Around Town: May 2021

“Mardi Gras in May will let people dress up and have a fun night out. I think we need that more than ever,” said Alison Sorley, director of development.

“No one likes to discuss the topic of child sexual assault because it is uncomfortable, but by avoiding the topic we are only adding to the problem,” she said. “We must talk about it and we must educate our children on body safety to prevent them from becoming a victim. We need to better equip our children with the tools to recognize inappropriate situations and teach them how to respond.”

Lindsey created a Facebook page and group “Break the Silence.” This is a private group in which she posts educational materials to bring awareness to child sexual abuse. She also posts links to community resources available to victims and victims’ families. It is not a hotline or group to report abuse. She also uses her social media following on Break the Silence to raise money for the Advocacy Center.

“I’ve made it my mission to help break the cycle of abuse and the first step in prevention is education,” she said. “It’s never too early to start teaching your children about body safety.”