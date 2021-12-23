Around Town: January 2022

Woodway Police Officer Joshua Hilliard considers his K-9 partner Shaka a real hero. In late October, the German shepherd was bitten twice on her snout while alerting to and attacking a rattlesnake that was coiled up directly next to her unsuspecting handler.
After receiving initial treatment in Waco, she was rushed to Texas A&M Veterinary Hospital when her condition worsened. Shaka has an immune disorder called IMHA that caused the situation to be more serious.
“Shaka is doing very well,” Joshua said recently. “Most of her injury has healed and it is down to a scab the size of a finger or so. All things considered, we were very lucky.”
Coincidentally, a few days before the snake attack, Shaka was nominated for the Aftermath K-9 Grant for her resilience in dealing with IMHA. In late October, the Woodway Public Safety Department announced it will be receiving $5,000 in grant money from Aftermath to be used toward its K-9 Division after Shaka was named a winner.
“Shaka was the only K-9 from Texas to win the grant,” Joshua said. “We owe so much to everyone who voted and our coworkers who signed her up. This grant goes towards our K-9 division and is being used to help with Shaka’s medical bills and recovery.”
Shaka and Joshua have been together for almost five years. She is the only K-9 he has worked with and he is the only handler she has known. Shaka is still working through her IMHA but holding strong. She was slowly weaning off medications when she was bit by the snake.
“We hope to continue her progress fighting this disorder as soon as she is finished recovering from the bite,” he said. “As of today she is still out of service. However, we hope with our next appointment (scheduled in December) that she will be back on duty.” Joshua said.
Joshua describes his dog as hard-headed but super sweet. She loves being with her handler and will show him a cold shoulder if she is left alone, he said.
“With her recovery she has been a bit more restricted with her exercise, and she has taken out this frustration by destroying every dog bed, toy and two crates with a big smile on her face,” he said. “Some of my favorite moments though are when we are at work. Driving around and having her head pop up front onto my shoulder or arm and just watching out the glass with me. There really isn’t a bond I can describe deeper.”
Woodway currently has two K-9’s, Shaka and Cody.
Athena Leadership Award
When asked to define leadership, Waco resident Loren Schwartz believes it is the ability to mobilize others to want to struggle together to achieve a specific goal or outcome. To her, leadership is engendered through listening and learning and then doing.
“There is no such thing as being overprepared,” said Loren, senior financial advisor with Merrill Lynch Wealth Management in Waco. “Quite the contrary. Striving to understand a specific problem or organization that requires leadership means digging into the details, getting your hands dirty and spending the time necessary to ensure the best possible success.”
The Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce recognized Loren’s exceptional community leadership in November with the presentation of the Athena Leadership Award. The Athena, which is presented at the Leading Waco Women Serving Summit, honors a local woman who has achieved excellence in her business or profession, has served the community in a meaningful way, and has assisted other women in their attainment of professional goals and leadership skills.
“I was very humbled to receive this award,” she said. “There are so many tremendous female leaders who have made incredible impacts in this community that even being nominated was a great honor.
“Leadership is a privilege. It must be intentional and purposeful, and it doesn’t happen overnight. You will never regret serving others nor having additional knowledge. You will certainly find yourself more satisfied and complete by freely giving of your time and talent to those places where you are truly needed.”
Loren has been in the financial services and insurance industries for the past 30 years. She also is an accomplished community leader serving on a variety of nonprofit boards. In 2019, Loren served as only the second female chairperson of the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce.
“I think serving as chairman of the Waco Chamber of Commerce was a position that was rewarding and resonated with me,” she said. “The position encompassed so many aspects of leadership and required so many skills, from fundraising to economic development and policy. The depth of being chair was unlike anything I have ever done. I felt I was entrusted with something so important.”
Loren also is a past president of the Cameron Park Zoological and Botanical Society, American Heart Association and St. Paul’s Episcopal Day School boards. She currently serves on the Greater Waco Sports Commission, the Bank of America Foundation Advisory Committee, the Teen Leadership Board and the Waco Family Medicine Capital Campaign Committee.
“When you are called to lead, it is vital that you feel a passion for the work,” she said. “Time is a precious commodity, and balance can be hard to find. Be careful where you say ‘yes.’ It is okay to decline when asked to serve in a leadership position if you don’t feel that passion.”
Loren is a certified financial planner and graduate of the University of Alabama, where she completed a bachelor of arts degree. She also holds an MBA from Georgia State University.
She is an avid sports fan and takes fitness and nutrition seriously. Loren is married to Martin Schwartz, owner of Schwartz Design Center, and the mother of Jake, employed in Dallas with Deloitte Consulting Group and Joe, newly hired at LSU to serve under Hall of Fame coach Kim Mulkey.
Each summer, the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce collects nominations for the Athena Leadership Award. Other finalists for this year’s award were Talitha Koum Institute Executive Director Susan Cowley, Waco High School Principal Lisa Saxenian and La Vega ISD Superintendent Dr. Sharon Shields.
Almost 8,000 leaders have been recognized with the Athena Leadership Award in more than 500 regions, representing 48 states and 11 countries. The Waco chamber presented its inaugural Athena Leadership Award in 2018 to Jill McCall. RoseMary Mayes received the award in 2019.
Dinosaur Train
All aboard the Dinosaur Train! Beginning Jan. 29, families can make tracks to the Mayborn Museum to experience its newest exhibit “Dinosaur Train: The Traveling Exhibit.” Based on The Jim Henson Company’s popular PBS Kids TV series, this engaging exhibit takes families on a time-traveling adventure back to the age of dinosaurs.
Kids can join Buddy, the star of the show, on his quest to learn more about dinosaurs as they hop aboard the Dinosaur Train to learn about paleontology, natural history and more. Dinosaur Train embraces the fascination that kids have with both dinosaurs and trains, while encouraging basic scientific thinking skills.
“Dinosaur Train: The Traveling Exhibit” was designed to bring Dinosaur Train to life so kids can be curious learners just like their friends Buddy and Tiny,” said Nicole Goldman, executive vice president of marketing/PR and education initiatives, for The Jim Henson Company. “Dinosaur Train continues to be beloved by future paleontologists and naturalists, who will now have the opportunity to more deeply experience and connect to the show’s adventures.”
The exhibit will be at the Mayborn Museum through April and is included with museum admission. “Dinosaur Train: The Traveling Exhibit” was created by The Magic House, St. Louis Children’s Museum in collaboration with The Jim Henson Company. The exhibit is made possible thanks to generous support from Bill and Sally Canfield, the Graybar Foundation, Monsanto Fund, PNC Foundation, and Tim and Elizabeth Swank.
Miracle Match Marathon
Construction, construction, construction! It seems like every drive I make through the city, I take a detour caused by construction. The roadwork, plus renovation of the historic Waco Suspension Bridge, will cause a detour for the Miracle Match Marathon but nothing like the pandemic did last year.
“The Miracle Match Race Series is the oldest race series of its kind in the Waco area,” said race director Nancy Goodnight. “The 2022 Miracle Match Race will be our 17th event and will happen in person this year, after having to go totally virtual in 2021 due to COVID-19.
“Construction has had a major impact on our entire event over the past few years. The series had to eliminate the ultra marathon and the full marathon when construction closed much of our route. The route this year will be a little different than past years but will still deliver the challenges we are famous for — the toughest in Texas!”
The weekend, which features a number of races and distances, will take place Jan. 29-30 at Indian Spring Park. The brutal half-marathon, which is almost as challenging as the full race and highlights beautiful parts of Waco, will take place Jan. 30 as will the 10K.
“We will finish the races on the beautiful Washington Street Bridge as the Waco Suspension Bridge is still under construction,” Nancy said. “The medal will therefore be of the Washington Bridge. It’s a gorgeous bridge that I often call the ‘stepsister’ to the Suspension Bridge. It’s beautiful and historic but always taking the background and seriously underutilized.”
The 5K, one-mile fun run and the popular kids marathon will take place on Jan. 29. The Kids Marathon, which is designed to promote running and to educate the community on the need for marrow donations, lets children log the first 25 miles on their own and then run the final mile with contestants. If you aren’t a runner, you can still test your strength with the firetruck pull. Gather a team of no more than 20 folks, grab a rope and have a tug-of-war with a fully equipped Waco firetruck. Your team must pull that truck 50 yards to the finish line the fastest.”
As always, proceeds from the Miracle Match Race Series will support Be The Match in Texas, operated by the National Marrow Donor Program. It aids the recruitment efforts on college and university campuses throughout the state. This helps thousands of people who need lifesaving marrow and stem cell transplants.
Nancy and her team are currently looking for mile-marker honorees. These folks will include marrow, stem cell, organ, tissue or blood recipients or those who shared the gift of life through being donors. Those being honored will be posted on the Miracle Match website.
For more information about the race series and about the Be The Match cause, visit miraclematchmarathon.com. ￼
Julie Campbell Carlson has written for Waco Today since 1997. She’s always looking for interesting tidbits for her column.
She can be reached at Julie_Carlson@mygrande.net