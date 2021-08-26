Around Town: September 2021

After a COVID-induced delay of almost two years, the Heart of Texas Water Garden and Pond Society will resume its annual Parade of Ponds on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 11 and 12. Currently, viewers can see 10 ponds but expect more to be added.
Each year, the society hosts a pond tour where many of the members open up their backyard water features for the general public to tour and enjoy. Some members specialize in raising water lilies, others have koi, fancy goldfish, landscapes with waterfalls and little rivers, or a combination. Each pond also will display different party-themed rubber duckies, (cowboys, Mardi Gras, etc). The visitor who identifies the most duck themes will win a prize.
“This is a great chance for our water feature owners and serious water gardeners to share their piece of paradise with the public,” said Ron Haft, the pond tour chairman. “Not only is this a wonderful opportunity to spend a day seeing some of the best water gardens and ponds in the Central Texas area, but it also allows members to promote the joy of, and provide information about the water gardening hobby.”
Normally the club sells tickets with armbands allowing access to the tour, but this year the tour is free. The club will accept donations to support the Waco Wetlands. In past years, the club has supported the Cameron Park Zoo’s Brazos River and Asian Forest exhibits.
“We just want to get back toward normal and share our backyard joy with the public,” Ron said.
For more information about the Heart of Texas Water Garden and Pond Society, visit hotwgps.com or call Ron at 254-717-4665. Once a final list of participating ponds, locations and viewing times is complete, that information will be posted on the website.
Boots, Buckles & Bling
In March 2020, the Cenikor Foundation was in final preparations for its second Boots, Buckles & Bling party. The foundation almost made it, but the night before the party, society pretty much shut down. Not one to give up, the organization held a virtual party that was somewhat successful and hoped that the third annual gala would be in person.
At 6 p.m. on Sept. 17, the Cenikor Foundation will get its wish as it holds Boots, Buckles & Bling at the Baylor Club. The party will feature dinner, a silent auction, entertainment and dancing. The addition of a guest speaker will be new, but Baylor fans should recognize the name and face.
Former Baylor center Randy Grimes helped lead the Bears to the 1980 Southwest Conference championship and the 1981 Cotton Bowl and played for 10 years in the NFL with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
However, he also spent more than 20 years battling an addiction to pain-killers developed while treating career-related injuries. He now uses his inspiring story of recovery and his years in the addictions industry to help victims of drug and alcohol abuse. In 2012, Randy launched Athletes in Recovery, a program designed to help athletes at all levels find treatment for addiction and mental health, while offering continued support for those already in recovery.
Due to the success of Athletes in Recovery, Randy has partnered with the NFL, NHL, Gridiron Greats, After the Impact Fund, MLB, The Jockeys Guild, MMA and a host of collegiate programs to bring further awareness and treatment services to professional and collegiate athletes and their families.
Cenikor Foundation’s Waco programs help clients through every stage of their recovery journey. It operates a 56-bed medically-supported detox and short-term residential treatment center for substance-dependent men and women. Cenikor Waco also offers adult and adolescent intensive outpatient services on an individual, group and/or family basis. Licensed clinical staff provide comprehensive services including screening, assessment, early intervention, recovery, after-care services and more.
COVID-19 hit organizations in various ways, but the pandemic did enable Cenikor to treat an underserved population — military veterans. During the pandemic, the VA substance abuse treatment programs were closed, but Cenikor was able to step in. The ability to treat veterans will continue as the organization can now accept veterans’ insurance.
Additionally and with help from the Cooper Foundation, Cenikor is building an outdoor recreation area with a volleyball court, horseshoe pit, exercise equipment, a walking track and more.
“Everyone knows someone that has suffered from this wretched disease of addiction,” said gala chair Kristine Koehn. “It is staggering to me the number of people that I have met that had no clue that Cenikor was here in Waco. This place matters. This place is saving lives in our community.”
Tickets to Boots, Buckles and Bling cost $100 for an individual ticket and $750 for a table for 10 with other sponsorship levels available. For more information, visit one.bidpal.net/bootsbucklesandbling/welcome.
Celebration of Life
Waco’s Care Net Pregnancy Center is another local organization that was able to find some bright spots in the midst of dark times. The pandemic forced the organization to change the way it did some things, but those changes enabled Care Net to serve many more in the Central Texas community.
Care Net switched to online pregnancy, parenting and life skills classes for men and women and saw its participants double. The organization also saw an increase in the number of people served through its mobile outreach program.
Three years ago, Care Net purchased a 37-foot RV, affectionately named “BIRTH-a,” with the dream of turning it into a mobile clinic that would provide pregnancy testing, ultrasounds and other medical services to women who may not be able to get to its medical site.
This dream finally came to fruition during the COVID-19 pandemic, with the Care Net team providing medical services, but also diapers, wipes, formula and other baby essentials to families affected by the pandemic. The mobile clinic visited communities such as Marlin, Gatesville, Hillsboro, Mexia, Killeen and others.
To help with the costs of providing these services and more, Care Net will hold its annual Celebration of Life Banquet on Sept. 21 at The Base (the new space at the Extraco Events Center.) Doors will open at 5 p.m. with the program beginning at 6 p.m. The highlight of the evening will be speaker Benjamin Watson.
Watson is a former NFL tight end. He was drafted 32nd overall by the New England Patriots in the 2004 NFL Draft and later he would win Super Bowl XXXIX with the team over the Philadelphia Eagles. After playing college football at Georgia, Watson played 15 years in the NFL for the Patriots, Cleveland Browns, Baltimore Ravens and New Orleans Saints.
Off the field, Watson is an outspoken Christian and activist. He’s written two books, “Under Our Skin,” which addresses the racial divide in America, and “The New Dad’s Playbook,” a book geared for fathers of a newborn. He also was executive producer for “Divided Hearts of America,” a look at the debate around abortion in America.
Tickets to the Celebration of Life Banquet cost $100 with various sponsorship levels available. For more information, visit pregnancycare.org/event-calendar or email mhumphries@pregnancycare.org.
Wild Game Dinner
I recently read a book that mentioned “the Glorious Twelfth,” which refers to Aug. 12, the beginning of the red grouse season in England. In Central Texas, we need to celebrate the Glorious First, the start of dove season.
Dove, quail, venison, salmon and more exotic meat, poultry and fish will be the stars of the show at the second Wild Game Dinner, benefiting Meals on Wheels Waco. The event will take place from 5:30 to 10 p.m. Oct. 2 at the ranch belonging to Ambassador and Mrs. Lyndon Olson.
The meat will be donated and mostly prepared by local hunters. Beer and wine, as well as non-alcoholic beverages, will be available at the event. The evening also will include music by Michael Hix and the Classix and big silent and live auctions.
My husband, Alan, and I attended the inaugural Wild Game Dinner in 2018 and loved sampling so many exotic dishes, such as pheasant gumbo, wild game tamales and fabulous salmon and halibut. Even a few vegetables made it onto our plates. There was no excuse for leaving hungry.
“This is a pretty casual event where guests can wear their jeans and boots,” said Debbie King, Meals on Wheels executive director. “We will mostly be outside and there are lots of grassy areas.”
Meals on Wheels navigated the pandemic well, thanks to amazing volunteer support, Debbie said. Many of its regular volunteers were (understandably) hesitant about going out during the COVID-19 surge. However, other supporters, who before the pandemic couldn’t volunteer for MOW, found remote work more flexible and stepped into the breach.
“Our volunteers get attached to clients. During the February ice storm, we mobilized volunteers to deliver meals and pantry staples to every client we have,” Debbie said.
Indeed, some volunteers got out their big four-wheel drive vehicles to check on clients during those freezing days.
Amongst its many programs, Meals on Wheels provides home-delivered meals for seniors five days a week throughout McLennan, Falls and Hill counties. The organization even has a program that provides pet food to clients, so they don’t have to give up their furry family members.
Donations of dog and cat food are welcome. The nonprofit has a large wait list and gets calls every day from people who need services for either themselves or loved ones.
Proceeds from the Wild Game Dinner will support all MOW’s programs and will hopefully allow people to come off the waitlist. For more information, visit mowwaco.org and find the Wild Game Dinner link.
MCC Foundation Golf Classic
As one of the longest-running golf tournaments in Central Texas, the MCC Foundation Golf Classic, returns for its 35th year on Oct. 1 at Bear Ridge Golf Course.
The tournament started in 1986 as an activity of the MCC athletics department. In 1996, the MCC Foundation joined forces with athletics to ramp up sponsorships and teams. Since then, the tournament has raised almost $1 million for student scholarships and athletic department capital needs. This year, all proceeds will fund scholarships and emergency aid for students.
“Many students would not be able to attend college at all without the opportunity offered here at home,” according to Neyra Bazaldua, coordinator of special events and alumni engagement. “Others who could attend college anywhere instead choose affordable excellence at McLennan.”
Former Central Texas standout Jenny (Isham) Fuller is a clear example of the impact MCC has. When this Lorena pitcher was considering where to play college ball in 2005, the young McLennan softball program was an attractive option.
Her experience at McLennan honed her talents, and she went on to earn Big 12 honors in her two years at Baylor. She picked up her first coaching job as an assistant at MCC. Fuller was recently named head softball coach at Pittsburg State University in Kansas.
“Attending MCC was a guiding force in determining the path I’ve chosen,” she said. “I’m thankful for the many opportunities that opened up to me because I began my college years at MCC.”
For information about golf tournament sponsorships, visit mclennan.edu/foundation/special-events/tournament. Sponsorships will be accepted until mid-September. For more information, call 254-299-8604.
Evening with Waco Authors
Do you realize how many folks in our area have written books? The Historic Waco Foundation will gather together a number of these writers together during “An Evening with Waco Authors,” at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 21 at the Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive
Sponsored by the McLennan County Historical Commission, the event will feature a distinct and eclectic panel of local authors sharing their personal stories and some behind-the-scene tidbits from their prose. Following the discussions, the authors will be available for book signings.
Panel participants will include Eric Ames, author of “Hidden History of Waco;” Linda Mason Crawford, author of “God, Destiny and a Glass of Wine;” Brandi Gibson, author of “Dark Side;” Cindy Janecka, author of “This Can’t Be Happening: A Story of Hope for Those with Cancer and Those Who Love Them;” and David Mosley, author of “Heartbreak Times.”
Admission to the presentation is free.
HWF’s newest exhibit, “Expansion: A Study of Growth in Texas and Waco from 1840-1920,” will run through the end of September at East Terrace. Utilizing maps from local institutions and donors, this display will highlight the changing landscape of the town and surrounding areas over the course of 80 years.
Maps from many decades and origins will be featured, allowing visitors to see expansion and development through different lenses. The exhibit will emphasize major events and establishments that spurred growth in Waco, including the expansion of railroads, the arrival of Baylor University in 1885 and more. Visitors will learn how the city was shaped and influenced by the people who settled in Waco more than a hundred years ago.
“This exhibit brings into focus just how much Waco and its surrounding environment have changed since its founding,” said Executive Director Jill Barrow. “We are grateful for the partnerships with Baylor University and our private donors who helped make this unique look at Waco history possible.”
Select maps and funding for the exhibit were provided by Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Swann and the Texas Collection at Baylor University. The cost of the exhibit is included in regular house admission. For more information about this exhibit, house tour hours or future events, visit historicwaco.org or call 254-753-5166. ￼