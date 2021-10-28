Around Town: November 2021

I keep hearing that supply-chain issues will make shopping for the holidays a challenge, unless shoppers buy early. What if you could purchase a majority of your gifts during a single weekend, and those gifts would be items you don’t see on Amazon?

You can do just that by attending Deck the Halls, the holiday market hosted by the Junior League of Waco (JLW). The market begins with Ladies Night Out on Nov. 4 and runs through Nov. 7 at the Waco Convention Center.

Deck the Halls will feature about 80 merchants from all over the country. They will sell clothes, home decor, food and children’s clothing.

“Merchants are vital to our success,” said Kristin Justus, who is co-chairing the event with Kyndel Grimes. “They are excited to return this year to Deck the Halls. As you can imagine, 2020 was a tough year for many of our merchants as they lost revenue and others lost their business as a whole. We certainly feel like this is not only a rebuilding year for us, but one for them as well. Come and support them!”

Deck the Halls will bring back most of its beloved ticketed events but will make a few adjustments. For example, its Gingerbread Bash has moved to Sunday afternoon and also offers a purchase and take-home option for older decorators or people who do not want to decorate in person.