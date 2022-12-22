Around Town: January 2023

When Alan and I moved back to Waco in 1995, we enrolled in a Baylor Continuing Education course taught by legendary Baylor history professor Bob Reid, my favorite teacher.

After hearing Reid lecture, Alan understood what the hullabaloo was about. He still refers to facts he learned in that class. Mr. Reid has been gone many years, but a new crop of experts teach courses through Baylor’s Lifelong Learning, which is celebrating its 25th anniversary. The spring semester will offer so many fascinating topics that it will be hard to choose what to take.

Lifelong Learning courses will begin in early February and cover a variety of subjects, from “Sacred Places: When Does Geography Become Sacred?” and “Key Issues in the Middle East” to “The Branch Davidians: 30 Years Later” and “Graphic Novels are for Grownups!”

LLL will have 13 courses for Spring 2023. A typical semester also includes two coffees with lectures, one bus trip and one end-of-semester luncheon with a speaker.

“We usually offer between 12-15 courses each semester,” said Judy Staples, a former LLL president and who now serves on the curriculum team. “Our members love history, science, literature, religion and current events, plus an occasional class outside those topics.”

Judy said the curriculum team generally meets about six months ahead of the semester to review the course proposal forms and decide which ones fit the program’s preferred topics.

“Then we decide where to fill in other courses to round it out. We are continuously collecting ideas from instructors and members to determine which ones we will develop,” she said.

In addition to its many courses, LLL hosts five Shared Interest Groups (SIGs) that meet monthly during the semesters. These interest groups include memoir writing, leisure travel, family tree, Eager Eaters and poetry. Participation is a free benefit to members of Baylor Lifelong Learning.

The spring semester will begin on Jan. 20 with a coffee and lecture at the Mayborn Museum. Jay Dittman will speak on “The God Particle: What Is It? Why Does It Matter?” Jay was involved in this scientific discovery at the Large Hadron Collider that has been making waves in the field for the past 10 years.

Refreshments will be served at 9:30 a.m. with the lecture beginning at 10 a.m. The coffee is free and open to the public. A second coffee on Feb. 24 will feature Waco Police Chief Sheryl Victorian.

LLL annual membership begins at $50 and includes membership to the Mayborn Museum. Each course costs an additional $20. No previous Baylor connection is necessary to join LLL. To become a member or to see a description of the spring courses, visit baylor.edu/mayborn/lifelonglearning.

First Pitch Luncheon

We might be in the early days of winter, but baseball season is quickly approaching. In fact, Baylor opens its 2023 campaign on Feb. 17 while MCC will compete in the Panama City Gulf Coast Classic on Feb. 3.

For more than 30 years, the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce has hosted luncheons to excite the community for upcoming sports seasons. The 2023 First Pitch Luncheon, which celebrates the start of the baseball and softball seasons, will be held on Jan. 25 at the Baylor Club. Doors will open at 11:30.

This luncheon will feature previews from Baylor baseball coach Mitch Thompson and MCC coach Tyler Johnson, who are each in their first year as their school’s head coaches. Additionally, former Texas Ranger and Baylor pitcher Shawn Tolleson will serve as guest speaker.

Shawn is a former Major League Baseball player with the Los Angeles Dodgers and Texas Rangers and is most remembered for the 2015 season in which he served as the closer for the Texas Rangers. He finished the season with 35 saves and led the major leagues with 22 saves after the All-Star break.

He helped lead the Rangers to an improbable postseason appearance that year and finished 10th in Cy Young voting.

Now retired from baseball, Shawn has begun a new career that combines his passion for health and serving others. Tolleson Health Advisors partners with individuals and companies to turn back the clock on their health through a combination of ancestral practices and modern technologies.

Tolleson’s company covers topics like food, hydration, sleep, stress management, genetics, exercise, environmental toxins and more when working with clients. The goal of the annual program is to harmoniously blend modern societal norms with natural biological rhythms.

No stranger to adversity on the diamond, Shawn attributes his positive outlook in baseball and in life to three key principles: you can do anything; adversity is a treasure; and God has a purpose for you.

Shawn lives in his hometown of Fairview, Texas, with his wife and three children. He serves as a deacon at his church and leads a small group Bible study in his home each week. He is involved in coaching youth sports and enjoys spending quality time with his family, friends and community. Shawn prefers to be outside when possible.

Tickets to the First Pitch Luncheon cost $55 per person or $550 for a table for 10. For more information, visit wacochamber.com/first-pitch/.

Service League

The four years of high school go by incredibly fast, and it can be difficult for moms and sons to find time to spend together, especially in meaningful work. The Waco chapter of the Young Men’s Service League provides those meaningful opportunities for moms and sons to be together as they volunteer throughout the community.

Leslie Rhea, president of Waco’s YMSL, has been a member for four years and volunteers with her son, Ryan. She also has been a member of the Junior League of Waco and National Charity League (which enables teenage girls to volunteer with their mothers.)

“I have seen what an impact those have made in my life and my daughters’ lives, so when my son was in middle school I was excited to join YMSL for him to have the opportunity to learn about serving our community also,” Leslie said.

YMSL is a four-year program open to boys who will be in ninth grade in 2023. From ninth grade through their senior year, members and their moms must meet certain philanthropy and meeting requirements.

The Waco chapter has all of its philanthropy partners approved through YMSL Nationals and currently works with Caritas, Central Texas Food Bank, city of Hewitt Library, Compassion Ministries, Family Abuse Center, Food for Families, Keep Waco Beautiful, Meals on Wheels, Mission Waco, Salvation Army, Shepherd’s Heart Food Pantry, Texas Hunger Initiative and Waco Cultural Arts Festival.

“In the beginning I had to make my son go to volunteer and the meetings, but after the first year we both found things we liked to do together and focused on those philanthropies. We love delivering Meals on Wheels together. After doing it so many times, we got to know the people and looked forward to seeing them,” Leslie said.

The Waco chapter year begins in May each year and runs to the end of April. The summer is mainly a time for volunteering with meetings beginning in August. The chapter membership also completes one large project together each year called the Ultimate Gift.

YMSL currently represents over 10,400 moms and 11,500 young men as part of more than 130 chapters across 18 states. The Waco chapter, which was founded in 2016, has approximately 115 mothers and sons. Members attend various area high schools, including Midway, Waco High, University, Robinson, Lorena, China Spring, Axtell, Mart, Vanguard, Live Oak, Bishop Louis Reicher and others.

To join YMSL, a prospective member (the mom) must attend one of two prospective new member meetings, which will detail information about requirements, including financial costs. Prospective member meetings will take place at 3 p.m. Feb. 5 and 7 p.m. Feb. 8 at a location to be determined. Letters of intent to join are due by March 1.

“I think this organization is important because it encourages our sons to play a role in making our community better by learning to serve,” Leslie said. “I think they also learn important leadership skills through the jobs they have each year and the meetings they attend. And the bonus part is getting one-on-one time with your teenage son.”

Leslie encourages anyone interested in YMSL membership to follow the chapter on Facebook or visit ymslwaco.org.

Writers Workshop

The Christian Writers Workshop has become so popular that its Kickoff Conference on Jan. 28 will expand its offerings, with four accomplished writers set to speak on various topics. The writing conference runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at The Venue of First Woodway Baptist Church, 110 Ritchie Road.

Tammy Whitehurst, a professional speaker, writer and co-director of the Christian Communicators Conference, will open and close the day as she shares her communication journey for Christ through writing and speaking.

Frank Ball returns to the CWW to share the wisdom of his many years of writing experience. He has taught at writers’ conferences and churches across the U.S. and Canada. Besides writing his own books, he coaches writers, ghost-writes, copy edits and does graphic design. His conference topic: “Scoop It Up — Seven Essential Story-Telling Steps.”

Linda Goldfarb is a multi-published award-winning author, audiobook narrator, speaker, board-certified Christian life coach, and award-winning podcaster. Her conference topic will be “The Science of Personalities for Writers.”

Shelli Ragle is a writer and speaker with a degree in creative writing from SMU. She lives in East Texas with her husband and “rotten” dog, Roxy. Her instruction will focus on using humor in writing.

Beyond the kickoff event, the Christian Writers Workshop will meet from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Sundays from Jan. 15 to April 2 at First Woodway Baptist in Rooms 210-211.

Guest authors will share their writing journeys, as well as coaching tips for writers. Short assignments will be written and shared voluntarily each session. Childcare will be provided. There is no charge for the Sunday evening sessions.

Entering its 13th year, the Christian Writers Workshop’s offers inspiration and encouragement to writers, whether beginners or published authors. Novelists, poets and writers of any genre are welcomed and learn about the craft of writing from a Christian perspective. Since its inception, 14 authors have been published as a result of a direct connection with CWW.

Early registration for the Kickoff Conference runs through Jan. 22. Visit firstwoodway.ccbchurch.com/goto/forms/849/responses/new. Use the code “EARLYBIRD” to receive a $10 discount. The registration fee after Jan. 22 will increase to $50. Registration can be purchased online or at the door. Lunch will be included. For more information, call 254-772-9696.

H-E-B Celebrity Cookoff

Waco has some amazing cooks, from professional chefs to home bakers to young people learning how to create spectacular meals. The annual H-E-B Celebrity Cookoff, benefiting the Waco Education Foundation, provides a bit of friendly competition among those wonderful cooks while raising money for innovative education programs.

This year’s party will run from 7 to 10 p.m. Feb. 10 at The Base.

Approximately 40 chefs will provide a sample of their signature dishes to guests. Party-goers can expect fabulous food, such as the dishes prepared last year by students in University High School’s culinary arts program — an appetizer of bacon Johnny Cake topped with cream corn and braised beef cheek with red pepper crème; an entrée of shrimp and grits with fried quail; and individual strawberry shortcake petit fours for dessert. Yum!

The evening also will feature exciting live and silent auctions, the popular Tops & Tails game (similar to heads or tails) and an open bar. With the cookoff taking place just four days before Valentine’s Day, the cookoff committee decided to put together a silent auction of superstar items that can be purchased for their significant other for Valentine’s Day.

A panel of judges also will pick award-winning food items based on taste and creativity, and event guests will vote on their “People’s Choice” favorites with dollars at each chef’s table.

Funds raised from the cookoff are used for grants for creative, education programs and projects that are not covered by school budgets or tax dollars. The Waco Education Foundation awarded $111,353 to the district in the spring of 2022, bringing the amount of grants funded over the past decade and a half to more than $2 million.

Tickets to the H-E-B Celebrity Cookoff cost $185 per person with various sponsorships available. For more information, call 254-755-9510 or email education.foundation@wacoisd.org.

Miracle Match Ends

Since 2004, the Miracle Match Marathon and Race Series has been a mainstay on the January calendar.

Sadly, the race series will not take place in 2023, and there are no plans to continue the MMM in the future.

A number of factors contributed to its end, including the fact that longtime race director Nancy Goodnight is now working full time for the World Triathlon Corporation, which requires a great deal of travel, and race administrator Debbie Mabry is retiring.

Nancy, Debbie and the team decided that the remaining funds raised through the race series should go to organizations that have helped the MMM over the years. The Waco Fire Department received four fully equipped e-bikes with medical equipment to help with events throughout our community.

The McLennan County Sheriff’s Office received sonar equipment for its boats so personnel can locate individuals in the river and lake more quickly.

The Skittles Waco Wild West 100 Bike Ride is also a supporter of the National Marrow Donor Program and received a WaterMonster, a portable self-serving bulk water dispenser. That will help reduce the use of plastic water bottles that end up in landfills. Equipment also was purchased to make the ride safer for participants.

The Lone Star Circle of Life Bike Tour received money to help fund its mission of sharing organ, tissue and blood donations.

Remaining jackets were donated to local charities that need warm clothing for people in need while leftover medals were shipped to a charity that gives them to children who are hospitalized with blood diseases, They are served by the marrow and stem cell donations.

Thank you Nancy, Debbie and all Miracle Match Marathon volunteers for all your work through the years.