Around Town: March 2022

“This program is for everyone, from walkers to experienced runners who want to increase their times,” said Ruel Sword, who has directed the Waco Women’s Training Program for six years. “We have teens taking part and women who are in their 80s. We divide everyone up into pace groups that have a dedicated, experienced leader who will help them reach their fitness goals.”

Each weekly session will start at Bledsoe Miller Recreation Center at 6 p.m. with a group run along with the Cameron Park riverwalk. After the run, participants will return to the center for a healthy snack, to cross-train utilizing various fitness methods, and to discuss topics related to fitness, including apparel, nutrition, injuries, therapy and goal-setting.

In fact, the opening session will feature an elite professional runner who will speak on posture and breathing. Additionally, a great pair of running shoes will be raffled off.

Prizes are part of the program’s motivational strategy. Participants who arrive on time will be entered to win door prizes while more door prizes will be drawn for those who stay for the entire night.

Ruel wants to assure women who might worry they don’t have the time to commit to eight Thursdays that they won’t miss out.