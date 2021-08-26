Around Town: September 2021

“We just want to get back toward normal and share our backyard joy with the public,” Ron said.

For more information about the Heart of Texas Water Garden and Pond Society, visit hotwgps.com or call Ron at 254-717-4665. Once a final list of participating ponds, locations and viewing times is complete, that information will be posted on the website.

Boots, Buckles & Bling

In March 2020, the Cenikor Foundation was in final preparations for its second Boots, Buckles & Bling party. The foundation almost made it, but the night before the party, society pretty much shut down. Not one to give up, the organization held a virtual party that was somewhat successful and hoped that the third annual gala would be in person.

At 6 p.m. on Sept. 17, the Cenikor Foundation will get its wish as it holds Boots, Buckles & Bling at the Baylor Club. The party will feature dinner, a silent auction, entertainment and dancing. The addition of a guest speaker will be new, but Baylor fans should recognize the name and face.

Former Baylor center Randy Grimes helped lead the Bears to the 1980 Southwest Conference championship and the 1981 Cotton Bowl and played for 10 years in the NFL with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.