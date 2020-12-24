Around Town: January 2021

Paige thinks regulations and protocols will remain during the spring semester and will stay until a vaccine is widely available to college students.

“More than anything I’ve learned to adapt,” she said. “There is pretty much nothing we can do about the situation we all got thrown into but accept it and adapt to this new lifestyle. Life is different, but it is still good!”

My daughter, Derby, is a sophomore at Sewanee in Tennessee, and because she is a writer, the following is her account of the fall semester at the small, remote school.

Sewanee’s giant Christmas tree was being strung with lights during one of my walks to the COVID testing site on campus. It was early November, and I was not exactly ready for the day ahead of me. I had a midterm to do in between the filming of two scenes for our annual “Lessons and Carols.”

But, despite this feeling of uncertainty regarding both the filming and my midterm, I paused to watch one man stringing lights on this tree. It was a moment of peace — one that I very much needed — that grounded me during this chaotic and hectic semester. But, I realized that I couldn’t stay in limbo forever. So, I paused, took a deep breath, before returning to my walk to the testing center.