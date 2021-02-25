Around Town: March 2021

Last year, a number of local high school juniors were about to take their bows during the Waco Symphony Council’s annual Belles and Brass presentation, but then the pandemic hit just days before this special night.
This March 20 a number of those kids, who are now seniors in high school, will join the 2021 Belles and Brass at a presentation at the Masonic Grand Lodge of Texas in downtown Waco.
“The event will have a different feel this year with the new location and paired down musicians, but we are thrilled, nonetheless, with the opportunity to give these Belles and Brass a presentation experience,” said Candy Swenke, who is chairing the presentation with Ashley Stephens and JoAn Felton.
“This venue will allow plenty of space for safe social distancing for the participants, the musicians and the audience. Unfortunately, we will not be able to offer a reception with the current COVID restrictions but still hope to make it a fun and memorable event.”
The Waco Symphony Council’s Belles and Brass program is designed to raise awareness of the Waco Symphony Orchestra and to participants in music appreciation, leadership qualities and etiquette. Belles take part in the program their sophomore and junior years of high school while Brass participate their junior year. The program was started in the 1965-66 concert season. This year, 16 Junior Brass and 21 Junior Belles will be presented.
During most years, the high schoolers participate in various activities, such as ushering at symphony concerts and learning team building during a ropes course.
“We were unable to have the ropes course event in the fall, but were able to offer the etiquette lunch at Ridgewood Country Club with Sarah Aynesworth in January,” Candy said. “We held it in the ballroom with plenty of room to space out (two per table) to keep people safe. We also offered an option for participants to attend via Zoom if they were uncomfortable coming in person. We had two-thirds attend in person and one-third on Zoom. We will also offer the music appreciation seminar at the end of February via Zoom.”
The Waco Symphony Orchestra will perform two pieces on the program during the first half of the concert. Maestro Stephen Heyde will conduct a string orchestra and a brass orchestra, with a limited number of musicians due to the restrictions with social distancing necessary on the stage. The second half will be the Belles and Brass presentation.
“I think a lot of these young men and women are excited to have an event for which they need to get dressed up and also to feel involved in their community,” Candy said. “Even with the changes we had to make to keep people safe, we are grateful to be able to offer this opportunity for them to feel connected to their community, to music and to each other. It’s such a wonderful tradition that remains a great way to support the amazing cultural asset that the Waco Symphony Orchestra is to our area.”
The concert will begin at 7:30 pm and a limited number of tickets may be available. If tickets are available, they may be purchased at the Waco Symphony office or online at wacosymphony.com. There will be no tickets sold the day of the concert and there will be no box office available at the venue.
Waco Jazz Orchestra
Back in 1988 at my and Alan’s wedding reception, a fabulous group of musicians kept guests entertained by playing wonderful Big Band and jazz (with an occasional show tune thrown in).
These were musicians like Ed and Carolyn Burleson, Nick Klaras, Joe Johnson and Tommy Riggs. At that time I did not know that they were the lifeblood of the Waco Jazz Orchestra, which held its first concert in 1986.
Now 35 years later, the WJO is still going strong. Every Monday night during the school year, approximately 19 musicians get together to play classic Big Band tunes. During most years the WJO will have two or three concerts each semester, but like much else, the pandemic changed that. However, music lovers are in luck. At 7:30 p.m. March 29 at MCC’s Ball Performing Arts Center the WJO will give a public performance.
“There will be a strict limit on how many people can attend, and even though the concert is free, people must reserve their space. The audience will be physically distanced and everyone must wear a mask,” said Dr. Charles Stern, who plays trumpet with the WJO and also practices family medicine. “We held a concert in November and had a small but excited audience. People are starving for live music.”
The musicians have adjusted to playing in a new way during the pandemic. The musicians wear masks with slits for their instruments and also place bell covers on trombones, saxophones and trumpets.
“Playing in a mask is difficult, and the covers block some of the sound. Breath control can be a challenge,” said Charles, who has played with the WJO since 1993.
The March concert will be tribute to Sammy Nestico, one of giants of Big Band arranging and composing. Nestico died Jan. 17 at the age of 96. Beginning his career at the end of the swing era, Nestico wrote 600 published arrangements, many of them his own compositions. A freelance arranger, he worked especially with the Count Basie Orchestra in 1968, where he composed, arranged and conducted the last 10 albums by Count Basie, four of which earned Grammy Awards.
He composed, arranged or conducted albums for several major stars, including Quincy Jones, Phil Collins, Barbra Streisand, Michael Buble, Frank Sinatra and Bing Crosby. He was also a respected trombonist.
The WJO also holds a fundraiser concert each year to raise money for McLennan Community College music scholarships. The orchestra has tentatively set May 8 for its concert at the Hippodrome. The night will feature high-caliber Los Angeles jazz musicians, who happen to be husband and wife. Vocalist Calabria Foti has performed with Streisand, Willie Nelson and Paul McCartney, while trombonist Bob McChesney can be heard on recordings by Buble and Rod Stewart, among others.
Stay tuned for more information on the fundraiser concert. The March concert will be limited to 100 attendees. General admission tickets may be reserved through the MCC box office at 299-8200 or boxoffice@mclennan.edu. Tickets will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. Face coverings and social distancing will be required.
Theater Offerings
Baylor Theatre has learned how to perform streaming live performances. Theater students cut their teeth in the fall when the department held six different productions. During the spring semester, expect four shows, including an original production and an award-winning musical.
The musical “Urinetown,” with music by Mark Hollmann, lyrics by Hollmann and Greg Kotis and book by Greg Kotis, will stream March 18-21. It opened on Broadway in 2001, was nominated for 10 Tony Awards and won three. The Baylor production will feature a cast of 16 and will be directed by Lisa Denman.
“This hilarious satire about greed, class, revolution and musical theater, takes us to a time and place where water is scarce and breaking the rules gets you a one-way ticket to ‘Urinetown,’” Lisa said. “This Tony-winning musical comedy follows the story of a champion who emerges to lead the people to freedom, but finds that freedom is elusive. With upbeat music and absurd characters, this little musical with a big heart — and let’s face it, a terrible title — is a true delight.”
The Baylor cast began rehearsals virtually but switched to in-person toward the beginning of the semester. However, the cast can return to virtual rehearsals if needed.
“Our students have some extra incentive to stay safe and healthy. The students are doing well with virtual performances and are producing quality productions,” said Breshena Crosby, box office manager and a Baylor Theatre alumna.
“Urinetown” will be at 7:30 p.m. March 18-20 and at 2 p.m. March 21. Tickets will go on sale March 4 and will cost $15 per person.
Another production will open the first weekend of March. “Marking Time,” by theater professor Stan Denman, will run at 7:30 p.m. March 3-6 with a matinee performance at 2 p.m. March 7. Other spring productions will include Ken Ludwig’s “Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery” and Shakespeare’s “Much Ado About Nothing.” Additionally, Baylor Theatre’s productions of “Sister Suffragettes” and “Shadow of a Christmas Carol,” which ran during the fall, can be viewed on YouTube.
For more information about these spring productions, visit baylor.edu/theatre. To purchase tickets, visit showtix4u.com/event-details/45252.
Waco Civic Theatre
Have you been watching “Bridgerton,” the wildly popular series on Netflix? Its setting is Regency England in 1813. Do you know what else is set during the Regency? The books of Jane Austen, including her work “Emma.” The Waco Civic Theatre will stream its production of “Emma,” with a cast of 11, the last weekend in March.
The romantic comedy follows Emma Wodehouse, who has no desire to marry but loves playing matchmaker to the people of Highbury. “Emma” was Jane Austen’s final book published during the author’s lifetime and has been adapted to stage, film and television a number of times. The film “Clueless” is loosely based on “Emma.”
The Waco Civic Theatre’s production was just days away from premiering last year, when COVID-19 shut down live theater. The production has been recast because some of the original actors, especially some Baylor students, were unavailable.
“Emma” will mark the fourth Waco Civic Theatre production to be streamed. January’s production of “You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown,” which also had been derailed in 2020 because of the pandemic, proved popular. WCT Executive Director Eric Shephard hopes “Emma” will build on that success.
“Our ‘Charlie Brown’ cast was very excited to do a show, to be around other actors,” Eric said. “It was an adjustment to not have a live audience to laugh at jokes and applaud, but streaming was a very positive experience for them, and we think ‘Emma’ will be the same.”
The Civic Theatre also has held workshops for kids, including two that began in February and will run through March. Its children’s workshop at Halloween was completely full. Both spring workshops strictly follow health protocols and will feature recitals. The WCT also is planning its two summer musicals that are geared for children.
“We have a fair amount of confidence that those will happen. We are very hopeful for summer,” Eric said.
Tickets to stream “Emma” will cost $10. For more information, visit the Waco Civic Theatre’s Facebook page or call 751-0311.
Verner Award
I would bet that Dr. E. Farley Verner never thought he would contend with a global pandemic, but the infectious disease specialist has been the local voice of knowledge during COVID. On Dec. 17, Verner was presented with the McLennan County Medical Society Presidential Distinguished Service Award in a ceremony via Zoom.
Chosen to receive this award by the MCMS president and board of directors, Dr. Verner has a long history of service in the medical community, primarily with the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District, serving as the McLennan County health authority since 2003.
“Dr. Verner has exhibited wisdom and fortitude in providing our county with the best possible guidance during such a pivotal and challenging time in our history,” said Dr. William McCunniff, 2020 MCMS president. “As this pandemic has evolved, time and time again Dr. Verner has stood in the gap as a medical voice who always did the right thing, even when it wasn’t popular.”
Dr. Verner graduated medical school from the University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston, completed his internal medicine residency training at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston and subsequently completed an infectious disease fellowship in 1985, after which he moved to Waco to join Dr. Scott Lea in forming Waco Infectious Disease Associates.
In his 37-year career Dr. Verner has worked with the local hospitals, serving Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest on the drug utilization and internal medicine quality assurance committees, as chairman of the pharmacy and therapeutics committee, and as chief of internal medicine.
At Ascension Providence, he has served on many committees, including credentials, pharmacy and therapeutics, the executive committee, and infectious control and isolation, during which he helped write policy. He also served as chief of internal medicine, president of the medical staff, and board member and chair of the continuous quality improvement board, and along with Dr. Lea, was instrumental in the opening of the Wound Care Center in 1998.
A longtime member of the McLennan County Medical Society, Dr. Verner received its Gold-Headed Cane Award in 2014 and in both 1996 and 2008, he was recognized with the Aynesworth Award for Outstanding Volunteer Faculty in the Family Health Center Residency Program.
Dr. Verner has also served on many boards, including the McLennan County Medical Education and Research Foundation, the Heart of Texas Community Health Center, McLennan County AIDS/HIV Resources and Education Services, Red Cross advisory board, Planned Parenthood of Central Texas, Hillcrest Hospice Home Health advisory board and the United Way.
After accepting the award, Verner thanked his family, clinic staff and the “tireless, unsung heroes of this epidemic” at the health district. “We cannot rely on the vaccine as our only effort; we need wider acceptance of mask use.” he stated. “I urge everyone to exercise your right to care for others — wear your mask and get the vaccine.”