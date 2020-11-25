Beyond the Kitchen: Bangkok Royal serves taste of owners' homeland

Bangkok Royal has been serving Thai food in Waco for more than 20 years as owners Victor and Sue Anantasomboon bring the flavors of their homeland to plate and palate.

The flavorful sauces and exotic blends of sweet and savory seasonings lend an intriguing aroma to dishes ranging from curry to pad thai on the restaurant’s lunch and dinner menus.

A popular lunch spot for downtown professionals and dinner location for travelers and locals, Victor has fostered friendships with his customers through the years.

“My first customer, when he walked in, he said if you can stay open six months, you’re good,” Victor said. “He thought I’m not gonna make it. Every time he walks in now, I say, ‘Hey it’s been 20 years now!’ He’s a good friend of mine now.”

Waco is a long way from Victor’s hometown of Bangkok, Thailand where he learned to cook traditional Thai cuisine in his mother’s kitchen.

“At about 12 years old, I started cooking almost every day at home,” Victor said. He learned how to create delectable dishes grounded in fresh ingredients and enhanced by delicate sauces.