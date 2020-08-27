Around Town: September 2020

All during this pandemic, I have dreamed of running away to a beautiful island to listen to the ocean and drink beverages decorated with little umbrellas. Jackye and Todd Clayton and their children, Hannah and TJ, did just that. The four spent a month in Hawaii on the island of Oahu.
“A friend of mine, who is one of the founders of Do Good Be Kind, lives in Hawaii,” Jackye said. “He was visiting the mainland for a month so he offered our family his house. He is a saint, and we were glad to visit somewhere special.”
Visiting the islands during the coronavirus is an unusual experience. The Claytons had to quarantine for 14 days.
“We had to register with the state before we left Texas to let it know where we were staying on the island,” Jackye said. “When we landed in Honolulu, we picked up our car and drove straight to the house. A state worker called us to remind us of the rules. We couldn’t go to the beach; we couldn’t walk the dog. People have been arrested, fined and sent back to the mainland for breaking quarantine, and the state encourages its citizens to report people.”
Luckily, Jackye’s friend had left food for his guests. The next-door neighbor also would pick up food for them. The house was in a remote area of the island so food delivery was not an option. During quarantine, Jackye worked remotely, which meant going to bed about 8 at night, and then starting work about 2 a.m. But once their “house arrest” ended, the family explored the island.
While the house wasn’t on the water, the four only had to walk over part of a golf course to arrive at the beach.
“The wide ocean was right there. I felt like I was at an aquarium,” Jackye said. “We saw octopus, crabs, all kinds of fish. And the beach was empty.”
The family tried to spend their days with cultural activities or outdoor pursuits. Hannah, a sophomore at Huston-Tillotson University, and TJ, a senior at Waco High, took surf lessons one day. “They said their arms were exhausted from paddling,” Jackye said. The whole family also rode a zip line and tried snorkeling and horseback riding.
“We visited the art museum, a coffee farm and a chocolate factory,” Jackye said. “We went to church, which had a cross with leis on it, and went to a lei shop to see how they are made. We loved how every beach was different. One beach would have large waves and a beach a mile away would be perfectly calm. One tide pool had seals and another had sea turtles.”
The Texans also ate a lot of seafood and discovered the Japanese influence on Hawaiian cuisine.
“You could buy sushi everywhere, even 7-Eleven,” she said. “The kids were big fans of masubi, which is a slice of spam sandwiched between rice and wrapped in nori (seaweed). They could eat that every day.”
The group also learned that words have different meanings. One member of the family expressed a craving for a taco and was sent to a place that served them. Little did they know tako means baby octopus in Japanese until they saw the cook reach for a tentacle.
The Central Texans also learned that Waco is well known even on Oahu.
“We talked to surfers, and when we said we were from Waco, they immediately asked about BSR,” Jackye said. “In fact, the kids’ surfing instructor said he would just trade houses with us so he could visit BSR.”
She might take him up on his offer.
Film Festival Going Virtual
My family has watched a lot on TV during 2020, from “Hamilton” and “Just Mercy” to a documentary on wild horses (fabulous), one on the six wives of Henry XIII and, of course, “Tiger King.” In late September, a host of new short films, documentaries and full-length feature films will stream as the Deep in the Heart Film Festival goes virtual.
From Sept. 25-27 and Oct. 2-4, approximately 100 films will be screened. The virtual film fest will be similar to any other at-home movie viewing experience, but combined with the special flavor that a film festival has.
The process will be easy. You just go to deepintheheartff.com and click on the film festival’s schedule to buy a ticket and get access to the feature films and shorts blocks selections (plus the filmmaker Q&A, if there is one). Or you can buy a pass prior to the film festival that comes with a code providing access to all the film blocks.
After that, stage your popcorn and soda on your coffee table, and you’re ready to have the same experience you would have if the films were screened in the theater.
“The virtual film festival offers us a wonderful opportunity to reach other people across the state and even the country, allowing a growing audience to see our lineup and be introduced to our Deep in the Heart world,” said Samuel Thomas, co-founder of the Deep in the Heart Film Festival.
Festival organizers will build their film blocks like themed mixtapes, and all genres will be blended as they relate to a chosen theme. That means dramas, comedies, thrillers, animation and student films are all a part of the festival. The only two genres that are kept separate are the family blocks, the horror films and some films that are geared for mature audiences. This year music videos have been added into the mix.
“We’ll give you an example,” Samuel said. “One of our favorite themes this year is ‘2020 in a nutshell.’ These are all short films that have their unique stories, but put together offer a well-rounded taste of living this year – there’s a documentary on supply chain, a social justice drama, and comedy about a toilet paper shortage.”
Deep in the Heart will join forces with the Waco Cultural Arts Festival to showcase its Celebration Africa screenings. Among the films the Cultural Arts Fest will show is “Liyana.” The film is a genre-defying documentary that tells the story of five children in the kingdom of Eswatini who turn past trauma into an original tale about a girl named Liyana who embarks on a perilous quest to save her young twin brothers. The film weaves her animated journey together with poetic documentary scenes to create an inspiring story of perseverance and hope.
“We are excited to help our friends at the Cultural Arts Festival share their films and the rich heritage of African storytelling,” Samuel said.
Deep in the Heart will include a variety of other acclaimed pieces, such as “Lockdown,” which was shown at Sundance; “War Paint,” a drama that focuses on the violence and trauma of the Vietnam War and which has been shown at a number of Oscar-qualifying festivals; and “Loves God, Likes Girls,” the true story of Sally Gary, a gay woman growing up in a small town in West Texas in the ’60s and ’70s in a conservative local church. Deep in the Heart is the first festival screening of this touching documentary about identity and reconciliation.
Festival organizers turn to a trusted core of screeners to assist them in watching all of the submissions. They rate and review, then these notes are discussed at a programming meeting to determine which films will be shown. The films are scored on writing, acting, directing, cinematography, sound, originality and story.
“While the technical side to every film is important, that last item — story — is the most important,” Samuel said. “Whether you laugh, cry, or even scream, we want films that leave an impact. Deep in the Heart’s focus is on story.”
This year the festival will feature two timely panels that will discuss the future of the film industry. “Write What You Don’t Know” will discuss inclusivity and diversity in screenwriting. Panelists will include Ya’Ke Smith, associate professor of radio, television and film at the University of Texas at Austin, and Cedric Thomas Smith, shorts programmer at the San Antonio Film Festival.
“Filmmaking and COVID” will examine the protocols and best practices on set, and discuss how the filmmaking world has changed from story concepts all the way to playing the festival circuit. Panelists will include Dan Beard, film and digital media lecturer at Baylor University, and John Wildman, filmmaker and film industry publicist.
Deep in the Heart also added a screenplay contest. Short screenplays from throughout the world were submitted and the festival narrowed the selection to the top 10. These are highly original and run across multiple genres, from a time-travel comedy to an experimental piece on identity and everything in between. These screenplays will be read and there will be a live Q&A with the writers during the festival.
For a schedule of films and the price of viewing, visit deepintheheartff.com.
MCC Golf Classic
One thing I have noticed during this strange time … golfers continue to hit the courses. The McLennan Community College Foundation is counting on that fact as it will host its 34th annual Golf Classic.
Registration is open for the tournament that will be played on Oct. 2 at Cottonwood Creek Golf Course. Presenting sponsors for the tournament are Fairfield Inn & Suites, Hampton Inn North and TownePlace Suites. The fundraiser benefits MCC student scholarships and student emergency needs through the MCC Foundation.
“It’s hard to know how to proceed with fundraising events during a pandemic,” MCC Foundation Executive Director Kim Patterson said. “But a recent chart from the Texas Medical Association showed that playing golf is one of the lowest-risk activities for COVID-19 transmission. Plus, the pros at Cottonwood Creek have added numerous safety features, including plexiglass between players in the carts, so we feel confident that participants can enjoy a safe and enjoyable day on the course.”
In light of the pandemic, all proceeds from the event will go directly to student scholarships and student emergency needs. Due to COVID-19-related job losses, many MCC students are experiencing crippling personal and economic challenges that will continue for some time.
“As with everything in 2020, our focus this year is different,” Patterson said. “But now, more than ever, our resolve is to do whatever we can to support student learning and success to help them weather this tough time.”
For example, married MCC students K and R (the Foundation does not identify students who have received emergency funds) both lost their jobs in the spring due to COVID-related layoffs. This came at a particularly bad time for the couple because they are expecting twins in late September.
An emergency grant funded by the MCC Foundation helped the pair cover bills, purchase food, and buy essential baby supplies. Most of all, the grant helped ease the stress of the situation and allow them to finish the spring semester strong.
Both plan to be back in class this fall. Proceeds from the tournament will go directly to students like this young couple who are soldiering on with their college plans through the COVID-19 storm.
The MCC Foundation Golf Classic started in 1986 as an activity of the MCC athletics department. The MCC Foundation was activated in 1990, and in 1996, the foundation joined forces with athletics to ramp up sponsorships and teams. Since then, the tournament has raised almost $1 million for student scholarships and athletic department capital needs.
The tournament helps scholarship students like Mason Mikeska thrive. This 2018 Midway High School graduate enjoyed a stellar academic and golf career at McLennan, culminating in graduating with honors this spring and being named to the North Texas Junior College All-Conference Academic Team and named a National Junior College Athletic Association Division I honorable mention All-American.
Mason will finish his bachelor’s degree at Oklahoma State University where he has committed to play golf.
“Mason could have gone to college anywhere, but thanks to scholarship support funded by the Foundation Golf Classic, this talented young man had an outstanding, debt-free college start right here at home,” Kim said.
Cost to play is $125 per player, which includes green fee, cart, breakfast, lunch, snacks, drinks and top-quality gifts. Tee times for the Florida scramble-style tournament are at 7:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Numerous sponsor levels are also available at www.mclennan.edu/foundation/special-events/tournament.html. To register or learn about sponsorship opportunities, call 254-299-8604 or email nbazaldua@mclennan.edu.
Julie Campbell-Carlson has written for Waco Today since 1997. She’s always looking for interesting tidbits for her column.
She can be reached at Julie_Carlson@mygrande.net
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!