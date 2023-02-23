Alan and I attend events of all kinds each year, from church parties to zoo picnics to major fundraisers. One of our most fun parties in 2022 was the annual Crawfish for CASA, featuring the great ’80s cover band, the Spazmatics.

After we gorged ourselves with crawfish and other Cajun delicacies, we danced until we were about to drop, so you can bet I have marked March 31 on my calendar for the 2023 event.

Beginning at 7 p.m. at The Base, Crawfish for CASA will feature an auction, open bar and buffet, and of course, plenty of dancing. The mood is laid-back and the attire is casual. Like last year, the event is expected to sell out.

Funds raised will benefit CASA, which stands for Court Appointed Special Advocates. CASA of McLennan County actually started as a program under the Advocacy Center for Crime Victims and Children but became its own entity in 2012. Today, it is one of over 70 programs affiliated through the Texas CASA network.

A CASA volunteer is appointed to a child who has been removed from his or her home and becomes the guardian ad litem, a person the court appoints to investigate what solutions would be in the “best interests of a child.”

The CASA gets to know the child while speaking to everyone involved in the child’s life, including family members, teachers, doctors, lawyers and social workers. The information they gather and their recommendations help the court make informed decisions. CASA volunteers commit to a child until the case is closed and the child is in a safe, permanent home. In 2022, 110 volunteers served 269 children.

“We always need more CASAs, who help ensure that no child falls through the cracks,” said Lucas Land, director of communication and development for CASA of McLennan County. “There are 500 children in care in McLennan County. We would like all these children to have a dedicated CASA.”

CASA was able to help “Rose” with her granddaughter “Naomi” (names changed to protect the privacy of the individuals). Naomi was removed from her home due to abuse and neglect when she was 2½ years old. She went through several foster care families and was removed from her school and daycare because of problems with aggression.

Naomi came to live with her grandmother at age 4. Naomi continued her violent tantrums, but Rose realized that rocking her grandchild would help calm her down. Rose asked Naomi’s CASA if the organization could help provide a rocking chair since Rose was unable to afford one herself.

CASA used funds earmarked for direct needs to purchase a rocking chair for Rose, who saw immediate results. She reported that Naomi had not had a tantrum in the two weeks since the rocking chair arrived at the house.

There are more stories like that one. Having those direct funds and recruiting and training CASA volunteers depend on successful fundraising events, like Crawfish for CASA. Tickets cost $125 a person or $1,000 for a table for 10. Other sponsorships are available.

For additional information, contact CASA at 254-304-7982 or recruiter@casaforeverychild.org. To purchase tickets for Crawfish for CASA, visit bit.ly/crawfish4casa2023.

Mission Waco Banquet

“This last year has proven to be another year of seeing the faithfulness of God. From watching people lifted off the streets and reunited with families to the small businesses we’ve helped empower low-income single moms in Haiti to start, we continue to be blown away by how God moves,” said John Calaway, executive director of the locally-based Mission Waco/Mission World.

In 2022, the nonprofit organization served 525 families at its Christmas Toy Store; saw 840 patients at its free health clinic; served 7,116 breakfasts to the homeless; helped 59 people move off the streets and into permanent housing and jobs; collected 8,000 pounds of trash with the Street Sweep Homeless Employment Program; and gave $54,329 give in Wellspring Scholarships, to name just a few accomplishments.

Mission Waco will celebrate these and other successes and acknowledge its volunteers and donors at its annual banquet on March 14 at The Base. A reception and program exhibits will begin at 5:30 p.m. with dinner beginning at 6 p.m. Alan Graham, founder and CEO of Austin’s Mobile Loaves & Fishes will deliver the banquet’s keynote address.

In 1998, Alan and four friends began delivering meals to homeless men and women from the back of a green minivan. Alan readily admits that the group’s original approach for serving the homeless had some flaws, but with the help of a formerly homeless man, Houston Flake, they perfected the model that Mobile Loaves & Fishes successfully uses today

Since its founding, MLF volunteers have served more than 5 million meals to homeless men and women living on the streets of Austin, and the organization has spawned similar food truck ministries in other cities across the U.S.

Alan also is the lead visionary behind MLF’s Community First! Village — a 51-acre master planned development in northeast Austin that provides affordable, permanent housing and a supportive community for men and women coming out of chronic homelessness. The author of “Welcome Homeless: One Man’s Journey of Discovering the Meaning of Home,” Alan also is the host of the Gospel Con Carne podcast, which explores the woundedness of society through untold stories of individuals who have encountered homelessness.

Tickets to the annual banquet cost $60 per person with tables for eight starting at $450. Various sponsorships are available. For more information, visit missionwaco.org/events/mission-waco-annual-celebration-banquet/.

Symphony of the City

Three beautiful homes in the Badger Ranch subdivision will be on display during the Waco Symphony Council’s Symphony of the City fundraiser. Guests at the “Magic of Music,” a progressive cocktail party, will enjoy food, musical entertainment, wine pull, silent auction and more at the event on April 1. The “Magic of Music” will begin at 6 p.m. General admission costs $225 per person.

“Guests will either go to House A or B and then will switch at a certain time,” said Betsy Reeder, who is chairing the event with Dianne Sawyer. “Everyone will get together at the third house for dessert and champagne.”

Funds raised from Symphony of the City go to support the Waco Symphony Orchestra. The council provides financial resources to the WSO to fund scholarships to Baylor music students who play in the Waco Symphony, sponsors WSO concerts each year, and endows the Waco Symphony Council conductor’s chair, which is funded through the Waco Symphony Foundation.

“In November, we were thrilled to reintroduce the in-person Children’s Concert in conjunction with the Baylor Symphony Orchestra. More than 3,500 area schoolchildren attended one of three concerts offered that day giving the opportunity to experience a narrated symphony concert first-hand,” said Suzanne Alexander, president of the council.

Last year the Texas Association of Symphony Orchestras recognized the Children’s Concert in the education category for its innovative method of continuing to bring music to children in schools.

The council also sponsors the Symphony Belle Program for sophomore and junior girls and the Symphony Brass program for junior boys. The Belles and Brass enjoy leadership and service training, as well as seminars in music appreciation and concert and dining etiquette. It also offers a unique social opportunity for students in a variety of different high schools to get to know one another. The Belles and Brass serve as greeters at WSO concerts.

“We are so excited to be planning a fun presentation and black-tie gala for the 23 junior belles and 13 brass,” said Laura Pattillo, who is chairing the Belle and Brass program with Evey Ellis. “The presentation will be held at the Midway High School auditorium at 7 p.m. on March 25, and tickets are $25 per person for this event. Then the formal gala will be held at Ridgewood Country Club at 8:30 p.m., following the conclusion of the presentation. We will have music by The Grooves, dancing, a dinner buffet and drinks at the gala. Tickets are $175 for adults and $75 for those under 21.”

The Waco Symphony Orchestra is celebrating its 60th anniversary this year and is holding a special diamond anniversary raffle with five amazing prizes. Winners could take home an antique diamond brooch, a diamond necklace from Di’Amore Fine Jewelers, a pair of Nile crocodile custom-designed boots, a $1,200 gift certificate from Twenty Toes Photography or a couples diamond spa package from La Bella. Raffle tickets cost $20 a ticket or 10 tickets for $100. Winners will be drawn at the April 20 concert.

The WSO will be back on stage on March 18 with its “Orchestral Magic” concert. The WSO’s second music director finalist, Wesley Schulz, will conduct. Actor John Coons will join the orchestra to tell the tale of “The Sorcerer’s Apprentice” made famous in Walt Disney’s film, “Fantasia!”

“Broadway Magic,” the April WSO concert, will feature Emmy, Grammy, Tony and SAG Award nominee Norm Lewis, who is starring in the national tour of the Tony Award-winning production of “A Soldier's Play.” Lewis recently portrayed Caiaphas in the award-winning NBC television special “Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert!” alongside John Legend, Sara Bareilles and Alice Cooper.

For more information on the Waco Symphony Council, visit wacosymphonycouncil.com. For information about the Waco Symphony Orchestra, visit wacosymphony.com.

Nacho Daddy Car Show

The Hewitt Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual Nacho Daddy Car and Motorcycle Show and Concert from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 18 at Warren Park. Guests can expect to see approximately 100 cars, ranging from foreign sports cars to classic vehicles to hot rods and more and can vote for the “best of” in 15-20 categories.

The day event, which is presented by H-E-B, also will include a concert by the Chris Low Band, vendors, food trucks, an auction and corn hole tournament. Children will find lots of fun at the Kids Zone, with Skate Waco activities, a D1 obstacle course, a Nerf tag area with Dart ’Em Up, face painting and photo booth. The Hewitt Library will be out there as will the Hewitt police and fire departments.

Car entries cost $30, but admission is free. Cash and/or canned good donations for Hunger Free MISD are encouraged. Food truck costs and special activities, such as Bash and Crash RC Rentals apply.

Hunger Free MISD sends backpacks of nutritious food home with food-insecure Midway students over weekends and holiday breaks. Students are selected from all ages and campuses based on counselor recommendations and parent acknowledgement.

Last year, more than 3,000 people attended the Nacho Daddy Car Show. The Hewitt Chamber of Commerce also hosts an annual banquet in the winter, and a golf tournament and Spooktacular in the fall and partners with the city on its Easter egg hunt, Christmas tree lighting and National Night Out. A new event, Battle of the Burgers, will take place in June (watch for more information on that in a later Around Town.) For more information, visit hewittchamber.com/nacho/.

Best 5K on the Brazos

You have heard on a “runner’s high?” I’m not sure I achieved that, but I certainly felt triumphant after completing the 2022 Best 5K on the Brazos, my first such race. I can’t run in the 2023 race (because of a certain daughter’s graduation), but you can, thanks to the Waco Women’s Training Program.

The eight-week fitness program is geared for women of all fitness levels — from walkers to speedsters and everyone in between. Hosted by the Waco Striders Running Club, the 2023 program will kick off on March 23 and will meet from 6 to 7:30 pm. every Thursday through May 11 at the Bledsoe-Miller Community Center. As the capstone, participants will take part in the 2023 Best 5K on the Brazos in downtown Waco on May 13.

During the weekly sessions, participants work with a pace group, led by experienced local female runners who love the sport and are passionate about women’s health and fitness. All participants will receive a survey that explains the various pace groups and will help with selecting the appropriate group.

“The great thing is that participants are free to change pace groups as they wish,” said Ruel Sword, who directs the Waco Women’s Training Program. “If the pace group they chose is too difficult or not challenging enough, the ladies are free to move up or down.”

Each session features roadwork that gently bumps up each week until all are at their goal pace. “Homework” also is a part of the program, with prescribed running taking place during the week. Don’t worry if you have to miss a Thursday; the homework will keep you on track.

“If the goal is to walk the 5K goal race, we start the ladies walking four minutes and taking a 30-second break and repeating that for 10 minutes,” Ruel said. “The following week, the ladies would be bumped up to walking for six minutes and taking a 30-second break and repeating that for 20 minutes. We bump up each week in intensity and time until we are all at goal pace.”

Each Thursday session also includes fun cross-training experiences, such as yoga and dance. Additionally, speakers will focus on various topics, including proper apparel, nutrition, injuries, therapy and goal setting. Last year, we heard from an elite running group about posture and breathing.

Prizes are part of the program’s motivational strategy. Participants who arrive on time will be entered to win great door prizes while more door prizes will be drawn for those who stay for the entire night.

“I encourage any lady who is ready to begin their fitness journey or would like to improve their current fitness level to join us,” Ruel said. “Trust me when I say we have a ton of fun and Waco Women's Training Program is such a positive, encouraging environment of women supporting women. I also encourage any potential participant who has questions or a hesitation about joining us to shoot me an email and we can chat.”

Enrollment in the Waco Women’s Training Program costs $70 and includes eight weeks of training with the pace Group Leaders, a program T-shirt, entry to the goal race, race T-shirt, chances to win fabulous door prizes and an end-of-program swag bag.

To register or for more information, visit runsignup.com/Race/TX/Waco/WacoWomensTrainingProgram.