biochemistry. He graduated with highest honors and was Phi Beta Kappa. He also received the Merck Index Award for being the top graduate in biochemistry.

He attended medical school at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical School in Dallas, where he was class vice president and a member of the honor academic society Alpha Omega Alpha, graduating in the top 5% of his class.

He completed a year of general surgery internship at Bowman Gray School of Medicine, and did his otolaryngology residency at Wake Forest University/North Carolina Baptist Hospitals in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. He was the only resident to be awarded both the Outstanding Resident Research Award by the North & South Carolina Medical Association, and the Outstanding Resident Teaching Award.

Brad also takes his civic duty seriously. He is past president of the Waco Symphony Association, past medical board chairman of the Central Texas American Cancer Society, and served on the board of the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce. He is past chairman of TEXPAC, the sixth-largest political action committee in Texas.

A cancer survivor himself, he was honorary chairman of the Waco Cattle Baron’s Ball in 2010. He is a graduate of Leadership Waco and the Texas Medical Association’s Leadership College in its inaugural year.

Brad and his wife, Amanda, have four children, two dogs and a tarantula. ￼