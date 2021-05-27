Around Town: June 2021

A big, and I mean BIG, traveling exhibit will open in June at Baylor’s Mayborn Museum. “The World’s Largest Dinosaurs,” on view from June 5 to Sept. 27, explores the amazing biology of a group of uniquely super-sized dinosaurs: the long-necked and long-tailed sauropods.
Through imaginative exhibits — including the exhibition centerpiece, a life-sized, detailed model of a 60-foot-long Mamenchisaurus — “The World’s Largest Dinosaurs” takes visitors beyond the bones and into the bodies of these titans, shedding light on how heart rate, respiration, metabolism and reproduction are linked to size.
Organized by the American Museum of Natural History in New York, the exhibition draws on paleo-biological research that looks in part to living organisms to make inferences about how these giants — some of which grew to be longer than 150 feet, or the length of four standard city buses — were able to thrive, as a group, for approximately 140 million years.
Distinguished by their colossal size, sauropods included animals of diverse shape, and ornamentation, such as the gigantic Apatosaurus, formerly known as Brontosaurus, a mount of which has been on display in the American Museum of Natural History since 1905. Focusing on the biology and behavior of these diverse creatures, the exhibit builds on a growing body of research that examines dinosaurs as living animals, primarily through comparisons with modern dinosaur relatives.
The exhibition is curated by Mark Norell, division chair and Macaulay Curator of the American Museum of Natural History’s Division of Paleontology, who has done groundbreaking work in the field of dinosaur biology, and features the work of exhibition guest co-curator Martin Sander from the University of Bonn in Germany.
Sander assembled a research team of experts in materials science, animal nutrition, sports medicine, biomechanics and paleontology to address the intriguing question of what sauropods in particular were like as living animals and how they became so large.
In their research, both Norell and Sander look to the closest modern relatives of dinosaurs, such as birds and crocodiles, to make inferences about sauropod biology, and the exhibition includes an array of interactive exhibits and hands-on activities that offer visitors of all ages engaging opportunities to compare sauropods with living animals.
For instance, visitors can compare sauropod teeth with those of modern plant-eaters and carnivores or use a hand pump to discover how much pressure would have been needed to distribute blood through a sauropod’s long neck to its head.
“This exhibition represents a new era of dinosaur research that leverages recent advances in technology and the expertise of multiple scientific disciplines to understand how the largest animals to ever roam the earth actually lived,” Norell said. “It demonstrates how our understanding of these enormous creatures continually evolves and changes in response to new science.”
“The question of sauropod biology, particularly their gigantic size and incredible longevity as a group has interested me for some time,” Sander said. “This exhibition addresses this question through a multi-disciplinary research process that reconstructs the mysteries of sauropod life in vivid detail.”
The Mayborn plans to host a number of special events that tie into the exhibit. On June 28 from 10 to 11:30 a.m. children ages 5 and under and their caregivers can take part in Mayborn Mini Monday: Dinosaurs. Additionally, from 10 a.m. to noon on Tuesdays in June, visitors can take part in dinosaur-themed Tinker Tuesday, a building and crafting program. These programs are free with the price of admission.
Mayborn Museum members and Baylor University students receive free admission. Stay tuned for information on other special dinosaur events.
“The World’s Largest Dinosaurs” exhibit is organized by the American Museum of Natural History, New York (amnh.org) in collaboration with Coolture Marketing of Bogotá, Colombia. Waco’s Community Bank and Trust provided support for the local exhibition. For more information, including a visitor’s guide and an educator’s guide, visit the Mayborn Museum website.
Lawyer/Author
Have you heard of author G. Reading Powell, who writes historical legal mysteries? How about Professor Gerald Powell, who leads Baylor Law’s famed Practice Court program? Yes, you guessed it; they are one in the same.
On May 1 (which happened to be Law Day), Powell, a serious history buff, combined local history with his vast legal knowledge and released “The Sporting House Killing,” his first work of fiction in the planned Catfish Calloway series.
The book takes place in Waco in 1894. The city was a bustling cotton and railroad town with four colleges and 35 churches, but it’s also a place where twice that many brothels flourish in a legalized red-light district known as The Reservation. Late one night at Miss Jessie’s sporting house, a gunshot brings the horrified madam and her bouncer running, only to discover the apparent shooter passed out cold on the floor, naked, with a blood-stained derringer inches away and the victim lifeless on the bed.
When his old war buddy begs Calloway to defend his accused youngster, Catfish is reluctant. He has never forgiven himself for losing his last murder case. Rattled by that courtroom failure and the death of his eldest son, the seasoned lawyer worries he’s lost his touch. But he can’t refuse his friend. With a short list of suspects and little hard evidence, Calloway realizes he’s the only one who believes his client. And with powerful city leaders eager to make an example of the accused, he’s terrified he’ll let his friend down, and another innocent person will swing.
“In early 2018, having previously published law books but not any fiction, I decided to write a novel,” Powell said “It had to be about something I knew, of course, and that narrowed it down to lawyers, trials and Texas. I’ve always thought the period of the 1880s-1890s was an interesting one because the Old West frontier had mostly vanished from these parts by then and the Industrial Age was nosing its way into our culture.
“There was culture here — an opera house, four colleges, three literary clubs, more than a dozen newspapers — but there was also crime aplenty. It seemed to me the perfect setting for a legal thriller.”
When asked if his characters were based on actual Waco residents, Powell points to his author notes.
“Some might doubt whether Catfish Calloway ever existed, there being no mention of him in the historical record,” Powell writes. He does point out that many ancillary characters and locations are part of the public record as is Catfish’s house on Washington Avenue “though title records for some reason don’t reflect his ownership.”
Finding the time to write was Powell’s biggest challenge. He generally woke up early each day and worked on the book for an hour before preparing for his law class — the Practice Court. He finished “The Sporting House Killing” and its follow-up before the pandemic shut everything down. He is now at work on the third book in the series.
“The Sporting House Killing” is not Powell’s first foray into creative writing. He tried to write a novel when he was a young lawyer.
“It was terrible, and I gave up the notion until about 2015 when I decided to try again,” he said. “I wrote another historical novel, but I was really just learning how to write fiction instead of legal briefs and pleadings. That prepared me to write ‘Sporting House’ in 2018 and 2019.”
Powell also hopes to do some local book signings this summer, and some Baylor Law alumni want to set up some out-of-town events. “The Sporting House Killing” is available at Fabled Bookshop & Cafe and on Amazon.
WordFest Submissions
I know a number of people who started writing about their thoughts and even day-to-day activities when they found themselves living through a historic pandemic. More than a few of them wrote poetry.
WordFest, which is one of the subsets of the Waco Cultural Arts Festival, would like to encourage those folks to submit their poems for inclusion in its 2021 poetry anthology.
“This year’s anthology theme is ‘air,’” said Sandi Horton, who directs WordFest. “We think that is a great theme that ties in nicely to what we have been experiencing during COVID.”
Submissions will be accepted from June 1 through July 15. There is no fee for submission. For consideration in the 2021 Waco Cultural Arts Fest WordFest Anthology, poets may submit one poem using the theme of “air.” The poem should include a title and be 24 lines or less in Times New Roman 12 point font with no line longer than 50 characters. In order to be considered, poems must not have been previously published.
“We have a very loyal following, and some fantastic poets who are with us every year,” Sandi said. “We get hundreds of submissions from throughout the U.S. and even internationally every year. I would like to see more local people submit poems. We also encourage kids and college students to submit. They will not be judged against the professional poets.”
Those poets whose works are selected for the 2021 anthology will be invited to a public reading of their poem on Oct. 16 during the 2021 festival. This year, the Waco Cultural Arts Fest will take place Oct. 15-17.
“Last year, we were the only part of the Cultural Arts Fest that was in-person, but we limited the numbers to 30,” Sandi said. “This year, we will be in a huge room in the Waco Convention Center, so we will have plenty of space for a large crowd.”
For more information on submitting a poem, visit wacoartsfest.org/wcaf/wordfest. Poets will be notified by July 31 of their acceptance.
Scavenger Hunt
Scavenger hunts are lots of fun and a great way to see different parts of a city and to learn new facts. In lieu of holding its traditional March for Babies, the Waco March of Dimes will hold a scavenger hunt that says “thank you” to its most generous sponsors, teaches a bit of medical history, and highlights a great organization.
“Our national organization did not want large gatherings to be held this summer, because we are working with a fragile population,” said Ginny Rosario-Hall, manager of donor development for the local March of Dimes. “So we decided to hold a virtual event with an in-person aspect, and we think people will really enjoy it.”
All you need to do to participate in the 2021 March for Babies is download the free Goose Chase app and then search for Waco March for Babies 2021. Enter the password MODWACO and start collecting points. You can earn points for activities such as taking a photo with a purple food to answering some trivia questions (for example, who invented the polio vaccine?). Then on June 12, participants can visit approximately 10 Waco locations and take part in various activities for the in-person scavenger hunt. This portion of the hunt will run from noon to 3 p.m. The scavenger hunt will end June 13.
What began with President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s personal struggle with polio led to the creation of the National Foundation for Infantile Paralysis, better known as March of Dimes. The organization pioneered the vaccine research leading to the eradication of polio in the U.S., and then it shifted focus to address some of the biggest health threats to moms and babies with innovations like folic acid, newborn screening and surfactant therapy.
Today the March of Dimes educates medical professionals and the public about best practices; supports lifesaving research; provides comfort and support to families in neonatal intensive care units; and advocates for those who need its services — moms and babies.
“We have a very caring community, and that was especially so during the last year,” Ginny said. “During the pandemic, we still raised $105,000 that went toward our mission.”
For more information about the Waco March for Babies, contact her at GRosario-Hall@marchofdimes.org or 254-741-1025. You can also visit marchforbabies.org and search for the Waco event.
Summer Camps
Last year, we were right in the thick of the pandemic when summer camps rolled around and most had to cancel. Things look a lot brighter now, and many of the area’s favorite day camps are returning.
The Cameron Park Zoo will offer a brand-new camp for kids ages 12 and up, and it sounds like a blast. The Explore Waco camp will take students hiking in Cameron Park, visit the Mammoth Site and Lake Waco Wetlands, go horseback riding, take a boat trip on the Brazos, have fun at Hawaiian Falls, and even spend the night at the zoo.
“We wanted to create a camp for older students, and we are really excited about this camp,” said Connie Kassner, education director at the zoo. “This camp will run Monday-Friday, with campers staying overnight at a Zoo Snooze on Thursday. Parents will pick up campers Friday morning at 9.”
Explore Waco will be offered twice, June 28-July 2 and July 19-23. The cost to attend is $325 for zoo members and $350 for nonmembers. Camp cost includes all activities. For more information, visit cameronparkzoo.com/education/zoo-camp/.
The Waco Art Center will come back strong in 2021 with five weeks of camps for incoming first-graders through teens, with ages up to 18. Camp classes range from beginning painting to character drawing to photography, with many other themes sure to inspire budding artists.
“Last year we unfortunately had to shut down a lot of our summer camps due to COVID,” said Riley Schmunsler, media art coordinator for the Waco Art Center. “This year, we have 52 awesome camps, and our main focus is to have enriching art projects that are creative, hands-on, and captivating for all of the kids who have been feeling secluded or tired of online education due to the nature of this past year.”
Hillcrest PDS will host summer camps on its campus, so there will have plenty of room for each camp to spread out in its own classroom. The camps still will adhere to the COVID-19 precautions and cleaning policies of Hillcrest PDS to ensure that campers, teachers and staff will be safe while creating.
The Art Center also will have discounts for Art Center members, any family registering multiple siblings for camp, as well as partial and full-ride scholarships for families seeking tuition assistance. Anyone seeking a discount code or scholarship application should email education@artcenterwaco.org with their request.
The first camp will be held the week of June 21 with sessions in the morning and afternoon. Be sure to register early; these camps fill up quickly. To find out more about all the camps, visit artcenterwaco.org/summer-camp. ￼
Julie Campbell-Carlson has written for Waco Today since 1997. She’s always looking for interesting tidbits for her column.
She can be reached at Julie_Carlson@mygrande.net