Around Town: October 2020

“Our Texas Ironman 70.3 is very popular with athletes,” Will said. “They vote each year on their favorite race, and it was ranked first last year. We just have a great venue.”

Keep watching for updates about these races. ￼

Note: Last month’s column listed the wrong school that McLennan Community College graduate Mason Mikeska is attending to play golf. He is at Oklahoma City University.

