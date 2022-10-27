Beck combines medical, dental skills at Waco Surgical Arts

Dr. Jason Beck of Waco Surgical Arts believes his path to becoming a dual-degreed doctor and dentist was set early in life.

“The idea may have been implanted into my mind at a very young age,” he said. “When I was born my grandmother made a plaque to hang in my room that talked about the origins of my name, which meant ‘the healing one.’ So I’ve always had a desire to help others in need and I guess I always had a vision that it would be specifically treating patients.

“Then as I went through my education I’ve always been partial to science classes more than any others. A career in surgery allows lifelong immersion in the sciences while also providing patient care.”

He said the rewarding part of his business is having a satisfied patient for whom they exceeded expectations.

“Whether it was a fear of doctors or an expectation of pain after, we love it when they are surprised by how easy and comfortable we made it for them,” Beck said.

Waco Surgical Arts, 7917 Woodway Drive, has an entire team that makes the process easy and as painless as possible for the patient, he said.

“Professionally, I’d say that our team has spent a decade perfecting what we call ‘the patient experience,’” Beck said. “Everyone on our team knows how important every step of the process is in order for patients to refer a loved one or return as a patient in the future.”

Double Degree

Beck said being a medical doctor as well as a dentist has been beneficial in his practice.

“The MD degree has given me the extra knowledge base and critical thinking to be more comfortable performing surgery on medically compromised individuals,” he explained. “Our population of patients is getting older all the time, but that comes with more medicines being taken and more health issues that can adversely affect surgical outcomes.

“In medicine you can’t know it all, but you also can’t know too much.”

He is certified in tactical medicine after completing of one of the top programs in the country for SWAT medic training, where he graduated in the top of the class earning the “Specialist Award.”

“Most of my life I have tried to improve myself personally in all areas,” he said. “One way I found to do this is to do hard things. The more difficulties or trials you overcome, the tougher you become.

“For me, I saw SWAT (Special Weapons and Tactics) training as a challenge that may not help me in my practice, but rather, make me a better version of me. I already felt comfortable treating trauma patients from a surgical standpoint, but to be trained so well that I can do it in an active shooter or hostage situation where you are also physically exhausted is the next level.”

SWAT training taught him how to keep his heart rate normal and stay calm in stressful situations, he said, which enables him to use his mind at its highest capacity in that moment.

Since Beck moved to Waco in 2010 he has been involved in Mission Waco, served on the board of directors of the Waco Symphony and is a supporter of Care Net Pregnancy Center of Central Texas.

He has been doing medical and dental missions for nearly 20 years in Spanish-speaking countries where his rudimentary Spanish has come in handy, he said. ￼