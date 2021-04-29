Around Town: May 2021

“It can’t happen to my family.” That was Lindsey Mallard’s mindset about sexual assault. But two years ago, Lindsey discovered a family member was a victim. The family was directed to go to the Advocacy Center for Crime Victims and Children for forensic interviews and counseling. That experience has made Lindsey a tireless advocate for the Advocacy Center.
“The counselors were hands-down the best and walked us through every step of the legal process and taught our family how to recover from this trauma, she said. “They were and still are our biggest cheerleaders and I will be forever grateful to each one of them.”
Lindsey will share her story at Mardi Gras in May at the Baylor Club on May 22. The Advocacy Center usually holds its big gala in February, but there wasn’t much celebrating going on this year, what with COVID-19 and “Snowmeggedon” (although the increasing numbers of folks getting vaccinated certainly were a positive.) So the organization decided to postpone its biggest annual fundraising event until vaccination numbers were up and COVID cases were down.
The evening will feature dinner and dancing to the sounds of Manhattan Reception, a photo booth, wine and spirits pull, mystery boxes, live and silent auction, and Sponsor a Bear (children who are crime victims are given a stuffed animal to give a sense of comfort). Guests also will receive a sweet treat when they leave.
“Mardi Gras in May will let people dress up and have a fun night out. I think we need that more than ever,” said Alison Sorley, director of development.
“No one likes to discuss the topic of child sexual assault because it is uncomfortable, but by avoiding the topic we are only adding to the problem,” she said. “We must talk about it and we must educate our children on body safety to prevent them from becoming a victim. We need to better equip our children with the tools to recognize inappropriate situations and teach them how to respond.”
Lindsey created a Facebook page and group “Break the Silence.” This is a private group in which she posts educational materials to bring awareness to child sexual abuse. She also posts links to community resources available to victims and victims’ families. It is not a hotline or group to report abuse. She also uses her social media following on Break the Silence to raise money for the Advocacy Center.
“I’ve made it my mission to help break the cycle of abuse and the first step in prevention is education,” she said. “It’s never too early to start teaching your children about body safety.”
The Advocacy Center for Crime Victims and Children began in 1976 as the Waco Rape Crisis Center. It has grown into an umbrella agency with three programs, the Children’s Advocacy Center (CAC), and serves six counties. Last year, the center conducted 502 forensic interviews with children 17 and under that have made an outcry of abuse, or if abuse is suspected or if the child has witnessed a crime.
It also performed 130 forensic medical examinations by a sexual assault forensic examiner; provided counseling and advocacy services to 1,157 primary and secondary victims of crime; and presented 1,089 prevention-related programs.
The Mardi Gras Ball enables the Advocacy Center to provide these services, but Alison said the pandemic has made fundraising a challenge.
“We usually have three or four fundraising events a year, but we are blessed by a community that is supportive of our mission,” she said. “And our mission is to help victims of all crimes, not just sexual assault or crimes against children.”
“Giving back to The Advocacy Center has helped my healing and given me hope that good still exists in this world,” Lindsey said.
Tickets to the Mardi Gras Ball cost $200 a person with tables for 10 priced at $2,500. For more information, visit advocacycntr.org.
Attic Treasures
I read the other day that the pandemic has created a furniture shortage, so if you are looking for furniture at an affordable price, then you will want to check out Historic Waco Foundation’s Attic Treasures.
This annual fundraiser is the perfect place to pick up unique finds of furniture, glassware, décor, art and more. The sale will have a wide variety of vintage, antique, new and used items, but will not include clothes, TVs, large appliances, cribs and such. All purchases from Attic Treasures help support the mission of Historic Waco Foundation to continue preserving history for generations to come.
The sale will open to the public on Friday, April 30, and will run until Sunday, May 2, at 4328 W. Waco Drive, next to Mardel. The hours are from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 30-May 1 and noon to 5 p.m. May 2. Admission is free, and masks will be required.
While HWF has started up some in-person events, like Attic Treasures and some Family Fun Days, its spring lecture will be online at a May date to be announced. Ashley Thornton, creator of Act Waco Locally and Waco Walks, will focus on Waco’s historic hotels, such as The Roosevelt, which was built in 1927 and was one of the first Hilton hotels.
“I was a history major for a while, but ultimately graduated in English. I mainly got interested in Waco history through walking around town,” she said.
Ashley turned to Baylor’s Texas Collection, books about Waco’s history, and the internet to conduct much of her research.
“Once I started digging into the topic, it has been super interesting,” she said. “I had never really thought about the role that hotels play. They invite people into the city, they serve as meeting places and places for celebrations, and they are also anonymous places where people do things that they might not do ‘at home.’ They range from the elegant to the downright scroungy — and hotels at both ends of the spectrum have their place in the life of a city.”
Since 1967, HWF has fulfilled its mission to preserve the heritage of Waco and McLennan County through several educational programs, such as field trips for school groups, community lectures and exhibitions that showcase and highlight the different aspects of Waco and McLennan County. Additionally, Historic Waco Foundation owns and operates three historic house museums that are open for tours throughout the year.
For more information about Attic Treasures or the “Historic Hotels” spring lecture, visit historicwaco.org or call 254-753-5166.
Caritas Golf Classic
Caritas had to push its Feast of Caring fundraiser to the fall, but its annual Caritas Golf Classic on May 28 sold out of available spots for teams early. For the first time, this year’s Florida scramble tournament will be held at Bear Ridge Golf Club.
The tournament will feature prizes for first, second and third place, as well as prizes for closest to the pin and for longest drive. If a lucky golfer manages to shoot a hole-in-one, he or she will win a Jeep Renegade.
“We are very excited about the golf tournament and about being at Bear Ridge for the first time,” said Mary Beth Kauk, Caritas director of development. “People are eager to get out, but we are taking safety precautions. We will have 17 teams playing, and we will have enough carts for each player, if needed. The golfers also will get their own box lunch. Since it is an outside event, we feel good about it.”
The fundraising event is especially important to Caritas at this time. 2020 was a hard year; the non-profit agency served 40,680 households, which translated to 5.2 million pounds of food. Caritas switched to a drive-thru food pantry and sees approximately 150 cars per day. The money raised from the golf tournament will support the pantry, as well as other programs like case management and emergency services.
“We continue to have volunteers, but we must limit how many people are there at once,” Mary Beth said. “Most of our volunteers help with packing grocery carts. Often when you think about a food pantry, you think about canned goods, but that is only a small portion of what we provide. We send our clients home with well-balanced, nutritious food like fresh fruits and vegetables, grains, meat and dairy.”
Caritas did benefit from a successful Food for Families in November. Congratulations to Clayton Homes of Waco for winning the Chairperson’s Cup Championship by collecting the most amount of food at 67,394 pounds. Winners were recognized during a drive-thru award ceremony this year.
While spots to play in the Caritas Golf Classic are filled, Mary Beth did say hole-sign sponsorship opportunities are still available. The tournament is presented by TFNB, Your Bank for Life. For more information on the Caritas Golf Classic, contact Mary Beth at mkauk@caritas-waco.org or 254-753-4593, ext. 205.
Lions State Convention
Caritas will get a large number of volunteers on May 22, thanks to the Lions Clubs. The Texas State Lions Convention will be held May 20-22 at the Waco Convention Center. More than 300 Lions will be in attendance to launch a weekend of Lion camaraderie after a difficult year with COVID.
“We’ve planned this convention for three years now, and it has been a challenge with COVID in the middle of it,” said Kim Giles, a member of the Waco Women’s Lions Club and co-chair of the convention, along with Ray Harper of the Whitney Lions Club, Randy Sepulvado of the Temple Breakfast Lions Club, and Angela Cases of the Temple-Belton Ladies Lions Club.
“Things are finally going in a positive direction, and we’re looking forward to a great weekend,” she said. “Lions from all over the state are coming to Waco for workshops, symposiums, banquets and our huge service project on Saturday afternoon that will center around Lions’ global areas of focus: diabetes, pediatric cancer, vision preservation, hunger and environmental causes.”
The weekend will kick off with a “Barbecue on the Brazos” event at the Texas Ranger Hall of Fame. Holly Tucker will provide the evening’s entertainment, and Vitek’s BBQ will serve a delicious Texas-style dinner.
The Lions Club motto is “We Serve,” and there will be plenty of service during the weekend. Lions will provide free digital vision screenings for children with free eyeglasses available to them on-site at the Convention Center’s Chisholm Ballroom. Free diabetic finger-stick screenings for all ages will also be offered. Professionals and educators whose expertise is diabetes will be available to provide life-saving information for those who may discover they have diabetes.
“Vision preservation has been an area of focus almost since its founding, but especially since Helen Keller visited the Lions Club convention that was held in Ohio in 1925,” Kim said. “Our local Lions Clubs have provided 2,000 digital vision screenings for the Waco ISD in the past year. Helping children to see better is life-changing for their education and future pursuits.”
In addition, a team of Lion volunteers will head to the Brazos River to help clean up a large section of riverbank, and numerous other Lions will help Caritas pack 1,000 food bags in a huge semi-trailer for distribution in Central Texas the following week.
Lions Clubs have been in existence since 1917, with 13 of the original 29 clubs right here in Texas. The Waco Founder Lions Club was among those first 13. In 1987, the International Association of Lions Clubs voted to allow women as members. Today there are Lions Clubs in 200-plus countries. With more than 1.4 million members, the International Association is the largest nongovernmental organization associated with the United Nations.
“We’re the largest service organization on the planet, and Lions continue to serve … even in the midst of a pandemic,” Kim said.
Holly Tucker Concert
Much like the Lions Club but centuries older, the Scottish Rite of Freemasonry was established in 1801. The home of the Waco Scottish Rite is the beautiful Lee Lockwood Library and Museum on Waco Drive.
The elegant building, known for its sphinx at the front, is a popular venue for local events. With COVID-19 canceling most events, Lee Lockwood has been silent for much of the year, but at 7 p.m. on May 8, the library and museum will hold the “A Night with Holly Tucker” benefit concert. The KCD Band will open for Holly, a former “The Voice” contestant and popular Central Texas performer.
The doors will open at 5:30 p.m. for those who purchase VIP tickets. VIPs will enjoy a meet-and-greet with Holly, a photo opportunity, autographed CD, hors d’oeuvres and two beer and wine tickets. There also will be concessions and a cash bar in the lobby.
VIP tickets cost $25. General admission tickets cost $10 in advance and $15 at the door. Tickets are available at the Lee Lockwood Library and Museum or online at eventbrite.com. For more information, contact 254-754-3942 or go to www.leelockwood.org. ￼