May 11 marks a somber anniversary for Waco. On that date in 1953, a tornado ripped through the city, killing 114 people, injuring 600 and destroying hundreds of buildings. The F5 tornado, with winds up to 260 mph, was particularly vicious in downtown, striking at the end of the business day.

Waco Walks will commemorate the 70th anniversary of the Waco tornado with a walk on May 13, beginning at 10 a.m. at the tornado monument on Fourth Street and Austin Avenue.

The walk will be led by Eric Ames, associate director for advancement, exhibits and community engagement for the Baylor Libraries. He is the author of three books on Waco history: “Images of America: Waco,” “Images of Modern America: Waco” and “Hidden History of Waco.”

Eric will retrace the path of the tornado through downtown and share some of the facts, stories and legends associated with the terrible storm. The walk is approximately 2.5 miles in length.

On May 18, Eric, KWTX-TV chief meteorologist Brady Taylor and Geoff Hunt, audiovisual curator at The Texas Collection, will discuss the legacy, impact and documented aftermath of the tornado during “The Calm, the Storm, the Aftermath.”

The panel discussion will begin at 6 p.m. at the Mayborn Museum and is free and open to the public. Additionally, Brady’s 70th anniversary documentary on the Waco tornado will air at 6 p.m. May 11 on KWTX.

Waco Walks, in conjunction with the Cen-Tex Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, also will hold a walk in downtown on May 27. The group will take the summer off because of the heat but will be back in the fall with planned walks centering on economic development, the history of TSTC, and what’s happening on Washington Avenue.

For more information about the Tornado Remembrance Walk, visit the Waco Walks page on Facebook. For more information about “The Calm, the Storm, the Aftermath,” visit baylor.edu/library/index.php?id=987605.

Rooted Event

The news that Grassroots Waco would develop the old Sanger Avenue school site might have left some local residents scratching their heads and asking, “Who is Grassroots Waco?”

The community organization, which began 22 years ago, flies a bit under the radar. To help to raise awareness for its vital mission and to celebrate its successes during the year, the nonprofit will hold its second gala on May 4. Rooted: A Community Dinner + Celebration will run from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Waco Convention Center.

The evening will feature dinner, a silent auction and a mission moment, which will highlight three women who have received Grassroots support. Tom Stanton, former executive director of the Rapoport Foundation, will deliver the keynote address.

For 15 years Tom helped guide one of the city’s largest charitable foundations. The Rapoport Foundation focuses its work on education, arts and culture, health, community building and social services — areas that align well with Grassroots’ mission.

During Tom’s tenure as director, the foundation supported multiple local projects and organizations, including the Family Health Center, Meals on Wheels, the Family Abuse Center, Prosper Waco and Caritas, to name but a few.

Grassroots Executive Director Mike Stone said Rooted will enable guests to look closer at the housing and community organizing programs undertaken by the organization, with particular attention given to family engagement support at community schools; leadership training; support of community-driven projects; financial literacy courses; and new home construction for low- to moderate-income families.

“Basically, what we do is helping with leadership development and helping with home ownership, either creating it or sustaining it,” Mike said.

Grassroots believes healthy schools are an important part of thriving neighborhoods and works with seven schools.

In December, it facilitated a staff training at Kendrick Elementary in which staff and administrators learned about the importance of family engagement. The staff participated in several activities to learn more about their current partnerships with the community, how to connect with families at their school more intentionally, and why recognizing strengths in families is important in cultivating partnerships with families and the Kendrick community.

Grassroots also works with families to help them engage with the schools and on ways families can support their child's academic success.

The organization was founded as the Waco Community Development Corporation. Its focus was to bring neighbors back together into healthy, mixed-income communities through the promotion and creation of home ownership.

The founders began this work by focusing on the Brook Oaks and Sanger Heights neighborhoods in North Waco, which at the time had more than 200 vacant lots within them and a homeownership rate of 38 percent.

The organization began building and remodeling homes in these two neighborhoods, offering financial literacy and home buyer education classes and providing a housing counselor who walked with community members through the home-buying process.

Over the years, Grassroots has implemented community organizing efforts to work with community members in neighborhood associations, schools, businesses and churches. The organization now works with seven neighborhoods.

Tickets to Rooted: A Community Dinner + Celebration cost $125 person. For ticket information, visit grassrootswaco.org/rooted/.

Brazos Nights

This Around Town column is being written in early April, so we are still a couple of weeks from the 2023 kickoff of Brazos Nights. The venerable concert series will feature music by legendary band Asleep at the Wheel and will celebrate the Waco Suspension Bridge reopening and Brazos Nights’ return to Indian Spring Park.

A drone show, a cattle drive, music, food trucks and more are all on the docket. It sounds fabulous.

Brazos Nights will hold its second concert of the season and celebrate Cinco de Mayo on May 5. La Fiera de Ojinaga, who played at the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo this year, will take the stage at 7 p.m. at Indian Spring Park. The concert is free.

La Fiera de Ojinaga formed in 2012 in Chihuahua, Mexico. La Maquinaria Norteña, who played at RodeoHouston in 2015, gave early support to the group, and even invited La Fiera de Ojinaga to join them on tour and record together. La Fiera de Ojinaga signed to Azteca Records in 2013, the same label as La Maquinaria Norteña.

This five-member band has released over 10 albums. Its song, “Imposible y Prohibido,” has become one of the most viewed YouTube videos on the Azteca Music Group channel. The group has had a dozen hits on the Billboard chart.

In August, the band earned its first No. 1, "La Luna de Miel," on the Regional Mexican Airplay chart. Other popular songs include "No Paras de Hacerme Feliz" and "La Boca Les Callamos.”

It has more than 680,000 monthly Spotify listeners and over 200 million views on YouTube.

Brazos Nights will return on June 9, with details of that concert yet to be announced. The series will conclude at the annual Fourth on the Brazos celebration at McLane Stadium’s Touchdown Alley. For more information about the May concert, visit brazosnightswaco.com.

Art on Elm Back

Do you know what else returns in May after being on hold because of construction? Art on Elm, a free pop-up art exhibition on historic Elm Avenue featuring artists, music, craft and food vendors, and children’s activities. The two-day festival will run May 12-13 on Elm Street near the Bridge Street Plaza.

Art on Elm will kick off with Splash of Color, its annual preview party, at Brotherwell Brewery, 400 E. Bridge St. The party will begin at 6:30 p.m. May 12 and feature drinks and heavy hors d’oeuvres. Guests also can view the Invitational Art Exhibit during the evening. Tickets cost $25 per person.

“Because of road closures, we weren’t sure we would be able to hold Art on Elm this year,” said Doreen Ravenscroft, who heads up the event. “The road construction has been completed, but we didn’t have time to bring the festival back to full strength. We usually have a juried art exhibition, but this year we are asking artists who have shown in the past to submit works to exhibit.”

On May 13, the bands will be Ashley Artisan & The Flat 7 and Sean Anderson & Friends. Visitors can look at the works of young artists in the Youth Art Tent and can savor flavors of East Waco, thanks to various area restaurants. There also will be plenty of art activities, making Art on Elm a great family event.

Doreen hopes that visitors stay until the evening concert from the Levitt AMP Waco Music Series at the Bridge Street Plaza. Each Saturday through July 1 (except for Memorial Day weekend), the music series will be held at new plaza. A Creative Waco program, the music series will feature original songs by local, regional and national performers.

Expect to hear a variety of genres including jazz, blues, zydeco, gospel, pop, hip hop and Latin, to name a few. The concerts will begin at 5 p.m. and are free and open to the public.

For more information about Art on Elm, visit artonelm.org. For more information on the Levitt AMP Waco Music Series, visit creativewaco.org.

Style Show

Last year, Mission Waco brought back its Fashion with a Passion style show and luncheon in a new location — the Crestview Community Center. Organizers and guests enjoyed the smaller venue and the cozy fun atmosphere so much so that this year’s fashion show will once again be at the center on Delhi Road.

It will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 17.

During the event, guests will enjoy lunch catered by George’s, a silent auction, Fair Trade Market sales, special prize drawings and more. Then at noon, the community-minded women will start showing unique styles.

Tickets cost $55 per person or $425 for a table for eight, with other sponsorship levels are available. Reservations must be made by May 10. Proceeds from Fashion with a Passion benefit Mission Waco’s programs for children and youth.

The organization sponsors a robust summer camp experience. Children ages 5-11 meet in the morning with kids ages 12-17 meeting in the afternoon. The camps focus on local experiences, swim lessons, and more. Mission Waco partners with Baylor for a number of its activities.

Additionally, participants can attend a one-week sleepaway camp at Camp of the Hills, a Christian camp near Marble Falls. Junior and seniors in high school also have the chance to go on the planned youth summer trip to New Orleans. Those going on the trip are responsible for funding a portion of the cost of the trip.

Mission Waco also hosts art and theater camps during the summer and afterschool programs during the academic year.

For more information, call 254-713-4900.

Scooby-Doo Exhibit

For over five decades, the members of Mystery Inc. have shown that through courage, teamwork and ingenuity, even the toughest mysteries can be solved. They have another mystery on their hands in “Scooby-Doo! Mansion Mayhem!” which runs at the Mayborn Museum until Aug. 20.

A jewel-thieving ghost has dodged the police and was last seen in this spooky mansion. Visitors can help the Scooby-Doo gang solve the mystery in this immersive exhibit.

You will enter the graveyard, where you can observe, ask questions, and interpret clues to help the Mystery Inc. gang crack the case. Be sure to take a picture of your own gang with The Mystery Machine. The Mystery Machine, from the Warner Bros. Archives, was one of four vehicles that were initially made for the live-action movies “Scooby-Doo” (2002) and “Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleased” (2004).

In the Hall of Portraits, meet Daphne — the brave, fashion-savvy member of the gang. Comb through moving eye portraits to discover the villain’s hidden control panel that creates spooky illusions.

In the Villain’s Tinkering Workshop, work alongside Fred, the group’s calm and collected leader, to build a trap for the villain. Green glowing clues will appear to help along the way.

Shaggy and his lovable canine pal Scooby-Doo can be found in the kitchen of course, where families participate in the iconic ghost chase and create many more delicious memories.

No mystery can be solved without the help of tech-savvy Velma in the library music room. Solve a musical puzzle on the organ and use the Clue Analyzer to get a visual of the villain.

Close the case of the jewel-thieving ghost with Mystery Inc. and snap a selfie with the whole gang while you unmask the villain.

“Scooby-Doo! Mansion Mayhem” is included with museum admission and is free for members. This exhibit was produced by The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis in partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Themed Entertainment.

The Mayborn also has something planned for its youngest visitors. To celebrate Cinco de Mayo, an exciting story time will take place at 10:30 a.m. May 1. Andrea Valdez will read two stories in Spanish and then lead guests in a craft to celebrate the holiday.

This program is geared toward children age 5 and under and is free with the price of admission. Mayborn Museum members and Baylor University students receive free admission.

The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Saturday and from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. For more information, call 254-710-1110 or visit MaybornMuseum.com.