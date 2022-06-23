Around Town: July 2022

Did you know that Texas is a STEM industry state and, in fact, is second only to California as having the most jobs in STEM? Unfortunately, a lot of kids are intimidated by STEM (science, technology, engineering, math) and decide against it before knowing all the opportunities STEM brings.

Region 12 wants to dispel that fear and illustrate how a variety of businesses use STEM during its second STEMfest on July 16.

“We know what STEM traditionally means, but we think a better definition for STEMfest is ‘Saw Think Experience Make.’ It is really about problem-solving,” said Andi Parr, a Region 12 educational specialist who is spearheading STEMfest with Judy York. “STEM is really in everything we do.”

Daytime activities will take place at the Mayborn Museum from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Participants will be able to play with robotics and try their hand at coding and digging for fossils. The Dr Pepper Museum will be on site to demonstrate how drinks are made, even providing some taste tests, while the Girl Scouts will have a solar car race.

The Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum will discuss how STEM is used to investigate crime scenes, particularly in the areas of DNA and fingerprint analysis. The Texas Farm Bureau will offer activities that connect agriculture and STEM.

One special part of the day will be interactive play/ learning experiences at OctoNation’s Octopus Academy booth, where kids will learn octopus superpowers (aka adaptations), get an Octopus Academy badge and a stamp once they have completed each superhero activity. Once all activities are completed they have joined Octopus Academy. Activities are geared toward grades 3-5 and 6-8.

There will also be 30-minute sessions on how to draw an octopus and science chats on what it’s like to be a marine biologist. Drawing sessions and science chats (STEM career talk) will be geared toward grades 6-8 and 9-12. Baylor, MCC and TSTC representatives also will chat with older students and parents regarding classes needed to help with STEM careers. These are just a few of the many family-friendly activities planned. And best of all, STEMfest is free.

More activities are slated for the evening. After the inaugural STEMfest, the STEM design team got together to discuss what worked and how to grow the event. They landed on the STEM Community Stroll from 6 to 9 p.m. in downtown Waco for a free behind-the-scenes experience at favorite local businesses to discover how their work connects to STEM in the community.

While it is readily apparent how some of the participating businesses use STEM, others might surprise you. During the evening walk, you can visit everything from the Waco Running Company to Splendid Oaks Ice Cream to Cultivate 7Twelve Art Gallery. Fourteen businesses will participate in the stroll.

“STEM and art is huge with looking at the chemistry of different art mediums and the construction of artwork,” Judy said. “STEM also is vital to cooking and baking. If you go to the Waco Escape Rooms, you will use STEM problem-solving to figure out the puzzle. We want to challenge STEM strollers to think deeper about STEM and their day-to-day connections.”

“The response has been so positive,” Andi said. “Businesses are eager to participate and to show what they are doing.”

Both Judy and Andi emphasized that while the community stroll will take place in downtown Waco, similar events are appropriate for any community.

“This could be done in any downtown because there are businesses that use STEM everywhere,” Andi said.

For more information on STEMfest, visit esc12.net/page/ge_STEMfest.

Deep in the Heart Film Festival

The sixth annual Deep in the Heart Film Festival returns July 21-24. With films at the historic Waco Hippodrome Thursday through Saturday and an online encore July 24-30, Deep in the Heart will include 140 projects from around the world that include world premieres, films screened at major festivals, and some of the top Texas talent.

A few of the feature films to be screened include the Texas premiere of “A Place Among the Dead,” an exploration of the repercussions of growing up under the sway of narcissism and evil. This is a genre-bending thriller, blending fact with fiction. Scheduled to appear is the director, co-writer and star, Juliet Landau, who is best known for her role as Drusilla on “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” and its spinoff show, “Angel.”

The world premiere of the hilarious documentary “Catwalk 2: The Comeback Cats” tells the larger-than-life story of the people — and the cats — on the competitive cat show circuit. Members of the cat community are enjoying their newfound fame following their appearance in the first “Catwalk” documentary.

The Waco premiere of “One Pint at a Time” centers of the craft beer industry and follows the Black brewers, brand owners and influencers across the country who are reshaping the craft beer industry and the future of America’s favorite adult beverage.

The festival also will include short films, such as “Bainne,”about the Great Famine in Ireland. The film stars Will Poulter, best known for “We Are The Millers,” and is directed by Jack Reynor, award-winning Irish actor who co-starred opposite Florence Pugh in “Midsommar.”

“Texas Wines” will take the viewer through the Texas wine industry of the early years of how it began to where it is now, and “Find the Light,” in which Zak Anwar, a young Pakistani boy, is continually victimized and sees no reprieve. The film features George MacKay, best known as Lance Cpl. Schofield, the lead in Sam Mendes’ epic World War I drama, “1917.”

This year, the festival will launch the Made Deep in the Heart Screenplay Grant. This grant is awarded to the winner of the festival’s screenplay contest, and it provides a variety of elements for producing that screenplay in Waco, including hotel stay, rebates, a camera and lighting package and free filmmaking consulting.

“We see enormous potential in the Made Deep in the Heart Screenplay Grant,” said Louis Hunter, who co-founded the festival with Samuel Thomas. “The ability to award well-written stories and then see them come to life in our community will be a thrilling and excellent opportunity to increase film production in Waco.”

Also new this year will be a panel discussion in which filmmakers and industry experts discuss film festival strategies, online distribution of short films, and the challenges of making a feature film.

The festival will provide networking opportunities, such as the Creative Waco Red Carpet Press Party, an exclusive event for VIP passholders, sponsors and filmmakers, and after-parties where local attendees will enjoy a more casual connection with visiting filmmakers at local spots such as Stay Classy Waco, Brotherwell Brewing and Southern Roots Brewing.

And like any film festival, Deep in the Heart will include an awards brunch that recognizes excellence in filmmaking with more than two dozen awards.

Tickets are available for individual showings while VIP passholders can attend all film programs, educational sessions, receptions and parties. For ticket information or for a schedule of events, visit deepintheheartff.com.

Gold-Headed Cane

In 2003, Dr. Donald Risinger received the prestigious Gold-Headed Cane Award from the McLennan County Medical Society. Nineteen years later, Don had the distinct honor of presenting the Gold-Headed Cane to his son, Dr. David Risinger, at a gala in late May at The Base.

The Gold-Headed Cane Award recipient is unaware he or she has received the award until the banquet. Medical society members chose David in 2020, but the pandemic kept the annual event from taking place. Amazingly, the society kept the news from David for two years.

David, who actually lived down the street from me as a child and is a week older, was born in 1962, in Galveston at John Sealy Hospital while Don was in medical school. While Don served in the U.S. Navy, the family lived in Jacksonville, Florida, then Bermuda, where David’s brother was born, Pensacola, Florida, Sicily in Italy, and Denver, Colorado. They finally settled in Waco in 1970, when David was in third grade.

David attended Mountainview Elementary School, St. Paul’s Episcopal Day School and Vanguard College Preparatory School. He graduated with a degree in chemistry in 1984 from Baylor. He attended the University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio for medical school and completed his internship, residency and fellowship programs at Baylor University Medical Center Dallas, where he served as chief resident. David’s specialties were radiology and medical body imaging.

On June 16, 1984, David married Sara, his high school sweetheart. Together they had four children. In 1993, the family moved back to Waco, and he joined his father’s medical group, Hillcrest X-ray Physicians, now known as Radiology Consultants of Texas.

David has served on the MCC radiology technology advisory board of directors since 1993. He has been an active mentor for Waco Family Medicine residents and for Baylor students interested in health care. He is a member of the Baylor Alumni Doctors Alliance and has volunteered for decades as a science fair judge on behalf of the McLennan County Medical Society.

In his downtime, David enjoys music, sailing, nature, reading and physics, with a particular interest in the harmony of science and faith.

Speakers at the award presentation were Dr. Trey Boehm, Dr. Jamie Boss and Dr. Lauren Barron. Dr. Brad Holland read David’s bio while Dr. Bill McCunniff, the medical society’s 2020 president, explained the Gold-Headed Cane Award. Glenn Robinson presented a congratulatory toast.

The Gold-Headed Cane Award is presented to an outstanding physician who is nominated by their peers. The qualifications of the recipient include professional standing, good citizenship and personal integrity. A gold-headed cane is presented to the recipient and is based on a tradition that originated in England in the 1600s, where such a cane designated a physician as the most outstanding London practitioner of the times.

To be eligible to receive the award, a doctor must be an active or retired member of the McLennan County Medical Society who has not yet received this honor. The McLennan County Medical Society first presented a Gold-Headed Cane Award in 2000.

TriWaco

Athletes from near and far will gather at Indian Spring Park on July 10 to compete in the annual TriWaco triathlon, which is presented by Bicycle World and sponsored by the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce.

TriWaco includes both sprint and Olympic distances. The sprint race will feature a 400-meter swim, 16-mile bike race and a 5K run while the Olympic triathlon includes a 1,500-meter swim, 40K bike race and 10K run. Both distances will feature swims in the Brazos River and finish with a run over the Washington Street Bridge.

“This is a spectator-friendly event, and is a lot of fun and very exciting. A lot of athletes use it as training for the IronMan,” said Alivia Zepeda-Gomez, director of signature events for the chamber. “We had hoped the construction on the Suspension Bridge would be complete, but we will use the same route that was used last year, so we will be okay.”

The sprint distance will begin with the swim at 6:30 a.m. with a rolling start while the Olympic distance will begin at 6:50 a.m. The Washington Street Bridge will provide a great vantage point to watch the swim and the transition to the bike race. Award ceremonies will be held at 9 a.m. for the sprint and 10:30 a.m. for the Olympic.

To get participants ready for the race, a “Shake It Out”run will take place the day before TriWaco. In June, a river swim clinic in the Brazos River was held. This taught participants how to prepare to swim in open water.

In the years leading up to the pandemic shutdown, TriWaco grew in popularity with almost 1,000 athletes taking part in 2019. The chamber hopes to build back up to that number and is well on its way with almost 800 participating last year. Alivia said athletes come from throughout the U.S. and beyond.

Waco was the home of the first triathlon ever held in the state of Texas. The Waco Striders hosted the first triathlon in May 1980 with 24 men and one woman competing in the Olympic distance at Lake Waco with the staging area at Speegleville Park.

The event grew to 500 entries with a waiting list each year, with many triathletes considering the Waco Triathlon the best in Texas. The last Waco Triathlon was held in 1991 and was reimagined as what is now TriWaco in 2009.

For more information about TriWaco, visit triwaco.org.

Fourth on the Brazos

If you are searching for a great fireworks show on July 4, look no further than the city of Waco’s Fourth on the Brazos.

The event gates will open at 6 p.m. at Touchdown Alley at McLane Stadium with entertainment beginning at 7:30 p.m. The Waco Community Band will perform patriotic ceremony music at 9:10 p.m. with the H-E-B Fireworks Extravaganza beginning at 9:30 p.m.

Admission is free although food and drinks will be available for purchase. For more information, visit brazosnightswaco.com/fourth-on-the-brazos.

Julie Campbell Carlson has written for Waco Today since 1997. She’s always looking for interesting tidbits for her column. She can be reached at Julie_Carlson@mygrande.net.