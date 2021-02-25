Around Town: March 2021

During most years, the high schoolers participate in various activities, such as ushering at symphony concerts and learning team building during a ropes course.

“We were unable to have the ropes course event in the fall, but were able to offer the etiquette lunch at Ridgewood Country Club with Sarah Aynesworth in January,” Candy said. “We held it in the ballroom with plenty of room to space out (two per table) to keep people safe. We also offered an option for participants to attend via Zoom if they were uncomfortable coming in person. We had two-thirds attend in person and one-third on Zoom. We will also offer the music appreciation seminar at the end of February via Zoom.”

The Waco Symphony Orchestra will perform two pieces on the program during the first half of the concert. Maestro Stephen Heyde will conduct a string orchestra and a brass orchestra, with a limited number of musicians due to the restrictions with social distancing necessary on the stage. The second half will be the Belles and Brass presentation.