Around Town: November 2021

I keep hearing that supply-chain issues will make shopping for the holidays a challenge, unless shoppers buy early. What if you could purchase a majority of your gifts during a single weekend, and those gifts would be items you don’t see on Amazon?
You can do just that by attending Deck the Halls, the holiday market hosted by the Junior League of Waco (JLW). The market begins with Ladies Night Out on Nov. 4 and runs through Nov. 7 at the Waco Convention Center.
Deck the Halls will feature about 80 merchants from all over the country. They will sell clothes, home decor, food and children’s clothing.
“Merchants are vital to our success,” said Kristin Justus, who is co-chairing the event with Kyndel Grimes. “They are excited to return this year to Deck the Halls. As you can imagine, 2020 was a tough year for many of our merchants as they lost revenue and others lost their business as a whole. We certainly feel like this is not only a rebuilding year for us, but one for them as well. Come and support them!”
Deck the Halls will bring back most of its beloved ticketed events but will make a few adjustments. For example, its Gingerbread Bash has moved to Sunday afternoon and also offers a purchase and take-home option for older decorators or people who do not want to decorate in person.
Santa will be at Ladies Night Out, Storytime with Santa and for photos with Santa during some of the market hours. Some community groups will perform on the Waco Convention Center stage, but school performances will not take place because schools are not allowing field trips.
“This year has been challenging,” Kristin said. “When we began planning Deck the Halls, the Waco Convention Center was still under COVID regulations, like only sitting four people to a table and no buffet-style meals. We had to be really strategic with our planning and especially with the children’s events.
“We had to plan children’s events as if there would not be seating at the table and perhaps that families would have to sit in family units. Unfortunately, this led us to cutting out one of our beloved children’s events, the Mother-Daughter Tea, as it would have been challenging to have that event under the COVID regulations at the time of our initial planning.”
In addition to the ticketed events, patrons also can buy raffle tickets to win a Louis Vuitton Neverfull MM tote, which was graciously donated by Camille Johnson Realtors. Raffle tickets are one for $10, six for $50 and 15 for $100. The drawing will be held around 3 p.m. on Nov. 7.
Deck the Halls runs from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Nov. 5-6 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 7. A single-day market pass costs $10 or $20 for a three-day pass. Tickets to Ladies Night Out cost $75 and include a three-day market pass. Tickets to Storytime with Santa and the Gingerbread Bash include a one-day market pass.
Proceeds from Deck the Halls support the Junior League of Waco’s community focus on the power of pre-K. Through a grant from the Waco Foundation, the JLW conducted extensive research and had innumerable conversations with community stakeholders. It identified a critical need in our community to be addressed: the importance of early childhood education and in particular, pre-K.
To purchase tickets or for more information about Deck the Halls or the Junior League of Waco, visit jlwaco.org.
Library Book Sale
Anyone who follows me on social media knows that I am a reader. Mysteries, thrillers, historical fiction, biographies, you name it, and I will read it. When I need new reading material, I mostly go to the Waco-McLennan County Public Library, either for a physical book or an e-book. There is one event in which I can load up weeks’ worth of reading and still support the public library – the Friends of the Library Annual Book Sale.
The sale was derailed by COVID in 2020, but this year the book sale, now in its 58th year, will be back from Nov. 4-7 at the Base at the Extraco Events Center. Cookbooks, nonfiction, religion and philosophy, children’s books and my beloved mysteries are just a few of the genres represented.
And books aren’t the only items for sale. Audio books, CDs and even albums on vinyl will be available for purchase. The Collector’s Corner is very popular. Customers can buy like-new books and rare books for a much cheaper price than can be found online or in stores. Volunteers comb through donations to pull out treasures for this area.
Funds from the sale help support various library initiatives, such as prizes for the kids summer reading program or equipment for virtual programming.
The library system offers a full range of programs. Young children can visit the library for storytime while elementary-age kids can drop by after school for fun activities. Adults aren’t left out. The library system continues its popular genealogy workshops. The library also hosts Books & Brews, a traveling book club for adults.
“We meet at local businesses for drinks and to discuss that month’s book,” said Jessica Emmett, community services supervisor. “Anyone can join, and we always have copies of that month’s book at the library. I pick out the books and select books from across all genres.”
The library also runs a pop-up library that is especially popular at senior centers and assisted living facilities, although the mobile library will also visit various community events, such as neighborhoods during National Night Out. The mobile library van transports physical and audio books that visitors can check out.
“We love visiting with people, and they are happy to see us,” Jessica said. “Often, we will get to know the reading habits of our visitors and will bring books that we think will appeal to them.”
The Waco-McLennan County Public Library adapted to COVID regulations well. During the beginning of the pandemic, the library began offering curbside service, which has remained popular and will continue for the foreseeable future. And while library hours were changed during the height of the pandemic, all branches are back to their pre-COVID hours.
Speaking of hours, the book sale will begin at 10 a.m. on Nov. 4. A $10 admission will be charged that day, but admission on other days is free. The sale will run 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Nov. 4-5, 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Nov. 6 and noon until 6:30 p.m. Nov. 7. The sale will end with Moonlight Madness, in which patrons can bring a bag and fill it up for $10. That will be held from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Nov. 7.
For more information, visit wacofriendsofthelibrary.org.
Habitat Dinner
I admire Habitat for Humanity. After all, how can you quibble with an organization that helps low-income families escape poverty housing by building and buying an affordable home? However, building houses takes money, especially now when building supplies are more expensive and scarcer than pre-pandemic.
To help fund its building program, the Waco Habitat for Humanity will hold its Harvest Dinner on Nov. 18 at the Baylor Club’s outdoor concourse. Masks will be required when not eating or drinking.
The evening will begin at 5:30 p.m. with happy hour, a silent auction, live auction and dinner. A brief presentation at 7:15 p.m. will recognize some supporters and feature remarks from a couple of families who have benefited from the organization. Tickets cost $50.
“Our goal is to raise $95,000 to build Waco Habitat’s 182nd new home with the Ellison family at 1208 Payne Ave. in East Waco,” said John Alexander, executive director of the Waco Habitat for Humanity. “As the Ellisons make their affordable house payments on their zero-interest mortgage, Harvest Dinner gifts will be recycled to help Waco Habitat serve more families in our community.”
Harvest Dinner gifts also will be matched by a $35,000 challenge grant from the Bernard and Audre Rapoport Foundation.
Emily Ellison is the Cameron Park Zoo’s primate keeper. In August, she and former Cameron Park Zoo primate zookeeper Laura Klutts won the prestigious 2021 Susan D. Chan Author of the Year Award for their paper on cardiac workshops for apes. Emily and her husband, Brandon, have two children.
“The Ellisons put in their beginning sweat equity very quickly,” John said. “Habitat families are required to work 150 hours on other people’s homes to start and then 150 hours on their own homes. We will start on their home in late January.”
The local Habitat began in 1986 and started its 181st home construction in October. In addition to fundraising events like Harvest Dinner, the Waco Habitat runs the ReStore, a building materials recycling center that provides a sustainable source of income to Waco Habitat for Humanity.
The store accepts material donations from a variety of sources and uses new materials whenever possible in the construction of Habitat homes. The balance is sold to the public at greatly reduced prices.
For more information about the Harvest Dinner or to learn about volunteer opportunities, visit wacohabitat.org.
Heart Walk
Did you eat too much Halloween candy? Or perhaps are you overindulging on the pumpkin spice lattes? It might be time to ramp up the exercise. Luckily, two events in November will get your body moving while supporting wonderful causes.
The American Heart Association will hold its annual Heart Walk at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 6 at the Cameron Park Zoo.
“This will be a fun route and will feature some interaction with the animals, such as feeding the giraffes,” said Heart Walk chair Kevin Stevenson, who serves as director of strategic operations for Ascension Providence. “The walk is only about three miles long and is perfect for adults and children.”
The Heart Walk will also feature a survivor’s area, a tribute area, recognition of health care heroes, a selfie station, other physical activities and more. There isn’t an entrance fee to take part in the walk. Instead, participants are encouraged to ask for pledges from family, friends, co-workers and others. The AHA held a virtual walk in 2020.
Kevin, a Baylor alumnus who moved to Waco in January 2020, has been involved with the AHA for more than 20 years and has chaired Heart Walks in other cities. He said most people have been touched by heart disease in some fashion.
“One of my best friends died of a heart attack, and my father had a quadruple bypass in 2003,” he said.
The Waco Heart Walk is the signature event of the American Heart Association’s Heart Challenge program, which is designed to help companies positively impact employee overall health and wellbeing.
“The program is anchored in a series of customizable workplace events that inspire employees to be more engaged, reconnect with colleagues, get in their physical activity, support a great cause and have a lot of fun doing it,” said Michelle Stoddard, AHA regional vice president, mid-markets. “The American Heart Association has invested in community health, innovative research, and bold initiatives that save and improve lives. We truly measure our success in longer, healthier lives.”
The American Heart Association was formed in 1924 by six cardiologists. The funds raised from the Waco Heart Walk go toward research, advocacy, CPR training and to promote better health.
For more information about the Waco Heart Walk, go online to www.heart.org
Turkey Trot
Not only can you burn some calories at the annual Central Texas Turkey Trot, if you are fast enough, you could win part of your Thanksgiving dinner or even money to pay for the whole thing.
Hosted by Altrusa International of the Brazos, the 5K and 10K race, now in its 16th year, will take place on Nov. 20 at Brazos Park East.
The overall first-place male and female runners will receive a cash prize, but the first-place male and female runner in each age group will win a whole turkey while second-place finishers will receive a pie. Third-place runners will receive a winter gift bag while all runners are eligible for a door-prize drawing (must be present to win).
The race starts at 9 a.m. but get there early to warm up with emcee Ann Harder. All proceeds from the Turkey Trot benefit Altrusa’s Waco community partnerships, including The Cove and the See Before You Can Read eyeglasses project.
Altrusa International was founded in Nashville, Tennessee, in 1917, originally as Altrusa Institute. During that time, a record number of women were going to work during World War I, and there was a need for women’s civic organizations.
Altrusa International of the Brazos was one of the first partners with The Cove, a drop-in center designed to provide a safe space for high school-aged youth experiencing homelessness to access the resources they need to thrive.
The club also partnered with the Lions Club of Waco to provide glasses to the underserved and furnishes an apartment for Compassion Ministries. Members particularly enjoy hands-on service projects, such as serving food at the Gospel Café and playing bingo at a local assisted living facility.
“Playing bingo at a retirement home is very popular with our members and with the home’s residents,” said Lori Krasienko, who is chairing the Turkey Trot with Marilyn Goodman. “We haven’t been able to go because of COVID protocols, but we are hopeful we can do something for Valentine’s Day.”
Registration for the Central Texas Turkey Trot is $40. To register, visit https://runsignup.com/Race/TX/Waco/CentralTexasTurkeyTrot15thAnnual/. Be sure to Google “Turkey Trot Altrusa Waco” to avoid confusion with the Thanksgiving Day run hosted by a national group. ￼