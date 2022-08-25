Around Town: September 2022

Waco resident Michael Wood is no stranger to performing. As a seventh grader, he had one of the lead roles in Baylor’s opera production of Turn of the Screw, and he held numerous major roles in Waco High musicals.

Now Michael, the son of Mike and Aimee Wood, will play in a big-time concert when his band, The Barn Dogs, opens for Robert Earl Keen at a concert in College Station on Sept. 2.

“We are very excited. Robert Earl Keen is a music legend and it is a huge honor to have been chosen to open for him, especially since he is retiring,” Michael said.

The Barn Dogs formed two years ago and is made up of Aggies Clay Didway on bass guitar; Michael on drums; August Galliano on lead guitar/electric guitar/vocals; Luke Morace on acoustic guitar/ lead vocals; Sam Hall on acoustic guitar/lead vocals/ harmonica; Parker Heath on keyboards; and Will Curran on bass guitar. They got their start by hanging out in the Kappa Alpha (KA) Barn playing cover songs.

“Our fraternity asked if we could play before the KA Senior Ring Dunk during Parents Weekend.” Michael said. “I didn’t even tell my parents that we were playing until they showed up at the KA Barn that night. We were well received so we decided to practice more and expand our playlist.”

The Barn Dogs began performing popular cover songs to get their name out and engage audiences. They cover anything and everything from Lynyrd Skynyrd to Jimi Hendrix to the Turnpike Troubadours. They have played for numerous sorority and fraternity events, as well as private parties, in College Station, Austin, Houston, and Louisiana. The band also has played at Stage 12 and The Tap in College Station.

“We opened for Shane Smith in Austin,” Michael said. “It was our first show with a larger crowd and a well-known performer, which let us experience playing with professional sound equipment and personnel,” Michael said.

Having achieved a following and some notoriety, the Barn Dogs were invited by Porter Garner, CEO and president of the TAMU Association of Former Students, to discuss opening for fellow Aggie Keen at the opening of the new Aggie Park in College Station.

“He was really taken with the fact we are all Aggies and that was the major selling point,” Michael said. “We provided Mr. Garner with some samples of songs we play and he was a fan — so that was basically our audition. It really is something dreams are made of.”

Keen also has encouraged the young group.

“REK invited our band to watch him perform in New Braunfels in June before TAMU had announced our upcoming concert,” Michael said. “We watched him from backstage and got to see everything that goes into putting on a concert. Afterwards, he invited us to spend time with him in his green room. It was a really cool experience.”

Michael has played the acoustic and electric guitars since he was in the first grade, but he had a drum kit set up in his room. He and his dad would often play music together: Michael on the guitar and Mike on the drums.

“He taught me the basics,” Michael said of his dad. “As I got older, I watched YouTube videos about drummers and taught myself a few songs. I performed vocally when I was growing up, but now prefer to stay out of the spotlight as the drummer.”

Over the summer, the Barn Dogs have played several private parties and are currently practicing for REK and several upcoming fraternity events. This past year, they wrote eight songs and are actually in the process of recording them for an upcoming album. The Barn Dogs’ style would probably be classified as Southern rock or even country rock.

After graduating from A&M, Michael would like to work in the surveying or construction industries, but he hopes to keep playing music.

“Music is a good outlet for me, and I enjoy it. I am sure we will all have professional careers but I hope we will be close enough to still be able to get together and perform,” he said.

There is no admission charge for the Aggie Park Kick Off Classic, presented by Southwest Airlines. The gates will open at 6 p.m. with the concert starting at 7 p.m. Sept. 2. Aggie Park comprises 20 acres situated between the Clayton W. Williams Jr. Alumni Center, Houston Street, the John J. Koldus Building and Throckmorton Street.

Lions Camp

Kids love summer camp, where they can spend their days riding horses, swimming and eating s’mores around a campfire. Unfortunately, many children have not attended summer camp because of physical disabilities or other health issues. That is where the Lions Family Camp in Kerrville steps in.

The Lions Camp offers one-week sessions for campers with physical disabilities, Down syndrome, Type-1 diabetes, cancer and other challenges. The Waco Women’s Lions Club and the Robinson-area Lions Club will hold a special event in September to raise funds to send Central Texas-area kids to camp at no charge to the their families.

Bingo & Bites at the Barn will take place from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Sept. 29 at The Barn in Lorena. The evening will feature eight unusual bingo games to play, heavy hors d’eouvres, craft beer and artisan sodas catered by Bare Arms Brewing. A cash bar also will be available.

“We have some wonderful prizes, valued between $500 and $1,250, for the eight bingo games,” said Dana Mitchell, who is co-chairing the event with Melissa Sieh. “We are limiting attendance to only 100 people so there is a good chance of winning one of the bingo games or one of our great door prizes.”

Dana said prizes include a mountain bike, a spa package, trips, a date-night package and more. A range of door prizes also will be awarded throughout the evening.

Two Waco kids have benefited from the WWLC’s generosity. Calan and Lawson Copp have an extremely rare mitochondrial condition that has caused global developmental delays, affecting their cognitive and physical abilities, but their parents are determined that they experience all that life could offer in an adaptive way.

Calan, age 14, has attended the Lions Camp since he was 7 and Lawson, 10, attended for the first time in 2021. Calan’s favorite TLC activities are swimming, horseback riding, and arts and crafts. Lawson’s favorite activities are swimming, horseback riding and fishing.

“The Waco Women’s Lions Club has been an absolute blessing to our family,” said mom Melissa. “They embraced our family from the first moment they met Calan and have always sponsored our boys so they can attend TLC. They have been so incredibly supportive and cheer our family on no matter what is going on in our lives.

“Attending TLC is at no cost to the campers because of sponsors like Waco Women’s Lions Club and not having to worry about the cost is incredibly humbling and encouraging for families like ours.”

The Waco Women’s Lions Club, a service organization, was chartered in 2013 and is part of Lions Club International. The group gives back to the community in various ways, from working as bell ringers for the Salvation Army and hosting a peace poster contest for students ages 11-13, to holding a holiday party at The Cove and donating professional clothing to Esther’s Closet.

Additionally, the club holds raffles or garage sales to raise money for various organizations, such as Leader Dog for the Blind and Camo Santa, in which Christmas toys are given to Fort Hood families who have loved ones deployed.

Tickets to Bingo & Bites cost $140. For more information, visit the Waco Women’s Lions Club Facebook page.

HWF Fall Lecture

George Erath began a survey of the Waco area in 1839, but indigenous people had called the area home for hundreds of years before the first European settlers arrived. For its annual Fall Lecture, Historic Waco Foundation will hold a panel discussion on the diverse and historic origins of indigenous people who made the Waco area their home.

One of the expert panelists will be Derek Ross. Born in Anadarko, Oklahoma, Derek is a member of the Wichita and affiliated tribes — Waco, Tawakoni, Keechi. He serves as a tribal representative on Waco Indian history, language, and culture. His passion is to help fill in the blanks of Waco Indian history.

Derek’s tribe is indigenous to Southern Kansas, all of Oklahoma and northern Texas, dating back to 800 A.D.

On first contact with Europeans in 1541, the tribe was numbered at 200,000 people.

The lecture will begin at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 20 at the Lee Lockwood Library, 2801 W. Waco Drive.

“Our lecture series gives us the opportunity to explore different parts of Waco’s history,” said HWF Executive Director Erik Swanson. “As director I want to empower the community to use HWF’s platform to tell their stories, and what better topic than the men and women who lived here in Waco before settlers came to the area. This is the true value of HWF to the Waco community — to help us tell stories that future generations can learn from and enjoy.”

Erik, who began work as HWF executive director in March, has been hard at work finding new ways to tell the organization’s mission.

“My challenge is to show them that our focus is no longer just on the history of the families that lived in three historic houses,” he said. “We want to be stewards of all of Waco’s history and tell a broader range of stories. To that end it is imperative that HWF expand our collections and make a sustained effort to reach out and engage more with the community. We want to tell an accurate and inclusive history of Waco, one that reflects the complex and diverse history of our city.”

HWF has plans for a robust schedule of fall events that will appeal to adults and children. Keep an eye out for information on a Murder Mystery Party on Oct. 8, as well as a return of Sitting Up with the Dead later that month. A family day of activities is on the calendar for November with an expanded Christmas on the Brazos set for December.

HWF also continues to host field trips for school groups and tours of East Terrace (the McCulloch House and the Earle-Napier-Kinnard House are both temporarily closed for renovation and improvements).

“We have big plans for HWF in the immediate future,” Erik said. “We are close to rolling out a brand rework that will help guide our organization and is more in-line with our mission.”

Admission to the Fall Lecture is free for HWF members and $5 each for non-members. Students can present their campus ID at the door for free admission. For more information, visit historicwaco.org.

Goodwill Gala

Last October, Heart of Texas Goodwill Industries held an inaugural gala to help fund its many life-changing training programs and vocational services. That initial event resonated with attendees, with sponsors pledging to increase their donations and new sponsors lining up for a second gala on Sept. 24.

The Once Upon a Time Gala will begin at 6 p.m. at the Baylor Club. The evening will feature a buffet dinner with beer and wine, silent auction, raffle, wine pull and entertainment by the popular Sloppy Joe Band.

The 2022 party will welcome two new features. The Di’Amore Treasure Hunt will feature dozens and dozens of prizes valued between $50-500 in value. Guests will be able to purchase $50 blue mystery boxes. Each mystery box will include a fun prize such as a gift card to a local restaurant, retail store or service provider

Over $1,500 worth of Di’Amore gift cards will be included in the hunt. Gala Gold Certificates will be awarded exclusively to Goodwill Gala Event and Table Sponsors ($1,000-plus). These signature certificates are worth a 50% discount on a Heart of Texas Goodwill retail purchase.

“All event proceeds stay within our community and will provide scholarships benefiting our program participants and company team members,” said Christina Swanson, vice president of marketing. “By providing quality education and certification scholarship opportunities, Heart of Texas Goodwill hopes to change many lives through the power of work.

The Heart of Texas Goodwill is its own entity and serves 20 counties. It was founded in Waco in 1955. Some of its many services include computer classes, resume writing, interviewing skills, budgeting, conflict resolution and more. Its Operation Good Jobs connects veterans and their families with jobs while helping them find ways to increase their employment skills or further their education.

In 2021, Goodwill served 2,655 people through its Job Connections.

Heart of Texas Goodwill continues to operate its thrift stores and have made donating even easier. In addition to going to its retail locations, donations can be made at two new Donation Xpress centers at 690 Sun Valley Blvd. in Hewitt and at the vity of Waco recycling center at 2021 N. 44th St

In fact, people who donate to Goodwill will receive a 20% coupon toward a future thrift store purchase.

Tickets to the Once Upon a Time Gala cost $250 a couple. Cocktail attire is encouraged. For more information, visit hotgoodwill.org/gala/.

Christian Writers Workshop

Writing is difficult, but it helps if you have folks who keep you accountable (Waco Today Editor Ken Sury keeps me on deadline). If you are looking for a group to help you in your writing journey, then you could benefit from the fall Christian Writers Workshop.

Now in its 12th year, the Christian Writers Workshop will meet from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Sundays, beginning Sept. 11. The fall session will end on Oct. 30. All sessions take place in Room 210-211 at First Woodway Baptist Church, 101 Ritchie Drive. Childcare will be available.

CWW offers education, inspiration and encouragement to writers, from beginners to published authors. Novelists, poets and writers of any genre are welcome to come and learn about the craft of writing from a Christian point of view.

Participants get to know other writers as information is shared and skills are sharpened. Fall sessions will include short writing assignments and instruction for writing improvement.

Workshop sessions include in-class writing and presentations of written work in additions to programs on various topics, such as overcoming procrastination, how to find writing resources, how to get published, writing perseverance, and more.

The writing workshop will be led by Linda Hammond and Michelle Ruddell, who are both published authors. The fall session features weekly assignments with participants sharing their work at each meeting.

“The workshop really gets people used to getting up in front of others and sharing their work, something that can be uncomfortable to do but is necessary to grow as a writer,” Linda said.

Linda, who writes nonfiction, just published a book. “Co-Incisions of Grace: God’s Faithfulness in Life” is available on Amazon. Michelle also has published a book, “Welcome to the Club — I’m Sorry You’re Here: Hope for Grieving Parents,” which also is available on Amazon.

“I really give credit to the Christian Writers Workshop for giving me the push to get my book written. The workshop is so worthwhile,” Linda said.

The CWW grew as an outreach of the First Woodway Baptist Church’s library ministry. There is no charge to attend the fall CWW. For more information, call 254-772-9696. ￼