Around Town: May 2022

I find it fascinating that in the late 1800s, Waco had twice as many brothels as it did churches. In fact, in 1879 Waco had the dubious distinction of having Texas’ first legal red-light district, known as The Reservation.

On the very grounds of what once was The Reservation, the fundraising event WildTorch will take a take a step back in time to provide for a better future for women who have survived exploitation and trafficking. Benefiting Jesus Said Love and Lovely Enterprises, the gala will take place at 7 p.m. May 6 at the Waco Convention Center.

Saddle up, put on your boots and bust out your hats as you wander back in time. This year WildTorch will remember stories of the city’s past. Guests are welcome to dress in historical fashion. Think of the show “1883” as a good reference. The event will be catered by Jon Lillie’s, with performances by Emily and Brett Mills, Aaron Konzelman and bluegrass band The Purple Hulls.

Silent auction items, rich with unique packages and experiences, as well as a Lovely Enterprises pop-up shop will show off creative commerce of survivors and generate revenue for programming. Some items belonging to Mollie Adams, Waco’s most infamous madam, also will be on display.

“Most of the women who lived and worked in The Reservation were poor, uneducated and unmarried with children,” said Emily Mills, who founded Jesus Said Love in 2004 with her husband, Brett. “Many women in Waco are still vulnerable to sexual exploitation and trafficking. Records from The Reservation show women dying of suicide, drug overdoses and violence, and those reasons are still common today for women in the commercial sex industry.”

WildTorch will help fund a variety of Jesus Said Love programs, including the outreach program Love Thy Mama, which gives practical supplies like diapers and formula to women who live in government-subsidized apartment complexes and provides them with a support group.

JSL also hosts job-training classes for women and the Stop Demand School, a county-mandated eight-hour intervention and diversion class for those arrested for soliciting sex. Lovely Enterprises is the justice enterprise division of JSL and provides living-wage employment and microloans to survivors of sexual exploitation.

Tickets to WildTorch cost $100 per person with various sponsorships available. For more information or to purchase tickets to WildTorch, visit wildtorch.com.

Art Exhibit

In my next life, I want to be a National Geographic photographer. I imagine a life filled with adventure while shooting beautiful, moving photographs. Art Center Waco will host an exhibition that meshes nicely with this dream.

“Oaxacan Gold,” an art exhibit curated by esteemed National Geographic contributing photographer Greg Davis, will open May 10 and run through Aug. 13. “Oaxacan Gold” will highlight the beauty and uniqueness of Oaxacan culture through Davis’ sumptuous photography and a stellar collection of Oaxacan folk art.

Thanks to Art Center Waco supporters, visitors can see the exhibit for free from May 10 through Aug. 13. However, you will not want to miss the May 7 opening night celebration. The ticketed multimedia art and cultural experience features the photography of Davis, a performance by Ballet Folklorico de Austin, and various folk art.

Participants will also experience “The Taste of Oaxaca'' by El Alebrije and ChefATX complemented by “The Spirit of Oaxaca” tastings of Mezcal Vago and Wahaka Mezcal.

Opening night celebration will run from 6 to 9 p.m. May 7. Table sponsorships are available by contacting doug@artcenterwaco.org. Individual tickets are on sale on the Art Center’s website.

Davis is a contributing photographer for National Geographic/Disney and was represented by the National Geographic Image Collection for over a decade. He worked his way from local festivals to international exhibitions. His work was recently published in the new National Geographic coffee table book, “America the Beautiful.”

Davis is a regular contributor to the Austin-based nonprofit Well Aware, an organization that provides innovative and sustainable solutions to water scarcity and contamination in Africa.

His first major solo exhibit took place when the Museum of the Southwest commissioned him to follow the stories of individual pilgrims to India’s 2013 Kumbh Mela, the largest religious pilgrimage in history. He also completed his first short documentary film, Cloth Paper Dreams, about the journey. Art Center Waco also hosted that exhibit in 2016.

Davis is offering his latest traveling exhibit, “Oaxacan Gold,” to art centers and museums around the nation. For more information on Waco Art Center programs, including its popular summer art camps, visit artcenterwaco.org.

Penguins Coming

People love penguins. I don’t know if that is because of their funny waddle, their little black and white suits or their amusing antics. Waco residents are particularly excited that the Cameron Park Zoo will soon be home to a colony of South African penguins.

To help raise money for the future penguin habitat, the Cameron Park Zoological Foundation will hold Penguin Palooza from 6 to 11 p.m. on June 4.

Guests will enjoy cocktails at the site of the exhibit before moving to the pavilion for dinner and dancing to the sounds of the Ice House Band. In fact, Kona Ice is sponsoring their cocktail party; guests can add cocktail ingredients to their shaved ice. The penguin architect also will be on hand to discuss his ideas, and no gala is complete without special guests. The Dallas Zoo will bring a few of their penguins as ambassadors.

“We received our initial bids for the project in 2018, and then COVID hit,” said Terri Cox, executive director of the zoo foundation. “Since then there have been supply-chain issues and rapidly rising costs on construction. We need to raise some additional funds for the exhibit. Three years ago we held the 25th anniversary gala for the Cameron Park Zoo and made $220,000. We hope to beat that at Penguin Palooza.”

The penguin habitat will be built close to the herpetarium and will hold up to 30 penguins. South African penguins, also known as jackass penguins because of their call, are endangered animals.

Tickets to Penguin Palooza cost $2,500 per couple with underwriting opportunities available. For tickets or information, contact co-chairs Alice Ogden at alice_ogden@yahoo.com or Berkley Knas at berkley.knas@gmail.com.

While Penguin Palooza is a party for adults, children have their own event on May 7. KidZoobilee will run from 5:30 to 8 p.m. and will feature a number of kid-friendly activities. Guests can ride on a trackless train, climb a rock wall, bounce in inflatables and zoom down a zipline big enough for adults.

Characters will roam the zoo, and food trucks will be stationed for folks who want to purchase dinner or treats. The zoo’s animals will be out until 7:30 p.m. KidZoobilee is geared for children ages 2-12. The first 500 children registered will receive a T-shirt and all guests will receive a gift when they leave the party.

Tickets cost $20 per adult and child. For tickets, visit cameronparkzoo.com/specialevents/kidzoobilee/.

Grassroots Dinner

Grassroots Community Development is a local nonprofit organization that flies under the radar but provides vital community service. To raise awareness of its mission and to generate funds for its programs, Grassroots will hold the Rooted: A Community Dinner and Celebration on May 19 at the Waco Convention Center.

The event will feature a dinner, silent auction and program in which Waco Mayor Dillon Meek will share Waco updates.

“This will be the first banquet we have held,” executive director Mike Stone said. “We want to raise awareness and highlight people who we have helped.”

Grassroots develops thriving neighborhoods through authentic relationships, strategic partnerships, financial literacy, affordable home building and external home repairs.

“We work toward consensus building,” Mike said. “We want residents actively involved in decisions that affect their community.”

The organization holds various neighborhood activities, such as a recent Family Kite Day in which Grassroots took kites to the Waco Family Medicine community gathering space. Grassroots also works with Waco schools holding such events as a parent leadership training with PTA parents at J.H. Hines.

Grassroots also is involved with generational stability and holds financial literacy classes. It hosts volunteer groups who provide exterior home repairs, such as painting, yard work, porch repair and building wheelchair ramps and handrails.

“We did a lot of freeze repairs last year, and we have an ongoing roof repair program. We have completed 150 roofs,” Mike said. “We want thriving neighborhoods, but it costs a lot to keep these programs going.”

Grassroots began nearly 20 years ago as the Waco Community Development Corporation. Its focus was to bring neighbors back together into healthy, mixed income communities through the promotion and creation of home ownership.

For the past 13 years, Grassroots has implemented community organizing efforts. These organizing efforts began in these same two North Waco neighborhoods in 2007, but over the years, have expanded to include East Waco in 2011 and South Waco in 2018.

Tickets for the Rooted community dinner cost $125 and are available at grassrootswaco.org/rooted/.

Fashion with a Passion

I have missed fashion shows. I love attending those events that feature the latest styles and usually help fund charitable organizations. Thanks to the pandemic, local fashion shows have been in short supply. Mission Waco last held its luncheon and show in 2019, but after a long two years, Fashion with a Passion will return on May 18.

From 11 a.m. until noon, guests will enjoy lunch, a silent auction, fair trade market sales, special prize drawings and more. Then at noon, the models will start showing unique styles. Autumn Outlaw and Dan Ingham will serve as emcees. This year, the event will be held at the Crestview Community Center, 7129 Delhi Road in Woodway.

Tickets cost $50 per person or $400 for a table for eight.

Funds raised from Fashion with a Passion will benefit Mission Waco’s Creative Arts program. The organization created four creative arts programs for the whole family. Urban Acts empowers people through theater while Urban Movements uses dance, Urban Melodies uses music and Urban Expressions works through art.

Mission Waco also hosts an after-school program that not only offers homework help but also introduces children to ballet, theater, fine arts and STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) activities.

“We want our programs to encourage creativity and self-confidence,” said Joyce Brammer, director of development for Mission Waco. “We hope our participants find themselves through some sort of creative expression.”

Like most organizations, Mission Waco had to pivot in its programming during the pandemic; however, it did not have to lay off employees.

“The Jubilee Market stayed open, and we kept the voucher center open at the Clothesline,” Joyce said. “We had lots of donations from lots of folks and we had lots of volunteers. We had first-time donors during the peak of COVID and during the freeze.

“Additionally, Ascension Providence approached us to provide COVID vaccines to our clients and homeless adults close the World Cup Café during the heart of the pandemic, but staff was offered other positions, and we would take a shuttle to the hospital every week. The community support was very humbling.”

Mission Waco is now at full force. It held its annual banquet in March and welcomed more than 600. In May, it will hold two Urban REAP gardening workshops. It also will hold its popular summer camp for children, beginning June 6.

For more information about Mission Waco programs or to purchase tickets to Fashion with a Passion, call 254-753-4900.

Julie Campbell Carlson has written for Waco Today since 1997. She’s always looking for interesting tidbits for her column. She can be reached at Julie_Carlson@mygrande.net.