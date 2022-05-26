Around Town: June 2022

An Instagram feed that features an Italian greyhound who wears elaborate costumes always makes me laugh. There is just something about dogs in clothes that tickles me.

On June 10, 27 dogs will model everything from resort and evening wear to fantastic “Alice in Wonderland” theme pieces as part of Pooches on Parade: Paws in Wonderland, benefiting Fuzzy Friends Rescue. The champagne and runway show will begin at 11 a.m. at The Base at the Extraco Events Center.

“This is a fun, unique event and one of the largest dog style shows in Texas,” said Betsy Robinson, founder of Fuzzy Friends. “If you like dogs and you like to laugh, then you will love Pooches on Parade.”

There will be plenty of gorgeous styles for humans also highlighted during the show. All the human models walking the runway have been fundraising for Fuzzy Friends. The top three will be recognized during the event while the first-place fundraiser will be named Model Wacoan of the Year.

In addition to the style show, Paws in Wonderland will feature a brunch catered by Olive Branch, a silent auction, mystery boxes (buy a box for $50 with the chance to win really fabulous prizes like Jimmy Choo or Michael Kors sunglasses), a raffle for a Louis Vuitton On the Go handbag, and an audible auction for four amazing items.

But the dogs are the big stars of the day. The canines featured were previously at Fuzzy Friends and were adopted or are at the rescue and waiting to be adopted.

“We have had people who rush to Fuzzy Friends after the event to adopt a dog they have seen in the show,” Betsy said. “We will be open from 3 to 5 p.m. after the show so people can come look at the dogs.”

Funds raised from Pooches on Parade will benefit the Angel Heart Medical Fund, which helps pay for lifesaving treatment and procedures for Fuzzy Friends animals.

“We are a no-kill shelter, so when an animal is sick or hurt they get seen by a veterinarian,” she said. “Our local vets are very generous, but these treatments are still costly.”

It has been four years since local residents last attended Pooches on Parade because of COVID-19. The inaugural event took place 22 years ago in a backyard with about 300 people in attendance. Now the event, which normally happens every other year, has grown to an expected crowd of 1,000 guests for 2022.

The rescue houses about 95 dogs and 35 cats at any given time and averages 650 adoptions a year. Fuzzy Friends is a partner with the city of Waco and often pulls dogs from the Waco Humane Society to help free up space there.

Tickets to Pooches on Parade: Paws in Wonderland cost $125 a person. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit fuzzyfriendsrescue.com. (And if you want a laugh, follow iggyboey on Instagram).

Superheroes Exhibit

Visitors to the Mayborn Museum will join forces with iconic DC superheroes, such as Batman, Superman and Wonder Woman, when they swoop into town for DC Super Heroes: Discover Your Superpowers, an interactive exhibition that opened May 21 and will go to Sept. 11.

Families are encouraged to grab their capes and go on an adventure as “reserve superheroes-in-training.” Guests of all ages will develop new skills and learn the importance of teamwork at the Hall of Justice as they work together to solve problems and catch supervillains in a series of fast-paced challenges.

“The characters of the DC Universe are iconic symbols of teamwork, self-discovery, strength and justice that inspire children and families to be more than we are, and do more than we thought we could,” said Dr. Jeffrey H. Patchen, president and CEO of the Children’s Museum of Indianapolis, which produced the exhibit. “When we combine our strengths as a team we accomplish more and can overcome our obstacles together.”

Teamwork is just one element of success, he said.

“When we challenge ourselves mentally and physically, we can gain new skills and learn more about ourselves,” Patchen added.

During this temporary exhibit, recruits will be called on by members of the Justice League to make the world a safer place by battling supervillains in a fictional, crime-infested city. Recruits-in-training will join the DC superheroes in solving problems and catching supervillains in a series of fast-paced challenges in the city and surrounding area.

Other activities include a quiz, where everyone in the family can learn which DC superhero they most resemble. Visitors are encouraged to help Batman in Gotham City fight off the Joker who has sabotaged the Bat-Signal or work with Wonder Woman to rescue artifacts that the Cheetah stole from the Museum of Ancient History.

Children also can attend two special mini-Monday storytimes with local superheroes. On June 6 at 10:30 a.m., John Morris, the voice of the Baylor Bears, will meet with children, while on June 27, Lt. Keith Guillory of the Waco Fire Department will be on hand. Storytimes feature a new book that connects to the museum’s exhibits and collections.

After the story, museum staff will open the Storytime Discovery Chest to reveal new artifacts and explore museum treasures.

For more information about DC Super Heroes: Discover Your Superpowers or for Mayborn hours and ticket prices, visit baylor.edu/mayborn/.

Brazos Nights

My Facebook feed blew up with excited posts when the city of Waco announced that legendary musician Robert Earl Keen would play at Brazos Nights.

Part of Keen’s “I’m Coming Home” tour, the concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. on June 24 at Heritage Square, with REK taking the stage at approximately 9 p.m. This will be the only free concert on Keen’s tour.

A Houston native, Keen has for three decades been regarded as one of the Lone Star State’s finest true singer-songwriters. He was named a Texas A&M Distinguished Alum in 2018 and enjoyed a homecoming at the 2019 Houston Rodeo when he performed with college friend Lyle Lovett ahead of George Strait to the record-breaking audience of over 80,000 attendees.

Now with 21 records to his name, a band of stellar musicians, and thousands of shows under his belt, Keen has announced that he is retiring from the road, which is all the more reason to be in the crowd for his Brazos Nights performance.

This is the first year the city has been able to hold a full slate of Brazos Nights concerts since the pandemic began. Approximately 3,500 people gathered for the season-opening concert in April.

The concerts have been moved to Heritage Square because of the ongoing work on the Waco Suspension Bridge. People are encouraged to bring lawn chairs instead on blankets. Brazos Nights will close its season with the Fourth on the Brazos at Touchdown Alley. More on that in next month’s column.

For more information, visit brazosnightswaco.com.

Baylor Theatre

If you fancy a live indoor performance, then check out Baylor Theatre’s summer productions. “The Lifespan of a Fact” will be performed June 16-18 while “Circle Mirror Transformation” will take the stage June 23-25.

Both productions will begin at 7:30 p.m. in Theatre 11 at the Hooper-Schaefer Fine Arts Center. Summer productions are directed by graduate students who are earning their Master of Fine Arts degree in directing.

The critically acclaimed “The Lifespan of a Fact” deals with the publishing industry and what happens when Jim, a zealous fact-checker, is hired by a noted magazine to work on a famous author’s essay. Written by Jeremy Kareken, David Murrell and Gordon Farrell, the comedy is directed by Marian Barshinger.

“Circle Mirror Transformation” centers on drama classes taught at a community center in Vermont. The play opened off-Broadway in 2009 and has received Obie Awards for Best New American Play, performance, ensemble and directing. The Baylor production is directed by Lucas Skjaret.

Tickets cost $15 for one show or $25 for both shows. Tickets can be purchased by calling the theater box office at 254-710-1865 and will go on sale June 1.

Caritas Golf Classic

A round of golf might be more your style. If so, there is still time to play in the Caritas Golf Classic on June 2 at Cottonwood. Registration and lunch will begin at 11:30 a.m. with a shotgun start following at 1 p.m.

Prizes will be awarded for first, second and third place as well as longest drive and closest to the pin on par 3 holes. Registration for a foursome is $400 with sponsorship opportunities available.

Funds raised from the golf tournament will support Caritas’ many programs. The nonprofit agency probably is best known for its food pantry. In fact, in April alone, 2,896 families were served by Caritas. In addition to nutritious food through its food assistance program, clients have access to diapers, toiletries and feminine hygiene products when inventory is available

Caritas also provides emergency financial assistance for rent/mortgage, utilities, transportation, clothing, household items and prescriptions, when funds are available.

During the summer months, people are encouraged to give to the Fan Club. For the 26% of those living in poverty, summer can mean facing stifling heat with inadequate air conditioning and/or wondering how to pay higher utility bills while keeping food on the table for their family. Caritas helps clients facing these realities by providing them with boxed fans and assisting with utility bills.

Many of those aided are elderly or disabled, and relief from the extreme heat can be life-saving. One can become a member of the Fan Club by donating a new boxed fan or making a monetary gift, which allows Caritas to purchase fans and provide utility assistance during the summer months.

For more information about Caritas programs or the Caritas Golf Classic, visit caritas-waco.org.

Pond Tour

When Waco residents really couldn’t go anywhere because of the pandemic, they started putting more attention into their homes and yards. Many decided to add or expand water features, like ponds and fountains.

To see some of those additions or to get ideas for your own water feature, you should attend the free Heart of Texas Pond Tour on June 25-26.

Each year, the Heart of Texas Water Garden and Pond Society hosts a pond tour where many of the members open up their backyard ponds and water features to the general public to tour and enjoy. This is a great chance for the water feature owners and serious water gardeners to share their piece of paradise with the public.

Some members specialize in raising water lilies, others have koi, fancy goldfish, landscapes with waterfalls, fountains and little rivers, or a combination of these.

“Our 2022 tour will comprise 13 sites,” said pond society member Ron Haft. “There seems to be growing interest in our hobby. Our membership is growing and new members have more than made up for our losses to relocation and health issues. We also have several new members who already want to show next year but just aren’t yet ready this year.”

Not only is this a great opportunity to spend a day seeing some of the best water gardens and ponds in the Central Texas area, but it allows members to promote the joy of, and provide information about the water gardening hobby.

“Our goal again this year is to share our hobby with the public, inform and encourage visitors who are interested in getting involved in ponding and water gardening, and accept donations to help support the Waco Wetlands,” Ron said. “The 2022 event is being sponsored by Webb’s Water Gardens (webbsonline.com). Their generosity is allowing us to focus on promoting the event rather than raising money for printing expenses.

The event is free but visitors can donate at any site (or all). Donations will go to the Waco Wetlands.

“We also encourage folks to visit the wetlands and use the education center there as well as the wonderful nature trails,” Ron said.

The pond tour will run 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 25 and noon to 5 p.m. June 26. For directions, a map and photos of ponds on the tour, visit hotwgps.com. ￼

Julie Campbell Carlson has written for Waco Today since 1997. She’s always looking for interesting tidbits for her column. She can be reached at Julie_Carlson@mygrande.net.