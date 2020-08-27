‘Axe’ marks the spot: Axe-throwing venues offer new experience to Waco

Central Texans looking for something different now have two “axe”-citing entertainment choices in downtown Waco.
Waco Axe Company and Stumpy’s Hatchet House are perfect for letting off steam by tossing sharp objects at targets … and doing it safely.
Both are recent additions to Waco’s entertainment options, particularly welcome during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Coaches at both places help novice hatchet-handlers grasp the technique of tossing their axe at a large wooden target. At each venue, customers and employees follow health guidelines by wearing masks entering the premises and while moving around inside the buildings. The masks can be removed to consume food and drinks while socially distanced.
Owners for Stumpy’s Hatchet House and Waco Axe Company say the fun they see customers have launching an axe and having it stick in the target makes it worthwhile.
Waco Axe Company
Located at 1526 Washington Ave., Waco Axe Company opened in November 2019 by former special ops Ranger Thomas Ellis, a Temple native, and his wife Christi, who grew up in Houston.
They brought in Garrett Simmons as full-time general manager immediately while they continued to work their day jobs at Waco Shoe Company and as a volunteer park host/home-school teacher, respectively.
The three enjoy playing host to virtually any gathering imaginable, from the birthday and holiday bashes to corporate team-building and bachelor/bachelorette parties, although they really enjoy helping small groups and individuals who are new to the sport.
“We love supporting our veteran community — over 60% of our workers are veterans, so we want to support them and their programs,” Ellis said, “but we go out of our way to accommodate each group that comes in.”
Although they often are told that that axe throwing and beer sounds like a dangerous mix, they believe the concerns are way overrated in light of a combination of research and good coaches.
“We stress safety and technique with our eight trained coaches, and we also have the first certified axe-throwing judges in Central Texas through the World Axe-Throwing League you’ll see on ESPN,” Ellis added. “The sport is growing exponentially and now conducts televised world championships with large payouts.”
Waco Axe Company allows customers to bring in their own food and drinks, although it has snacks, water and sodas for around $1 each. T-shirts, axes and caps also are available to buy. There are no age requirements for visitors; kids can enjoy tossing suction-cup hatchets at targets to mimic mom and dad, while games like a giant Jenga, cornhole and Tiki ring toss also are available to play.
Waco Axe Company allows throwers as young as 13 to participate in the sport and lets folks bring in their own axes while also providing a variety of different styles of axes on site.
“Many axe-tossers hang around for an hour or two playing games after they’re done, and I sometimes let them stay past closing and talk because we love making connections,” Ellis said.
Building Interest
Simmons brings a solid business sense into the venue, having trained in graphic design and working in business for years.
“Although my main jobs are opening the place and keeping up with social media, my heart lies with being in the community and bringing in schools and other businesses with what we’re doing,” he said. “We recruited the Triple Win group comprised of Connally and Rapoport students to help us build our mobile trailer and we appreciate Errol and Colton Moorhouse from Iron Willow, who designed and built our sign and local artists who painted our wall murals.”
Ellis researched axe-throwing and wanted to differentiate his venue from the Stumpy’s franchise. He helped put together a mobile axe trailer to get the name out at the Eastside Market and nearby locations. That plan worked because once Waco Axe Company opened, customers flocked in to test their aims at targets on special soft wood from Kentucky.
“Many evenings and almost every weekend, it’s hopping here. You can really feel the energy,” Ellis said. “We strive to provide an environment for people to come together, have a good time, and grow the sport of axe-throwing.”
He’s already even had offers to sell, but he’s not interested.
“We want to keep this going a long time and don’t plan to sell out anytime soon, although we’re hoping to expand our building one day and maybe add another trailer to let other businesses use,” he said. “We’re going to do small renovations around the shop soon, but in the meantime, we’ll keep bouncing ideas around how to be advocates of the sport itself and provide a ‘third-space environment’ away from work and home for people to have an exciting time because we love what it brings everyone.”
Stumpy’s Hatchet House
Scott and Michelle Irwin and their close friends Chad and Shawnna Latino opened their Stumpy’s Hatchet House at 924 Austin Ave. on July 7.
Scott and Michelle had differing perspectives about the business initially, Michelle said.
“Before we started this as a part-time business, Scott came in and said, ‘We’re going to open an axe-throwing place,’ but I said, ‘You’re crazy!’” Michelle said with a laugh. “Then we saw a news clip about axe-throwing on CNN and Scott initiated a conference call with the franchise.
“We flew to New Jersey a year later for a meet-and-greet, were sold on the idea and realized we needed partners. I’ve known Shawnna over 20 years, so the choice was easy.”
Renovation on the building began a week after shelter-in-place orders because of the coronavirus, which added some anxiety to opening the business.
“We had no idea what kind of response we’d have, but it was overwhelming despite the limits of COVID because everyone was looking for something to do,” Chad said. The place is booked on weekends, he said, especially from 7 to 9 p.m.
“We suggest reservations but do have walk-ins,” he added. “The more you have in your group, the more fun it is.”
Waivers can be done in advance online or at the business on waiver devices. Guests are welcome to take leftover wood from the target boards with them as souvenirs.
Although Stumpy’s doesn’t serve food, it allows customers to bring their own drinks, which the hosts ice down in large galvanized buckets to keep them cold. Stumpy’s does sell soft drinks and snacks, and merchandise such as T-shirts, pint glasses, caps, koozies, bottle openers and gift cards.
Focus on Fun
All nine target bays have tongue-in-cheek names like Pit Happens, Pit ’Er Done, Pit or Miss, Hissy Pit and One-Pit Wonder (a romantic setting with two chairs). There’s even a Big O Pit with a chandelier fashioned with Big O glasses to pay homage to George’s restaurant (restaurateur Sammy Citrano gave permission, by the way).
Guests will also enjoy their choice of TV or music in their respective bays and throwing coaches can make them “axe”-perts in a variety of games. They’re taught one- or two-handed throws and get to ring a bell when they hit the “bullzeye.”
“We host corporate events, team building, frat and sorority parties, birthday and graduation celebrations,” Michelle said. “One time we even put up the photo of the ex-husband’s new girlfriend on the target for a woman to ‘axe her ex’ and also can ‘axe’ bad bosses.”
The owners are longtime Waco residents, and Shawnna remembers hearing that the Stumpy’s location used to house Frank Weaver Pontiac many years ago. Renovations to the building helped give it a modern twist, although some aspects of the initial structure remain.
“I was born and raised here, so my roots run deep, and I love this building in particular because Austin Avenue has been my favorite street since I was a little girl,” she said. “We kept the original walls, ceiling and floor from its construction in the 1920s but added antique saws from all over and have room to expand next door, so we might add a party room with karaoke soon.”
The four co-owners personally sanded, stained and finished all the tables, bar tops and barrels featured in Stumpy’s.
That décor helps create a unique setting, they said.
“It’s important to us for our customers to have the best experience possible, creating special memories and moments, especially during these hard times,” Shawnna said.
Michelle added, “Some evenings, no one wants to leave after they’re done throwing because once they’re here, they enjoy the atmosphere with the main lights off, dancing, laughing and high-fiving.
“We’re proud of the fun place we’ve created. It’s good for business and good for the city.”
Waco Axe Company
1526 Washington Ave.
254-300-6697
Tue-Thu, 5 to 10 p.m.
Fri, 5 p.m. to midnight
Sat, 11 a.m. to midnight
Sun, 1 to 6 p.m.
Also on Instagram, Facebook
Stumpy’s Hatchet House
924 Austin Ave.
254-300-7677
Wed-Thu, 5 to 10 p.m.
Fri, 5 p.m. to midnight
Sat, noon to midnight
Sun, 2 to 8 p.m.
Also on Facebook, Instagram
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!