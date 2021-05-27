Around Town: June 2021

Those poets whose works are selected for the 2021 anthology will be invited to a public reading of their poem on Oct. 16 during the 2021 festival. This year, the Waco Cultural Arts Fest will take place Oct. 15-17.

“Last year, we were the only part of the Cultural Arts Fest that was in-person, but we limited the numbers to 30,” Sandi said. “This year, we will be in a huge room in the Waco Convention Center, so we will have plenty of space for a large crowd.”

For more information on submitting a poem, visit wacoartsfest.org/wcaf/wordfest. Poets will be notified by July 31 of their acceptance.

Scavenger Hunt

Scavenger hunts are lots of fun and a great way to see different parts of a city and to learn new facts. In lieu of holding its traditional March for Babies, the Waco March of Dimes will hold a scavenger hunt that says “thank you” to its most generous sponsors, teaches a bit of medical history, and highlights a great organization.

“Our national organization did not want large gatherings to be held this summer, because we are working with a fragile population,” said Ginny Rosario-Hall, manager of donor development for the local March of Dimes. “So we decided to hold a virtual event with an in-person aspect, and we think people will really enjoy it.”