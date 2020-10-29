Around Town: November 2020

“Our rehearsal will be done in a hybrid manner; via Zoom and in-person while utilizing social distancing protocols and masks,” he said. “Our students and faculty are incredibly resilient, and we are embracing the adjustments and limitations necessary in the time of COVID. Those limitations can open the door to new, unforeseen creativity.”

Lise concurs. “Although the new protocol has proven to be a strain at times on the students and faculty, the one thing that still remains is the beauty of the art of theater and the impact it can have on the performers and the audience,” she said. “COVID protocol has forced all of us in performing arts to be much more creative in how we not only ‘keep’ live theater but how we keep it at a level where all participants are comfortable and feel safe.”

“Puffs” will actually be the second production of the year. MCC’s theater season opened in October. Two more productions are planned for the spring, but more on those in future columns.

As the calendar moves closer to the “Puffs” performance dates, patrons should call the box office at 254-299-8200 for more detailed information on ticket prices and access to the livestream.

