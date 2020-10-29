Around Town: November 2020

I have missed attending live theater performances, but I will also admit that live streaming also is great. I can now see productions from hither and yon that I might now otherwise get to attend. Productions like Oklahoma City University’s October production of “Spamalot,” featuring Waco’s own Nick Atkins as Sir Galahad, Herbert’s Father and the Black Knight.
MCC Theatre also has returned to the stage with a production of “Puffs” scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Nov. 19-21 with a matinee at 2 p.m. Nov. 22.
“There is absolutely nothing like a live performance,” said Lise Uhl, chair of the division of the visual and performing arts. “Live theater has the unseen element of the ‘give and take’ between the performers and audience. The more we bring to our audience, the stronger they react; the stronger they react, the more we give, etc. We are looking forward to allowing the students to have this experience even if it is for an extremely small and socially distanced audience.”
“Puffs” transports the audience to a familiar school for wizards, but it is not the enchanted tale of brave wizards you may be expecting. Instead the play follows the escapades of middling, misfit magicians, better known as Puffs. The New York Times proclaimed that “POTTERphiliacs who grew up alongside Potter and are eager to revisit that world, ‘PUFFS’ exudes a jovial, winking fondness for all things Harry!”
“We chose it as a fun, pop culture-infused energetic entertainment,” said “Puffs” director Kelly Parker. “The play is accessible to audiences of all ages. It is a charming, raucous play that engages the imagination of the performers and the audience.”
“Puffs” will be performed on the Bosque River Stage, MCC’s outdoor venue, although plans remain very fluid.
“For many years we have had the option of outdoor theater with our BRS venue, and I believe that in the future, we may make more use of it, not only in theatrical productions but for other performing arts,” Lise said.
Because of COVID-19, capacity at the BRS will be limited and masks will be required. However, MCC intends to livestream the production to the public.
“We are currently in the process of setting up equipment for livestreaming,” Lise said. “It will definitely open up our audience to a wider geographical area, which can only help us in further establishing our college as having one of the finer educational theater departments in the state.
“We have often considered streaming our performances in the pre-COVID era. Now it is really a must but I can see this being something we continue even after this period of COVID protocol.”
Kelly has altered traditional rehearsal methods to accommodate pandemic guidelines.
“Our rehearsal will be done in a hybrid manner; via Zoom and in-person while utilizing social distancing protocols and masks,” he said. “Our students and faculty are incredibly resilient, and we are embracing the adjustments and limitations necessary in the time of COVID. Those limitations can open the door to new, unforeseen creativity.”
Lise concurs. “Although the new protocol has proven to be a strain at times on the students and faculty, the one thing that still remains is the beauty of the art of theater and the impact it can have on the performers and the audience,” she said. “COVID protocol has forced all of us in performing arts to be much more creative in how we not only ‘keep’ live theater but how we keep it at a level where all participants are comfortable and feel safe.”
“Puffs” will actually be the second production of the year. MCC’s theater season opened in October. Two more productions are planned for the spring, but more on those in future columns.
As the calendar moves closer to the “Puffs” performance dates, patrons should call the box office at 254-299-8200 for more detailed information on ticket prices and access to the livestream.
Zoo Stampede
During the pandemic, my husband and I have walked as a great stress reducer. In fact, last week we walked a total of 46 miles (not all at once). I feel like we deserve a medal. If we register for the H-E-B Great Zoo Stampede, we can get one. This year’s Stampede will be virtual.
Starting Nov. 14 and running through Nov. 30, you can take part in virtual events to earn a custom race shirt and a custom finisher medal. You can even do a little at a time if you decide to participate in a difficult race or in multiple races. The Stampede has added new distances this year as well as three cycling races. (Participants in the 1K or the 10-mile bike ride will not receive a medal, but will get a shirt.)
You need to register to participate by Nov. 2 to ensure you receive your shirt and medal. Registration prices range from $20 for the 1K and 10-mile bike ride to $50 for the half-marathon and 100K bike ride. Visit cameronparkzoo.com for registration information.
H-E-B’s Zoo Stampede remains a staple of the Cameron Park Zoo calendar and an important way to contribute to the zoo’s ability to provide advanced animal care and essential conservation work. But the Stampede isn’t the only event on the November calendar. On Nov. 14, the zoo will host Harry Potter Day with various wizard-theme activities. There will be a scavenger hunt and trivia contest and Harry Potter food and beverages to purchase.
Guests can even earn extra points for dressing in an appropriate costume. Prizes will be awarded. Entering the scavenger hunt will cost $10 per team.
You can also visit the zoo to see some of its newest residents. Cameron Park Zoo is now home to a new capybara named Morrison, an albino raccoon named Ghost and a mischievous black bear cub named Mowgli.
Mowgli came to the zoo from Minnesota. He and his sister were rescued by Minnesota Natural Resources officials after being orphaned. At that time, he weighed a little over a pound.
Olga Newhouse, who helps take care of Mowgli, said her charge weighed about 58 pounds at the beginning of October. He loves to eat sweet potatoes and to climb.
Olga and other Mowgli keepers are teaching the cub to swim. They actually go into the pool with him. When he gets scared, he quickly climbs up on them.
“He is very curious and playful. He loves to check everyone out who comes to his enclosure,” she said.
Mayborn Events
The folks at the Mayborn Museum haven’t let the pandemic slow down special exhibits and events being hosted. In November, the museum will feature three special exhibits and an interesting lecture.
Until Nov. 8, museum guests can still catch the Ofrenda Display: Celebrating Hispanic Heritage.
The Mayborn Museum is partnering with the CenTex Hispanic Chamber of Commerce to host an ofrenda (Spanish for “offering”) in conjunction with the Hispanic Heritage celebrations throughout Waco.
After accepting proposals from local artists and community members, Baylor graduate and local businessman Eric Linares was chosen to design the museum’s display. The community was invited to make offerings to honor the life and memory of lost loved ones as part of a celebration of the traditions of Día de los Muertos (“Day of the Dead”). The display opened in October.
The Mayborn also opened Alchemy of Light: Natural Landscapes by Steve Scott in October. Steve, a Baylor alumnus, is from Waco, and is an enthusiastic world traveler on the hunt for beautiful landscapes in their most perfectly lit setting.
With a lifetime background in engineering, Steve not only searches for nature’s best scenery, but is passionate and intentional about the purity of his photos to provide a true-life experience in a visual caption.
The exhibit features 30 of Steve’s photos of landscapes and wildlife with an emphasis on natural light. Steve shot his photos in North Carolina, Utah and Arizona. The exhibit runs through April 11, 2021.
If it’s November, that means Thanksgiving is right around the corner. A Baylor history professor will give a gallery talk on the holiday from a different viewpoint. This year marks the 400th anniversary of the Pilgrims arriving in the New World, and while most Americans celebrate Thanksgiving as a day for rejoicing, Native peoples take a much different approach and call it a "National Day of Mourning" instead.
In Thanksgiving: The Native Perspective, Dr. Julie Anne Sweet will explain why that is. The lecture will be held at 2 p.m. Nov. 18.
Finally, the traveling exhibit Paw Patrol: Adventure Play will run through Jan. 3. The exhibit is based on the characters in Nickelodeon’s beloved “PAW Patrol” cartoon.
At the exhibit, the heroic PAW Patrol pups will need your help in Adventure Bay. Children and their families will join Marshall, Chase, Skye, Rubble, Everest, Rocky, Zuma and Tracker to explore unique abilities, overcome challenges, and help friends. There's no job too big and no pup too small. Guest numbers will be monitored and controlled to ensure capacity restrictions are met.
The exhibit is produced by the Children’s Museum of Indianapolis and takes place in the Anding Traveling Exhibit Gallery.
For more information about these special exhibits, contact the Mayborn Museum at 254-710-1110 or visit MaybornMuseum.com.
Food for Families
November also brings with it the annual Food for Families, but like most events in the U.S., COVID-19 has impacted the one-day food drive.
Alicia Jallah, who serves as co-executive director with Ann Owen of Caritas Waco, said the event will look different this year but will still take place in some form or fashion.
“There may be more of an online giving push. We don’t know what will be allowed in terms of collecting food,” she said.
Alicia said the pandemic has caused Caritas to see a significant increase in the number of people it serves. In August, the nonprofit served 10,255 individuals. During normal years, Caritas serves about 7,000 during August.
“The summer months are big months for us, but so are the holidays,” Alicia said. “We are blessed that we still have people hosting food drives for us and donating to us.”
For information on Food for Families plans, visit caritas-waco.org.
Donating with the Waco Stars
When COVID-19 forced the cancellation of Family Abuse Center’s annual fundraising event, Dancing with the Waco Stars, two donors committed to match up to $40,000 of all donations given before Dec. 1.
The fundraiser, which is live online as Donating with the Waco Stars, has already raised over $8,000 in donations for the Waco shelter.
“The annual fundraiser is crucial for Family Abuse Center because the donations are used to fund expenses that aren’t covered by grants,” Executive Director Kathy Reid said. “Expenses like gas to drive survivors to medical appointments or work clothes for a survivor who is starting a new job.”
In 2018, 211 Texans were killed by their intimate partners. According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, one in three women and one in four men have experienced some form of physical violence by an intimate partner.
Lisa and Larry Jaynes, the donors responsible for the match, said among other reasons, they support Family Abuse Center because it provides a desperately needed service to its community.
“The many programs offered (at Family Abuse Center) are available to hundreds of individuals in our area to help them start a new life without being exposed to the constant abuse of themselves and their children,” Lisa Jaynes said.
For more information about Family Abuse Center, visit familyabusecenter.org or call 254-772-8999.
Julie Campbell-Carlson has written for Waco Today since 1997. She’s always looking for interesting tidbits for her column.
She can be reached at Julie_Carlson@mygrande.net
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!