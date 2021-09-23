Around Town: October 2021

Arts Festival

Art of all kinds will be on display at this year’s Waco Cultural Arts Festival. Although scaled back because of the pandemic, the event will still feature music and dance performances, art activities, an artist market, WordFest and more.

The Cultural Arts Festival begins at 6 p.m. Oct. 15 with music on the main stage at Indian Spring Park. An open mic session for WordFest will run from 7 to 9 p.m. in the Texas Room at the Waco Convention Center.

Expect a day of activities on Oct. 16. Of special note will be a performance by Del Castillo, a cross-cultural band whose original music blends rock, Latin, blues and world music. Poet Kathleen Hudson will give a poetry reading and workshop from 2:30 to 4 p.m. in the Waco Convention Center. She was the featured poet in Voices de la Luna in November 2020, was published in Arts Alive San Antonio in 2020, and recently was featured in the Walt Whitman Corner of the Long Island Quarterly in New York. The festival will conclude Oct. 17.

One of the most moving aspects of the arts festival will be unveiled the final day of the event. “The Bridge of Souls” will be a temporary public art installation that will honor the lives of the 500-plus people in our community who have died from COVID-19. The memorial will feature one hand-decorated banner for each person lost.