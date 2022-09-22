Around Town: October 2022

Hickory Hope, a white and tan spotted dog, had been at the Humane Society of Central Texas for 11 months. She came in as a stray, committed volunteers walked her and worked on her socialization skills, but she still was passed over when people came to adopt dogs from the shelter.

However, a Baylor student who volunteers at the shelter would come in just to spend time with Hickory Hope. The student asked if the dog could go home with her for an overnight stay. That stay worked out so well that now Hickory Hope is being fostered by that Baylor student.

Stories like Hickory Hope’s — and there are many — will move even the hardest heart. The Humane Society deals with approximately 3,500 dogs a year, all in need of forever homes. These dogs go out to families and rescues, not only in Texas but sometimes in faraway states like Ohio, Wisconsin and Washington. But the animals just keep coming.

“We have been over 90 percent capacity for a while, and that is a dangerous statistic,” said Jordan Cervantes, operation manager for the Humane Society of Central Texas. “It has been three years since we have had to euthanize a dog because of time or kennel space. We are committed to staying a ‘no kill’ shelter.”

Caring for all those dogs and other animals, from cats to rabbits, takes money. The Humane Society of Central Texas will hold its inaugural Howl-o-ween Bash on Oct. 29 at the Waco Convention Center. This amazing evening for a great cause will include costume contests, prizes, silent auctions, entertainment by Afterparty, food catered by Bon Appetit, and even two specialty cocktails.

Some former and current shelter residents will take the stage in a special runway show.

The gala will benefit a number of Humane Society programs, including the spay/neuter program, the rescue and transport program, the enrichment and behavioral training program, the foster program and the HAAS program, which helps owners keep their pets when they need medical supplies, food and more.

“We have a small staff, but they will come in early and stay late to make sure every animal has some one-on-one attention,” Jordan said. “We often get 100 new dogs in one week. Our staff and our amazing volunteers firmly believe that every dog has a perfect home. We just need to find it.”

A perfect home is what Kingston found. The big black dog came to the shelter last fall. He was shy and scared, but staff worked with him and he was adopted. Unfortunately, he came back in as a stray and was in less than ideal shape.

Luckily, a family who had just moved to the Fort Hood area from Georgia saw Kingston online and contacted the shelter. The family — two adults, two children and three dogs — arrived at the shelter for a big meet-and-greet. Kingston was a perfect fit for the family, and he has settled in well.

Tickets for the Howl-o-ween Bash to help homeless animals cost $200 per person with various sponsorships available. The gala will begin at 7:30 p.m. and end at midnight. For more information, visit humanesocietycentraltexas.org.

Ironman Returns

Expect to see a lot of spandex on Oct. 15-16. That’s because approximately 3,000 elite athletes will descend on Waco to compete in the Ironman (140.6 miles including a full marathon, 112-mile bike race and 2.4-mile swim) and Ironman 70.3 (half a full Ironman).

The athletes will come from all 50 states and multiple foreign countries. When you factor in that participants bring an average of five spectators for the full and three spectators for the half, then the city will play host to 9,000 to 10,000 people that weekend.

Nancy Goodnight, an Ironman competitor herself, will be in charge of wrangling all those athletes. As race director for both competitions, Nancy likens herself to a cross between a parent and a party planner.

“You have to make sure everyone stays safe and plays nicely, but you also want to make sure everyone has a great time and leaves the party saying, ‘What a blast; I can’t wait to come back,’” she said.

Nancy has been directing races and other local events for 20 years, but this one is so extensive. She describes it as overwhelming and humbling.

Keep in mind that there are three different courses for each race, a finish line, registration, an expo, transition spots and more. As race director she will work with multiple agencies, such as the Waco Fire Department, the McLennan County Sheriff’s Department, the city of Waco, game wardens, the Greater Waco Sports Commission and more. She also has the task of feeding 3,000 athletes and 3,000 volunteers.

“Fortunately, Ironman sends me a full staff of about 100 people for the week,” she said.

Speaking of competition helpers, Nancy needs volunteers in all areas. There is a full, detailed signup for everything from registration during the week to assorted activities on race weekend. These activities include wetsuit peeling, kayak support (kayaks will be provided and no experience is necessary), aid station help, athlete food, change tent and more. Medical volunteers, such as nurses, emergency medical technicians and physicians, are incredibly important and needed. These volunteers are a critical part of participant safety, she said.

“We are doing a river cleanup the weekend before the race as part of our partnership with Keep Waco Beautiful,” Nancy said. “We have an important initiative this year to have a more sustainable race than what is typical at other events. We are enhancing recycling, using solar power, etc.

“We are also doing our first Cookie Project to show appreciation to the people living on the course. We realize what an impact we have on traffic, and we want to show our respect for our community and their support.”

Nancy stresses that there is truly a volunteer opportunity for every age, every schedule, every ability. One of the initiatives is to be more inclusive with regard to volunteers; race organizers are working closely with the city council for differently abled individuals to support the competitions.

“We want anyone and everyone to feel welcome and have a successful race week,” Nancy said. “We also offer grant money through the Ironman Foundation for organizations that help. I am extremely proud of the money we have been able to give to our local nonprofits, and we have almost twice the amount to distribute this year.

“A few examples of organizations that have received funds are the Salvation Army, Waco ISD organizations, Midway ROTC, Keep Waco Beautiful, MCC sports teams … the list is huge.”

For more information about the Ironman and Ironman 70.3 and about volunteering for the competitions, visit ironman.com/im-waco.

Feast of Caring

Is there anything better to eat on a cool fall night than warm soup? You can sample all kinds of yummy soups (and desserts) prepared by local chefs at the annual Feast of Caring, which benefits Caritas. The event will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 11 at the Waco Convention Center.

As of early September, Caritas had lined up 12 soup chefs and 11 dessert chefs. They will compete for the title of Best in Waco. Contestants will be chefs who are new to Feast of Caring and chefs who have supported the fundraising event for a number of years. The chefs will compete for various other prizes, such “Crowd Favorite” and “Best Decorated Booth.”

The evening also will include great audible and silent auction items, including a handmade Baylor quilt, Kendra Scott jewelry and tickets to the Texas A&M vs. Alabama volleyball game. Guests will enjoy playing Souper Spoons, in which numbered spoons can be purchased for $10. The spoon numbers are linked to prizes, such as restaurant gift cards. All players will win at least a $10 gift card but could win a prize worth much more.

During the evening, a Caritas client will present a mission moment, in which he or she will talk about how the agency made a difference in his or her life. Pete Sousa, morning anchor for KWTX, will serve as emcee for the evening.

Feast of Caring supports many of Caritas’ programs. Rising prices have increased the community’s need for assistance. In 2021, Caritas provided assistance to 27,201 households and distributed 5.2 million pounds of food. On average, every family that visits its drive-thru pantry service receives 130 pounds of nutritious food. A $50 donation will feed a family of four for a month.

Thanks to the generosity of restaurants and other sponsors, tickets to Feast of Caring remain this year at $35 per person. For more information, visit caritas-waco.org.

Brazos Forum

This old history major is excited to announce the return of Brazos Forum after a two-year COVID-19 absence. The forum encourages the study, preservation and appreciation of American history, art, literature, music, drama, landscape, trade, and the entire spectrum of decorative arts through illustrated presentations and seminars.

“Enduring American Symbols,” the 36th Brazos Forum, will highlight the White House, the National Mall and Arlington National Cemetery. The daylong event will take place on Oct. 19 at the Mayborn Museum Theatre on the Baylor campus.

The presentations will begin at 9:15 a.m. when Matthew R. Costello, vice president of the David M. Rubenstein National Center for White House History and senior historian for the White House Historical Association, will discuss “Flub Dubs for the Old House.”

This presentation will explore five objects in the White House Collection, each with its own fascinating story. These items illuminate how the collection evolved over time, and how these objects tell a larger story about the history of the White House and the people who lived and worked there.

The history and protocol of Arlington National Cemetery and fascinating features of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and its Sentinels will be shared by a former Marine who now owns and operates a Washington, D.C., tour company specializing in these areas.

The National Mall, with its many monuments and memorials, will be highlighted by a licensed architect who decided she would rather guide architectural tours than design buildings.

In addition, the Brazos Forum will include a catered luncheon, entertainment by professional performer Royce Montgomery, and concluding remarks by Waco resident David Smith.

“This program has been through numerous iterations as we engaged speakers only to have to cancel the forum, then when we tried to reschedule, most of the original ones were not available,” said Brazos Forum chairman Nancy Moore, who also recruits speakers for the annual event.

“In the long run, I think we have the very best mix of knowledgeable and interesting presenters now.”

Admission will include all presentations, luncheon and refreshments. It costs $95 for Brazos Forum members and $125 for non-members. First time-attendees receive special discounted pricing.

For more information or to register, contact Dianne Sawyer at dsawyer1409@sbcglobal.net, call 254-717-7591 or visit brazosforum.org.

Alzheimer’s Walk

Alzheimer’s disease has been in the news lately with new scientific studies that explore genetic links, gut health, viruses and more. But no matter the root cause, more than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s while 23,534 people in McLennan County were diagnosed with the disease in 2018.

The 2022 Walk to End Alzheimer’s, which raises money to help fund research and support families and caregivers, will be held Oct. 29 at Brazos Park East. Check-in will begin at 8 a.m. with the opening ceremonies starting at 9 a.m. The walk will begin at 9:30 a.m.

The local Alzheimer’s Association hopes to raise $190,000 from the walk.

Each registered participant who raises at least $100 will receive a T-shirt while all participants will receive a Promise Garden flower. The walk also needs volunteers to help with setup, cleanup, registration, water stops, Promise Garden and more.

A Walk to End Alzheimer’s is held annually in more than 600 communities nationwide. While there is no fee to register for the walk, all participants are encouraged to raise critical funds that allow the Alzheimer’s Association to provide care and support and advance research.

In 2021, Waco’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s had 101 teams and 783 participants and raised $173,000.

“We are hoping to increase these numbers for the 2022 Walk, aiming for 1,000 participants and 105 teams,” said Margaret Sanders, who serves on the walk’s planning committee. She lost her mother to the horrible disease.

Alzheimer’s disease remains a leading cause of death with one in three seniors dying from it or another dementia. In 2020, COVID-19 contributed to a 17 percent increase in Alzheimer’s and dementia deaths. Between 2000 and 2019, deaths from heart disease decreased by 7.5 percent while deaths from Alzheimer’s increased by 145 percent.

To register for the walk, visit act.alz.org/waco.

Something New

My sister and I have been going through my parents’ possessions and deciding how we can fit many of their treasures into our homes. I will have to attend From Broken to Beautiful, an evening of fun and inspirational design.

Sponsored by the Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary of Waco, the event will begin at 6 p.m. Nov. 1 at the Baylor Club Ballroom.

Christi Proctor–Hurst, former TLC “Trading Spaces” personality and owner of Christi’s Moon Rein Bedding and Design Company, will transform discarded or broken items into beautiful repurposed recreations.

Christi also will share her story of God’s faithfulness in bringing His beautiful creation out of seemingly lost circumstances. The evening also will include dinner and a silent auction.

Proceeds will benefit Sally’s House, the local Salvation Army shelter for homeless families with children.

Individual tickets cost $50 per person. For more information, visit southernusa.salvationarmy.org/waco/ and select events. ￼