Around Town: March 2022

A deep-fried potato pancake fritter stuffed with pulled pork and mac and cheese served on a hoagie bun, coleslaw and secret sauce. Catered Delights of Ennis calls this concoction a Texas BBQ Po’ Boy and will have it available as its signature dish at the 2022 Texas Food Truck Showdown on March 19 at Heritage Square.
Celebrity judging of food truck dishes kicks off the full day of activities for the event, presented by Texas Farm Bureau. Food trucks will sell their signature dish from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and the public will determine the People’s Choice award winner.
Trucks will accept only Tasty Tickets during this time to speed up food lines and focus on serving their signature dish. One Tasty Ticket costs $5 and will buy one 4-ounce signature dish from any truck.
A panel of judges will determine the overall champion and category winners. This year’s panel will include Lilian Halabi, owner and baker of Lily’s Cakes and winner of a Food Network “Cake Wars” competition; Rhonda Featherston, H-E-B’s Waco community coordinator; and Tré Baldwin, associate pastor at Victorious Life Church.
The Texas Food Truck champion will be announced around 4:30 p.m. Food trucks will re-open for dinner with full menus from 4 to 8 p.m. and will stop taking tickets. A beer and wine garden will be available from 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. and sodas and water also will be available.
Food won’t be the only thing on the menu. Live music and entertainment will start at noon, while a kids zone will feature a monster mural, a petting zoo with 25 animals and other family-friendly activities. Local artists will sell unique pieces and products from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at a pop-up market.
The Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce hosts the Texas Food Truck Showdown and expects a huge turnout.
“We haven’t held the event since 2019 so we know people will be excited that it is back,” said Alivia Zepeda, director of signature events for the chamber. “Baylor’s Bearathon also is that weekend, so many folks will be downtown. We anticipate 20,000 people to drop by the event.”
For more information about the Texas Food Truck Showdown, visit thetexasfoodtruckshowdown.com.
Fitness Program
Winter weather, cedar fever and post-holiday blahs have done a number on my fitness, but I plan to do something about that. I have enrolled in the Waco Women’s Training Program, an eight-week fitness program for women of all activity levels. Sounds perfect.
Hosted by the Waco Striders Running Club, the 2022 program will kick off on March 24 and will continue every Thursday for eight weeks. As the capstone of the program, participants take part in the Best 5K on the Brazos in downtown Waco on May 14.
“This program is for everyone, from walkers to experienced runners who want to increase their times,” said Ruel Sword, who has directed the Waco Women’s Training Program for six years. “We have teens taking part and women who are in their 80s. We divide everyone up into pace groups that have a dedicated, experienced leader who will help them reach their fitness goals.”
Each weekly session will start at Bledsoe Miller Recreation Center at 6 p.m. with a group run along with the Cameron Park riverwalk. After the run, participants will return to the center for a healthy snack, to cross-train utilizing various fitness methods, and to discuss topics related to fitness, including apparel, nutrition, injuries, therapy and goal-setting.
In fact, the opening session will feature an elite professional runner who will speak on posture and breathing. Additionally, a great pair of running shoes will be raffled off.
Prizes are part of the program’s motivational strategy. Participants who arrive on time will be entered to win door prizes while more door prizes will be drawn for those who stay for the entire night.
Ruel wants to assure women who might worry they don’t have the time to commit to eight Thursdays that they won’t miss out.
“We don’t keep attendance. It is fine to miss a week,” she said. “Everyone will know what their ‘homework’ is for that week, so they can keep up with the program. We also realize that all our participants will not become lifelong runners, but we know they will learn about ways to increase their fitness.”
The program costs $70 and includes eight weeks of training with pace group leaders, program Dri-Fit T-shirt, entry for the Best 5K on the Brazos goal race, goal race T-shirt, as well as opportunities each session to win door prizes and an end-of-program swag bag.
The program went virtual in 2020. The group met one time before the lockdown scuttled meetings. The program did not meet in 2021, so Ruel is glad to get back to an in-person event.
“I have met amazing women who I normally would not have had the chance to meet” she said. “It truly is a special program that supports women’s health and we have a blast.”
Registration is required. No strollers, children, animals or headphones are allowed. To register, visit runsignup.com/wwtp2022.
H-E-B Celebrity Cookoff
I greatly admire teachers who have kept students engaged during this odd time. I especially applaud teachers who have developed innovative ways to teach kids.
Many Waco ISD teachers have seen their novel classroom ideas come to life with help from the Waco ISD Education Foundation. Each year, the foundation supports teachers and administrators by providing funds for creative, educational programs and projects that are not covered by school budgets or tax dollars.
But where does the foundation get the money to fund those grants? Most of it comes from the H-E-B Celebrity Cookoff, in which local professional and amateur chefs prepare a favorite item for guests to sample.
The cookoff was forced into a two-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, but will be back on March 25 at the all-new Base at the Extraco Events Center. The event will begin at 7 p.m. and food will be served until 9 (or until it runs out, whichever comes first).
Approximately 32 chefs will prepare everything from appetizers to entrees to desserts (I remember sampling a vegetarian shrimp cocktail that used cauliflower instead of shrimp; it was yummy).
In addition to lots of great food, the evening will include exciting live and silent auctions, the popular “Tops & Tails” game (similar to heads or tails) and an open bar.
A panel of judges will pick award-winning food items based on taste and creativity, and event guests will vote on their “People’s Choice” favorites with dollars at each chef’s table. Prize categories will include best appetizer, entrée and dessert, best presentation, most creative, best use of H-E-B products, both “amateur” and “professional assistance” winners for People’s Choice and Top Chef.
“Those funds for our grants would not be possible without the generous efforts of our volunteer chefs,” said Stephanie Hines, foundation executive director.
The foundation continued to award grants during the pandemic. In fact, before the end of the 2020-21 school year, the foundation awarded $119,724 to 27 teachers whose grant applications were approved for funding for the 2021-22 school year.
Last year’s grant projects encompassed a wide array of topics and areas, from molecular gastronomy, gardening and virtual reality to murals, coding and engineering, philanthropy through libraries and even ukuleles. This year’s grants will be awarded in May.
Tickets to the H-E-B Celebrity Cookoff cost $375 a couple. For more information, contact Stephanie at 254-755-9510 or Stephanie.Hines@wacoisd.org.
Crawfish for CASA
Music from the ’80s is absolutely the best dance music. No question. If you want to move your feet to one of the top ’80s cover bands, then make plans to attend Crawfish for CASA on April 1.
The zany Spazmatics will be back at one of the city’s most popular fundraising events, which was canceled in 2020 and streamed last year. This year’s live event will begin at 7 p.m. at The Base and will feature a silent auction, an open bar and great food.
Don’t worry if you don’t like crawfish; there will plenty of other Cajun options, like chicken gumbo.
CASA of McLennan County actually started as a program under the Advocacy Center for Crime Victims and Children but became its own entity in 2012. Today, it is one of over 70 programs affiliated through the Texas CASA network, with approximately 85 volunteers advocating for almost 200 children annually.
CASA, which stands for Court Appointed Special Advocates, relies on volunteers. A CASA volunteer is appointed to a child and becomes the guardian ad litem, a person the court appoints to investigate what solutions would be in the “best interests of a child.”
The CASA gets to know him or her while speaking to everyone involved in the child’s life, including family members, teachers, doctors, lawyers and social workers. The information they gather and their recommendations help the court make informed decisions. CASA volunteers commit to a child until the case is closed and the child is in a safe, permanent home.
“There are no special skills to become a CASA,” said Lucas Land, director of communication and development. “We provide all training and support. We have a higher rate of children in foster care than other counties of our size, and the need for advocates is really high.”
CASA provides volunteers with a free, 32-hour training curriculum, including classroom instructions, courtroom observation, homework and a post-training interview.
The pandemic did not slow down the process. According to Lucas, the process actually became easier when hearings were moved to Zoom.
“The court is still on Zoom and will be for the foreseeable future,” he said. “We found that it is easier to get all the different stakeholders together online rather than waiting for a hearing at the courthouse.”
Crawfish for CASA is the organization’s major fundraising event. Tickets cost $125 a person or $1,000 for a table for 10. Other sponsorships are available.
For more information, visit casaforeverychild.org.
Leadership Conference
After taking a break last year because of the pandemic, Youth Connection is gearing up for its 25th annual Moving Forward: Effective Ways to Impact Others professional conference. The organization also will hold a conference planned particularly for teens the day before, and both leadership training events will feature two dynamic motivational speakers.
The “Making Choices” youth conference will take place from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. March 2 at the Exchange Event Center in McGregor. Speakers Kevin Tutt and Michael Daggs will hold three sessions that teach ways for youth in grades 8-12 to be successful in life.
A lunch session will feature talks by Waco Mayor Dillon Meek, city of Waco Police Chief Sheryl Victorian and Baylor “B” Club executive director and former pro football player Walter Abercrombie.
The cost to attend the youth conference will cost $20 and includes lunch.
Beginning at 8:45 a.m. on March 3, Tutt and Daggs will provide beneficial information for those working in business, education, church, health care or even their personal life. The professional conference will take place at ESC Region 12, 2101 W. Loop 340.
Sessions include “Motivating Yourself and Others,” “Managerial Courage,” “Time Management Goals, Plans, Strategies and Activities that Lead to Success” and “Engage Life — Get Back in The Game.”
Additionally, Dr. Jon Singletary, dean of Baylor’s Garland College of Social Work, will speak during a lunch session on managing depression and anxiety. The cost of the conference will be $75, which includes lunch. The conference will end at 4:30 p.m.
For more than a decade, Michael Daggs has been a leading voice in maximizing individual and workplace impact. Michael’s background in providing professional development in multiple industries has made him an authority in personal and corporate leadership.
Since 2006, Kevin Tutt has inspired, entertained and helped advance more than 1,000 organizations in the areas of commitment, positivity, attitude, change and engagement.
“There are no other training opportunities like this for professionals and students offered in the community,” said Youth Connection Executive Director Carolyn Nichols. “Our speakers will bring timely and usable information to the conference attendees.”
For more information, call 254-202-8480 or email Carolyn at wacotx.youthconnection@gmail.com.
Date Change
The recent omicron surge caused the Advocacy Center for Crime Victims and Children to postpone its Mardi Gras Ball. The fundraising event will now take place June 25 at The Base, 4401 Bosque Blvd. ￼
Julie Campbell Carlson has written for Waco Today since 1997. She’s always looking for interesting tidbits for her column.
She can be reached at Julie_Carlson@mygrande.net