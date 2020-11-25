Beyond the Kitchen: Bangkok Royal serves taste of owners' homeland

Bangkok Royal has been serving Thai food in Waco for more than 20 years as owners Victor and Sue Anantasomboon bring the flavors of their homeland to plate and palate.
The flavorful sauces and exotic blends of sweet and savory seasonings lend an intriguing aroma to dishes ranging from curry to pad thai on the restaurant’s lunch and dinner menus.
A popular lunch spot for downtown professionals and dinner location for travelers and locals, Victor has fostered friendships with his customers through the years.
“My first customer, when he walked in, he said if you can stay open six months, you’re good,” Victor said. “He thought I’m not gonna make it. Every time he walks in now, I say, ‘Hey it’s been 20 years now!’ He’s a good friend of mine now.”
Waco is a long way from Victor’s hometown of Bangkok, Thailand where he learned to cook traditional Thai cuisine in his mother’s kitchen.
“At about 12 years old, I started cooking almost every day at home,” Victor said. He learned how to create delectable dishes grounded in fresh ingredients and enhanced by delicate sauces.
In 1964, at age 17, Victor came to the United States where he went to school and worked at the Hilton Hotel in Reno, Nevada. He married and had three children before his wife was tragically killed in an accident.
Alone with his three children, Victor returned to Thailand where friends introduced him to Sue, who would become his wife. They moved back to the United States and have been married almost 22 years.
Opportunity
While living in Dallas, Victor saw an advertisement in a Thai newspaper referencing a Thai restaurant for sale near Baylor University. He was intrigued by the idea of sharing his love for cooking.
Having never been in the restaurant business before, Victor decided to educate himself at Thai restaurants throughout the country. He and Sue traveled to San Francisco, Pittsburgh and New York.
“We learned a lot of the Thai restaurants’ systems, and then in exactly one year, we decided to move to Waco,” he said. “I don’t like big city. I like small city.”
Waco embraced Victor and Sue and they earned a loyal following of patrons who frequent their dining room, where they are treated like honored guests. Victor is known by his customers as a friendly host who remembers their names and favorite dishes.
The colorful yet elegant decor pays tribute to the ancient traditions of Thailand with brilliant tapestries and cultural sculptures. Diners enjoy the ambience of another continent while savoring the aromatic dishes that grace their table.
“We have owned the business 20 years, and I only changed the price one time and that was about 10 years ago,” Victor said.
Favorites
He particularly loves spicy yellow curry, meat simmered in coconut milk, yellow curry paste, diced potato and onion. This popular Thai dish features the special coconut milk that is a signature ingredient in many Thai dishes.
Pad Thai, stir-fried rice noodle in a sweet and tangy sauce with chicken, egg, tofu and bean sprout, is another popular menu item and staple among traditional Thai foods.
“We try to cook close to the original recipe,” said Victor, who credits his mother’s recipes. He also gives a nod to Sue, who spends a lot of time in the Bangkok Royal kitchen creating the perfect dishes for their customers.
“Everything she lets me taste to make sure it’s perfect,” Victor said.
The freshest ingredients inspire every dish at Bangkok Royal, from vegetables to spices to coconut milk. Sourced from Dallas at least twice a week, the restaurant has never compromised on acquiring authentic ingredients for their recipes.
Special Blend
What makes Thai food unique, Victor said, is the blend of flavors that complement and contrast with each other, creating a culinary experience of the taste buds.
“It can be sour, hot or sweet in one dish,” he said. “We can cook how the customer wants it. When we cook curry, we use coconut milk from Thailand. It’s one of the best and most expensive and we use it. In Dallas or Houston, you don’t get coconut milk because they use half-and-half instead and I can taste it.”
He also sources his traditional Thai noodles — the heart of many popular Thai dishes — from Houston. In addition to yellow curry, Victor’s favorite menu item is Pad See Eew, #23 on his dinner menu.
Pad See Eew is stir-fried flat rice noodle, broccoli, egg with house sauce and choice of beef, chicken, pork or shrimp.
“For our #23 dinner, we order the noodle from Houston,” Victor said. “At some Thai restaurants, they use a dry noodle and boil and cook it so it has no taste at all.”
Green curry, a spicy variation to yellow curry, serves meat simmered in coconut milk, green curry paste, bamboo shoots, peas, carrot, eggplant, bell pepper and basil.
Spicy Basil features jumbo shrimp, scallops and mussels sauteed with hot chili, onion, tomato, bell pepper, carrot, green beans, pineapple, basil and house chili sauce.
The lunch menu offers smaller portions of the popular dinner menu. Dishes vary from mild to spicy, and Bangkok Royal will adjust flavors to suit the diner’s taste.
Coconut ice cream and Thai iced coffee and iced tea are also offered as a sweet accompaniment to the flavorful dishes. ￼
Bangkok Royal
215 S. University Parks Drive
254-757-2741
Mon-Fri, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 5 to 10 p.m.
Sat, noon to 3 p.m., 5 to 10 p.m.
On Facebook
