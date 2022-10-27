Around Town: November 2022

Matt Scheuritzel comes from a rowing family, with his brother, father and uncle all having rowed competitively in college.

Matt himself rowed for Cornell University. The Philadelphia native also knows rowing’s reputation as a preppy, expensive, elitist sport. As executive director of the Waco Rowing Center, he is out to change that stereotype and make the sport he loves become more diverse.

To help accomplish that goal, he wants to introduce the Waco area to rowing and the national rowing community to Waco.

“Texas is really the last region (in the country) for rowing to become popular, and we have an incredible opportunity to make Waco a rowing destination,” Matt said. “Between the Brazos and Bosque rivers and Lake Waco and the fact that the water doesn’t freeze over, we can host any distance and format of rowing all year long. This much rowing water next to a metropolis does not exist elsewhere in the United States.”

The Waco Rowing Center will hold its inaugural Waco Rowing Regatta on Sunday, Nov. 6, on the Brazos River. A regatta is rowing lingo for a rowing race. The 5K Head Race will begin at the Umphrey Bridge by Baylor Law School and will finish at Brazos Park East, which will be a festive site with entertainment, food and drinks.

The regatta will include a large range of competitors, from youth and collegiate rowers to men’s and women’s elite teams. The races will be time trials in which boats will launch at set intervals, say every eight seconds.

Luke Walton, a former Olympic rower and past executive director of the prestigious San Diego Crew Classic, will serve as race director while Jean Reilly, an international FISA (World Rowing Federation) umpire and U.S. Olympic representative, will be the head official.

Another unusual event will take place on Nov. 5 on the Washington Avenue Bridge — an outdoor rowing machine regatta. Concept 2, the creator of the industry-standard rowing machine, will run that land-based race.

Shane Farmer, founder of Dark Horse Rowing and the “face” of CrossFit rowing, will bring roughly 50 people from around the country to Waco for a three-day workout retreat in areas all over the community. Shane will be on the microphone for the event and present all weekend.

“The goal the first year is to run a regatta so innovative and first class it necessitates a two-year, larger regatta next fall,” Matt said. “We also would like to host a 2,000-meter sprint. The qualifying distance for national championships at the junior level is 2,000 meters. Austin can only host 1,000 meters. Dallas doesn’t have suitable water for a 2,000-meter course.

“Currently, all clubs in Texas travel out of state to qualify for national championships. Waco can host 2,000-meter courses on both the Brazos downtown and on Lake Waco.”

He hopes some of those teams will come from the Waco Rowing Center’s youth teams. In his bid to make rowing more diverse, Matt and the center has started a youth program focusing on La Vega ISD students as a pilot group.

Using a large grant from the Cooper Foundation, students have taken swimming lessons. Four hundred lessons are set to be given by the end of the year. Even if they never row, Matt says knowing how to swim is a lifelong skill. He also is excited that there will be signup booths for families and adult swimming lessons on the grounds in Brazos Park East at the regatta. These lessons are already funded and will be free to sign up and learn.

A few La Vega High School students have passed the swimming competency test and are now rowing. Arshay Cooper, captain of the first all-Black rowing team in the U.S. and subject of the film “A Most Beautiful Thing,” spent an entire day at La Vega speaking about the opportunities rowing provides.

Additionally, St. Benedict’s Preparatory School crew in Newark, N.J., a team with many athletes of color, will compete in the Waco Rowing Regatta, thanks to a personal grant from Chip Gaines. Enthusiastic industry support has allowed the Waco Rowing Center to secure first-class equipment for its rowers.

For more information about the Waco Rowing Regatta, visit the rowing center’s Facebook page or wacorowing.org.

REACH Fundraiser

Horses are wonderful creatures. They can jump astounding heights, run at incredibly fast speeds, pull heavy loads and almost seem to dance during dressage competitions. These magical animals also can help children and adults who are facing physical, emotional and mental challenges.

The REACH Therapeutic Riding Center at old Camp Val Verde allows a number of area adults and kids to discover the healing power of horses.

REACH offers therapeutic riding, in which students learn horsemanship and riding skills that build toward independence both in and out of the arena. These students not only learn to ride but also aspects of horse care and important safety protocols.

Shannon Smith, executive director of REACH, said the center has seen an influx of new students, with many suffering from anxiety worsened by the pandemic.

The riding center also offers hippotherapy, which uses the movement of the horse as a tool to improve posture, balance and movement, as well as fine and gross motor responses. REACH works with physical therapists, occupational therapists and speech language pathologists with sessions performed by licensed personnel.

“We have an older gentleman who had suffered a stroke,” Shannon said. “He came in with very little movement on his left side, but he can now hold the reins.”

To help fund its programs, REACH will hold its annual Horses for Healing gala at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 11. The evening will include dinner catered by Blanek’s, silent and live auctions (including auctioning off a year’s care of each REACH horse) and entertainment by Pure Country. The party will have a patriotic theme, appropriate for Veterans Day, and the musicians of Pure Country are veterans.

REACH also hosts Horses for Warriors, which is a free program available for U.S. military vets and service members. It is geared to improve the mind, body and spirit of disabled vets. Soldiers with a diagnosis of PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder), TBI (traumatic brain injury), amputations, burns and neurological impairment may benefit from this service.

The Horses for Warriors program meets on Mondays for two hours in the evening. Everyone meets in the dining hall for dinner, provided for free by Aramark, and fellowship. Before heading to the barn, there is a short discussion and perhaps a video defining what the evening’s activities at the barn will include.

“Horses have intuitive natures and can feel when a person is sad, angry or confused,” Shannon said. “They love unconditionally and don’t pass judgment. The human-horse connection is very special.”

REACH currently has eight horses in the stable, everything from a Tennessee walker to a former dressage competitor to a large Percheron draft horse.

“We have a retired roping horse that is so careful with riders,” she said. “We use him a lot with hippotherapy. He takes every step with intent.”

Tickets for the Horses for Healing gala cost $100 a person with some sponsorships available. For ticket information, visit reachtrc.org.

Library Book Sale

As of Oct. 6, I have read 62 books in 2022. I checked out more than half of those books from the Waco-McLennan County Public Library. It is a great resource.

If you need new reading material for the end of this year or the start of 2023, make plans to attend the 59th annual Friends of the Library Book Sale at The Base at the Extraco Event Center. The sale, which is hosted by the Friends of the Library, runs from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Nov. 3-4, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 5, and noon to 6 p.m. Nov. 6. There is a $10 admission charge on opening day but admission is free on other days.

An enormous variety of books of different genres will be for sale. Cookbooks, mysteries, biographies, true crime and more have been donated. The Collectors Corner will have new best-sellers as well as one-of-a-kind treasures. My mom once bought an etiquette book from 1902.

“Buyers will be able to purchase brand-new books from top authors, like James Patterson,” said Essy Day, director of library services. “We have generous people who buy a hardback book, read it and then immediately donate the book.”

Funds raised from the sale help pay for a number of library programs, of which there are many.

“The Friends of the Library give back so much,” Essy said. “For example, the group paid for our summer reading challenge — the prizes, the app that readers used to keep track of their books, the entertainment. The Friends also bought our mobile library van. They go above and beyond.”

The library system has ramped up its programs to pre-COVID-19 levels, if not more. It sponsors three book clubs for adults — Books and Brews, a mystery lovers book club and a book club that reads true crime. There also is a crafting class for adults and Tech Tuesdays for teens.

A variety of events, from storytime for children to genealogy lectures, take place almost every day the library is open.

The library’s outreach program, with its mobile pop-up van, is popular. The van travels to senior centers but also to area events, such as the farmers market, National Night Out and Waco Cultural Arts Festival. The library maintains book nooks throughout the city as a way to encourage reading.

Additionally, the Waco-McLennan County Public Library is part of a consortium with 38 other libraries in Texas for its Cloud Library. Now more than 100,000 books, as well as e-magazines, are on the cloud. I know I have downloaded a couple of books from there to my Kindle, ready to be read.

“We love curating a list of books for readers,” she added. “In fact, a patron can use a form to list what books they have liked, and our staff will put together a bundle of five books that we think they will enjoy. That is the most fun part of the librarian job.”

For more information about the Friends of the Library Book Sale or about the library’s programs, visit libguides.wacolibrary.org.

Wild Lights

Last holiday season my family began what we hope will be a holiday tradition — attending the Cameron Park Zoo’s Wild Lights, presented by Reliant. This year’s version of the tremendously successful holiday light spectacular will open the day after Thanksgiving and run through New Year’s Eve.

“Working Wild Lights last year was so fun and so pretty,” said Terri Cox, executive director of the Cameron Park Zoological and Botanical Society. “We had more than 26,000 people come through Wild Lights last year, and we netted $250,000. We are making the display bigger this year and are adding a Hanukkah section and other additional lights.”

In addition to looking at more than a quarter of a million beautiful lights, guests can enjoy special entertainment and activities, visit food trucks and buy beverages at Rudolph’s Watering Hole. Santa will be back to visit with children, who will also be able to write letters to jolly old St. Nick.

The zoo will hold a “Sensory Santa Night” for children who are sensory-sensitive on Dec. 6. Admission will be limited that night and registration is required. Wild Lights also will be the site of a special New Year’s Eve party that will be family-friendly.

A special countdown will be held about 9 p.m., and there will be lots of kid activities. Guests are encouraged to come in their holiday pajamas.

Wild Lights runs from 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday and from 6 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The last admission will be an hour before closing. The display will be closed Dec. 24-25.

Tickets cost $15 for adults and $12 for children ages 3-12. Cameron Park Zoo members receive a $2 discount on tickets.

The opening of Wild Lights isn’t the only special event on the zoo calendar in November. The H-E-B Zoo Stampede will be held Nov. 12. The event will include a 5K and 10K as well as a 1K fun run. There will be a virtual option for people who enjoy running on their own time.

The race will start at the zoo’s entry plaza and will travel through the premises and then out into Cameron Park. Runners can enter individually or as part of a team. The race usually attracts approximately 800 runners.

“Both Wild Lights and the Zoo Stampede will raise funds for the zoo expansion project and for conservation efforts,” Terri said. “We are now in the (Chinese) Year of the Tiger so we are focusing on the Tiger Conservation Fund.”

On Nov. 19, the zoo will hold the popular Harry Potter scavenger hunt. This will be a challenging trivia-based scavenger hunt all about Harry Potter; costumes are encouraged. Game play will be open at 9 a.m. and will be completely turned off at 1:30 to be scored. The winners will receive prizes.

Winners are announced at 3 p.m. in the front plaza (must be present to win). There also will be a bar with adult beverages, including regular and spiked Butter Beer, in the center of the zoo.

There will be a $20 fee per team to play, which will include the scavenger hunt and one stuffed animal. Admission to the zoo is not included. Download the Goosechase app and obtain the code and password at purchase.

All the proceeds benefit the Cameron Park Zoo education department and will go toward the new education building.

To learn more about all the Cameron Park’s Zoo’s special events, visit cameronparkzoo.com. ￼