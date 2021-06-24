Around Town: July 2021

The festival also will include panel discussions with film professionals. One panel will be on the choreography that goes into fight scenes and intimacy scenes. Additionally, film professionals will take a tour of the local area to learn about locations that have been used or could be used in films. Volunteers also are needed to help with everything from ushering to helping with parties to clean up. Volunteer signup will be available on the festival website.

“Waco has been fantastic to us!” Samuel said. “We are really lucky to have such a supportive home. Fiona Bond and all the folks at Creative Waco have done such a wonderful job at promoting the importance of the arts in a thriving community. Plus, Waco has turned out every year for the festival, drawing over 1,000 attendees in each year of the in-person event.

“Even when we had to pivot to an online presentation last year, we still met around 75 percent of the normal viewership of a non-COVID year. This town loves to get out there to mix and mingle, and we imagine that this year will be huge in reconnecting with each other.”

For ticket information and a schedule of events, visit deepintheheartff.com.

